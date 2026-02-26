TDIV.
Overhead shot of vibrant vegetarian dishes
New here? Learn about TDIV

Your Guide to Eating Vegetarian Everywhere

Whether you're ordering at a drive-through, shopping at Trader Joe's, or just wondering if your favorite snack is actually vegetarian.

Dig In

As Seen In

The New York TimesThe Washington PostNPRHuffPostTIMEVegNewsCBS NewsRunner's WorldGlamour

Restaurant Guides

Every vegetarian option at every major chain — ranked, reviewed, and brutally honest.

Explore

Grocery Finds

The best vegetarian products at Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Walmart, and beyond.

Explore

Is It Vegetarian?

The foods you've been eating for years that aren't actually vegetarian. You'll be surprised.

Explore

Taste Tests

We tried them all so you don't have to. Honest head-to-heads, no brand bias.

Explore

The Best of TDIV

Dig In
Restaurants
Every Vegetarian Option at McDonald's, Ranked

Every Vegetarian Option at McDonald's, Ranked

We ordered everything on the menu that doesn't contain meat. Some of it is surprisingly good. Some of it really isn't.

Ranked List
Is It Veg?
Are McDonald's Fries Vegetarian? It Depends Where You Live.

Are McDonald's Fries Vegetarian? It Depends Where You Live.

The surprising truth about beef flavoring, frying oil, and why the answer is different in the US versus everywhere else.

Deep Dive
Taste Tests
Every Frozen Veggie Burger at Whole Foods, Ranked

Every Frozen Veggie Burger at Whole Foods, Ranked

From Beyond to Dr. Praeger's, we tasted 14 different patties to tell you which ones actually deserve freezer space.

Taste Test
Grocery
The Best Vegetarian Products at Trader Joe's Right Now

The Best Vegetarian Products at Trader Joe's Right Now

We've tried everything in the store so you can skip the duds. These are the products worth putting in your cart every single week.

Buying Guide
Is It Veg?
Are Your Favorite Gummy Bears Actually Vegetarian?

Are Your Favorite Gummy Bears Actually Vegetarian?

Gelatin is hiding in more places than you think. Here's the definitive list of which gummy candies are safe — and which aren't.

Deep Dive
Living
What to Feed a Vegetarian Guest (A Guide for Non-Vegetarians)

What to Feed a Vegetarian Guest (A Guide for Non-Vegetarians)

Your vegetarian friend is coming to dinner and you have no idea what to make. This guide has you covered — no specialty stores required.

How-To Guide
50,000+ readers

Don't eat bad veggie burgers.

Get the best vegetarian finds, rankings, and hidden menu hacks delivered weekly.

No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.