Are Warheads Vegan?

It can be difficult to get hold of commercial candies that are plant-based, but Warheads are one that you can add to your list as they are vegan.

The sour candy comes in various forms, and because of the inclusion of some controversial ingredients, we are going to take a closer look. This way we can be sure they are making your face wince because of their sourness alone.

Ingredients

The original is the Warheads Extreme Sour Hard Candy. The ingredients read as follows:

Sugar, Corn Syrup, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Magnesium Stearate ( Processing Aid ), Gum Acacia, Ascorbic Acid, Artificial Flavors, Carnauba Wax, Corn Starch, May Contain Blue 1, Red 40, and/or Yellow 5.

The Malic acid included in this candy is a combination of malic acid and hydrogenated palm oil, making it a problematic ingredient for any vegan.

Although some are fine with it, many following a plant-based diet do not agree with the deforestation impact the sourcing of palm oil has on the environment. This is what displaces orangutangs among other animals from their home and this makes any products containing Palm Oil a no-go.

Because a lot of vegans still consume products listing this ingredient, we are going to say that Warheads Extreme Sour Candy can be considered vegan.

It is good to see a candy that does not contain beeswax or shellac. These ingredients are problematic for any vegan since they are animal-derived. We all know where honey comes from but shellac is derived from the female lac bugs’ secretions once it has consumed tree sap.

The shellac is scraped from the branches which can be combined with dead lac bugs.

Other Warheads Flavors

Sour Chewy Cubes

With an ingredient profile that reads the following, these are vegan friendly:

Sugar, corn syrup, dextrose, modified corn starch, corn starch, citric acid, lactic acid, malic acid, sodium citrate, fumaric acid, red 40, yellow 5, yellow 6, blue 1, natural and artificial flavors, artificial color

Sour Twists

The ingredients here are problematic. Their inclusion of lactose, a milk sugar, means they are not vegan. There are other problematic ingredients such as mono and diglycerides which can be derived from both plant and animal sources.

Corn Syrup, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Modified Corn Starch, Lactose, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Palm Fat, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate, Salt, Trisodium Citrate, Mono and Diglycerides, Artificial Flavors, Glycerin, Artificial Color, Blue 1, Red 40, Yellow 5.

Sour Jelly Beans

The ingredients list makes for more pleasant reading than others:

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Fumaric Acid, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1

Finally, a vegan sour jelly bean option because they do not contain gelatin or any other animal-derived ingredients.

Sour Dippers

Nothing to worry about here, these are vegan. With sour blue raspberry and sour cherry available, these two products share a similar ingredient profile as follows:

Stick: Dextrose, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Maltodextrin, Fumaric Acid, Magnesium Stearate, Anti-Caking Agent (Oat Fiber, Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Carbonate, Magnesium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Artificial Flavors, Blue 1 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Sucralose. Powder: Dextrose, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Artificial Flavors, Silicon Dioxide, Tricalcium Phosphate, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Sucralose.

Super Sour Spray Candy

The ingredient listed here is for the apple flavor as the watermelon and blue raspberry options are similar.

Water, sugar, citric acid, glycerin, malic acid, lactic acid, artificial flavors, potassium sorbate, preservative, blue 1, yellow 5.

Again, there is nothing too concerning there unless you take issue with the malic acid which might contain palm oil.

Super Sour Double Drops

Another vegan-friendly option, and another with a handful of flavor options:

Ingredients: (Apple) Water, sugar, citric acid, glycerin, malic acid, lactic acid, artificial flavors, potassium sorbate, preservative, blue 1, yellow 5. (Watermelon) Water, sugar, citric acid, glycerin, malic acid, potassium sorbate, preservative, red 40. (Blue Raspberry) Water, syrup, citric acid, glycerin, malic acid, artificial flavors, potassium sorbate, preservative, blue 1.

Sour Cooler

Vegan-friendly, this sour candy has the following ingredients:

Dextrose, citric acid, malic acid, maltodextrin, fumaric acid, magnesium stearate, anti-caking agent (oat fiber, calcium phosphate, magnesium carbonate, magnesium phosphate, sodium carbonate), artificial flavors, yellow 5 lake, blue 1 lake, red 40 lake sucralose.

FAQ

Is There Gelatin In Warheads?

No, there is not. Because gelatin is generally used in chewy candy, this is less of a concern. One look at the ingredients list shows they do not use this usually pork or cattle-derived ingredient.

Another issue is that they are produced on equipment that is shared with milk products. This means that cross-contamination is possible. For some vegans, this will be another reason to avoid Warheads Extreme Sour Candy, but others will not be so strict with their tastes.

Final Word

We always look for gelatin, but other ingredients seem to creep into candies. Thankfully, Warheads are vegan and stay clear of dairy for the most part.

Enjoy the sour taste of almost their entire range.

Featured image by Mike Mozart (CC BY 2.0).