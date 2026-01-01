TDIV.

About TDIV

I'm on a mission to rank every vegetarian option in America.

Whether you're ordering at a drive-through, shopping at Trader Joe's, or just wondering if your favorite snack is actually vegetarian.

Sarah at a McDonald's table reviewing vegetarian options

The Origin Story

The Frustrated Vegetarian

I spent years staring at drive-through menus, wondering if the beans were cooked in lard or if the fast-food flavoring I didn't quite catch was animal-derived. I just wanted to know what I could eat.

It started in a Taco Bell parking lot in 2008. I was hungry, tired, and frantically googling "is taco bell sour cream vegetarian" on a 3G connection. The top result was a 2,000-word essay about someone's vegetarian trip to Tuscany.

That was the breaking point. For millions of us, eating out isn't a culinary adventure — it's a logistics problem. Which chain has real options? Is this ingredient actually vegetarian? Which frozen aisle find is worth it and which is a waste of money? These aren't lifestyle questions. They're practical ones, and nobody was answering them directly.

So I started. Restaurant by restaurant. Aisle by aisle. Ingredient by ingredient. That's still what this site does.

Most food sites tell you what to cook. We tell you what you can actually eat.

As Seen In

Coverage we're proud of.

  • The New York Times
  • NPR
  • Time
  • HuffPost
  • CBS News
  • Business Insider
  • Glamour
  • Runner's World
  • The Week
  • Jezebel
  • SheKnows
  • Financial Post
  • The Globe and Mail
  • The Sydney Morning Herald
  • Boston.com
  • International Business Times
  • Inverse
  • Gothamist
  • The Daily Meal
  • Mashed
  • Food Republic
  • Her Campus
  • Perez Hilton
  • VegNews
  • One Green Planet
  • Organic Authority
  • Oh She Glows
  • Vegetarian Resource Group
  • Faunalytics

What We Cover

Five things. Done obsessively.

  1. 01

    Restaurant Guides

    Every vegetarian option at every major chain — ranked, reviewed, and brutally honest.

  2. 02

    Grocery Finds

    The best vegetarian products at Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Walmart, and beyond.

  3. 03

    Is It Vegetarian?

    The foods you've been eating for years that aren't actually vegetarian. You'll be surprised.

  4. 04

    Taste Tests

    We tried them all so you don't have to. Honest head-to-heads, no brand bias.

  5. 05

    Lifestyle

    Practical guides for every situation vegetarians face — airports, BBQs, steakhouses, and beyond.

Start Here

Pick your starting point.

What can I actually order here?

Rankings and guides for every major chain — fast food, fast casual, sit-down.

What's worth buying at the grocery store?

The best vegetarian products at Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Walmart, and beyond.

Wait — is this actually vegetarian?

Deep dives on specific foods, ingredients, and the ones that will surprise you.

I just went vegetarian. Now what?

Start here. Practical guides for eating vegetarian everywhere, without the stress.

Thanks for trusting us with your lunch.

Sarah & The Team

