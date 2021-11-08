Vegan Options At Noodles And Company

Pasta is a favorite dish of many vegans, so it comes as no surprise that many vegetable lovers believe Noodles and Company to be a vegan-friendly place. But, is this really the case? The answer might surprise you.

Are The Noodles At Noodles And Company Vegan?

Yes, they are, and that means that you have a wide variety of options that you can get at this vegan-friendly venue. Here’s how to make some of their most popular dishes into a noodle-y, vegan treat:

Spaghetti And Meatballs. Just ask them to skip the cheese and stick to oven-roasted veggie meatballs, and you're good to go.

Pasta Fresca. No cheese, please!

Penne Rosa. No cheese and no cream are the only subs you have to make here.

Cauliflower Rigatoni Fresca with Shrimp. Obviously, skip the shrimp and the cheese here.

Spicy Korean Beef Noodles. Skip the beef.

Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein. Avoid the chicken.

Gluten-Free Pipette Rosa with Chicken. Avoid the chicken, cream, and cheese.

What Noodle Dishes Are Vegan As-Is At Noodles And Company?

If you want to have a dish that’s ready as-is, you also have a couple of options. The Spicy Peanut Pan-Fried Noodles and the Japanese Pan-Fried Noodles are both totally vegan without changing any kind of ingredients.

Is The Pad Thai Vegan?

The Pad Thai was rumored to be vegan, but alas, it’s not. It contains fish sauce, which presumably contains fish.

How To Build Your Own Vegan Pasta Dish At Noodles And Company

Love the BYO pasta dish? Let’s take a look at each option.

Vegan Noodle Options

Elbow

Zuchetti

Rotini

Spaghetti

Lo Mein

Penne

Gluten-Free

Rice Noodles

Macaroni

Vegan Sauce Options

Japanese Pan Noodle Sauce

Spicy Korean Sauce

Thai Curry Sauce

Adobo Sauce (no cream)

Pasa Rosa Sauce (no cream)

Marinara Sauce

Vegan Noodle Toppings

All vegetable and fruit toppings, including the onions and pineapple, are going to be vegan. If you want to add a punch of protein, we suggest the tofu.

Does Noodles And Company Offer Vegan Salads?

Salads and veganism go hand in hand, a lot like peanut butter and jelly. It’s not surprising that you have a number of choices to pick from…

Mediterranean Salad. No chicken, cheese, or dressing.

Chicken Veracruz Salad. No chicken, bacon, or dressing.

Caesar Chicken Salad. No cheese, no chicken, no dressing.

No cheese, no chicken, no dressing. Tossed Vegetable Salad. Yep!

You can also build up your own salad with a wide range of vegetables.

What Salad Dressings Are Vegan At Noodles And Company?

There is only one salad dressing that you can choose from this restaurant chain. You can choose balsamic vinaigrette.

Are There Any Vegan Side Dishes At Noodles And Company?

Most locations will have vegan bread (baguettes) as well as applesauce. If you want to get a little more texture to your bread, spread some sliced avocado on it. It’s just like butter!

FAQ’s

Does Noodles and Company serve desserts?

No, they do not. Noodles and Company seems to have a block against desserts for some reason. The closest thing they have is applesauce.

Does Noodles and Company have vegan cheeses?

Vegan cheese are currently not on the menu at Noodles and Company. However, that doesn’t mean that they are off the menu forever. You never know what happens in the future!

Is the pesto at Noodles and Company vegan?

It might look vegan, but it is not vegan. Due to the presence of both milk and cheese, the pesto is off-limits for vegans.

Noodles And Company As A Company

If you are a fan of pasta, you’re not alone. The guys at Noodles and Company have you covered. This company is famous for having great noodle dishes with fresh ingredients. Though they are based in Colorado, the chain became a nationwide success.

So, Is Noodles And Company Vegan-Friendly?

Out of all the mall-friendly restaurant chains you could choose to go to, Noodles and Company is one of the most vegan-friendly chains that you can pick. As one of the most popular places to get a vegan main dish, you can’t go wrong with this stop. There’s something for everyone here.