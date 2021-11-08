Vegan Options At Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut was, at one point, the go-to pizza place for all families with kids doing a “reading challenge” at school. Though the chain downsized, it’s clear they’re still around. The question today is, are there vegan options that can keep it modernized?

Does Pizza Hut Offer Vegan Pizza?

Technically, they don’t. This is because Pizza Hut has yet to offer vegan cheese. However, if you’re okay with ordering pizzas and p’zones cheese-free, you might have a bunch of options that are pretty darn delish.

How To Put Together A Vegan Pizza Order At Pizza Hut

In order to make a vegan meal at Pizza Hut, you’re going to have to work out a “Build Your Own” pizza without any cheese. This may not be the ideal solution for people who want to have a fully cheesy pizza, but hey, it’s what’s available. We’re going to list the vegan options for each portion of the pizza below.

Dough

Hand Tossed Style

Thin N’ Crispy

Pan Crust

P’zone Dough

Note: Order all doughs with no flavor OR Buttery Blend Flavor. All other flavorings have dairy ingredients.

Sauce

Pizza Sauce

Buffalo Pizza Sauce

Pizza Toppings

Sliced tomatoes

Onions

Jalapeno peppers

Beyond Meat Italian Sausage Crumbles

Sliced bell pepper

Mushrooms

Garlic

Roasted spinach

Sliced banana peppers

Roasted spinach

Olives

Pineapple

Sauces

Spicy BBQ

Lemon Pepper

Spicy Asian

Ketchup

Buffalo (Mild, Medium, or Spicy)

What Vegan Sides Does Pizza Hut Offer?

Pizza Hut has fairly limited vegan sides. Unfortunately, this can prove to be a hurdle if you want to get a full meal. Either way, this is what we were able to find:

Wing Street Fries

Cinnamon sticks (NO Icing!)

Breadsticks (No seasoning or Parmesan)

Does Pizza Hut Have Any Vegan Pastas?

Sadly, Pizza Hut does not carry any pasta dishes that are vegan or can be made vegan. All the pasta sauces contain cheese.

FAQs

Does Pizza Hut have a cross-contamination problem?

Yes, Pizza Hut items can have the risk of cross-contamination. The foods are prepared in the same spaces as meat and cheese-based foods are made. The good news is that you can ask staff members to wear new gloves, reducing the risk.

Does Pizza Hut have Beyond Meat at all their locations?

No, they do not. Many locations are currently going through tests involving Beyond Meat. However, it’s not an established part of the menu and is not available in all locations.

Why doesn’t Pizza Hut have vegan cheese?

Currently, there does not seem to be much demand as far as vegan foods go. Since it would cost more to have vegan cheese that remains unused, Pizza Hut is not interested in it at the time. Things can always change, of course.

Pizza Hut As A Company

Pizza Hut is one of the most well-known national pizza chains in the world, with a grand total of over 18,000 restaurants globally. The Kansas-based pizza company is notorious for being a piece of American nostalgia from the 1990s, though they’re seeing a resurgence today.

The fast food restaurant chain is currently undergoing a major overhaul. Most of their stores are now changing to delivery-only venues in the United States.

Is Pizza Hut Vegan-Friendly?

If you have to work around almost all a restaurant chain’s menu items to make a vegan meal, it’s not really vegan-friendly. Pizza Hut, therefore, isn’t very vegan-friendly. However, you still have some options if you need to go there in a pinch. Our verdict? Avoid if you can, but if you can’t, use strategy.