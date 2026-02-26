Your Guide to Eating Vegetarian Everywhere
Whether you're ordering at a drive-through, shopping at Trader Joe's, or just wondering if your favorite snack is actually vegetarian.
Restaurant Guides
Every vegetarian option at every major chain — ranked, reviewed, and brutally honest.
Grocery Finds
The best vegetarian products at Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Walmart, and beyond.
Is It Vegetarian?
The foods you've been eating for years that aren't actually vegetarian. You'll be surprised.
Taste Tests
We tried them all so you don't have to. Honest head-to-heads, no brand bias.
Every Vegetarian Option at McDonald's, Ranked
We ordered everything on the menu that doesn't contain meat. Some of it is surprisingly good. Some of it really isn't.
Are McDonald's Fries Vegetarian? It Depends Where You Live.
The surprising truth about beef flavoring, frying oil, and why the answer is different in the US versus everywhere else.
Every Frozen Veggie Burger at Whole Foods, Ranked
From Beyond to Dr. Praeger's, we tasted 14 different patties to tell you which ones actually deserve freezer space.
The Best Vegetarian Products at Trader Joe's Right Now
We've tried everything in the store so you can skip the duds. These are the products worth putting in your cart every single week.
Are Your Favorite Gummy Bears Actually Vegetarian?
Gelatin is hiding in more places than you think. Here's the definitive list of which gummy candies are safe — and which aren't.
What to Feed a Vegetarian Guest (A Guide for Non-Vegetarians)
Your vegetarian friend is coming to dinner and you have no idea what to make. This guide has you covered — no specialty stores required.