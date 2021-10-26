Vegan Options At Jack In The Box

Jack In The Box is a fast-food favorite among people in the West and South. The restaurant chain is notorious for its savory tacos, tasty nuggets, and tons of BBQ sauce options. Though it’s a carnivore favorite, vegans can struggle with finding a good dish here.

Does Jack In The Box Make Vegan Burgers?

Unfortunately, the very foods that made Jack in the Box famous are not made into vegan versions. If you were hoping for a vegan burger, you are out of luck here.

Does Jack In The Box Make Vegan Tacos?

Sadly, the tacos aren’t vegan, either. Due to the presence of cheese and animal proteins, they’re all off limits for vegans.

What Main Dishes Are Vegan At Jack In The Box?

Believe it or not, there aren’t really any vegan main meals at Jack in the Box. However, with a little careful customization, you can get a vegan meal from the menu. Here are your (sadly few) options:

Chicken Salad. Just remove the chicken and any dairy items from the order.

Just remove the chicken and any dairy items from the order. Vegetable Sandwich. Remove the cheese.

Remove the cheese. Teriyaki Rice Bowl. Ask them to hold the meat and add vegetables.

What Side Dishes Are Vegan At Jack In The Box?

Side dishes are a vegan’s best bet if you want to eat something here. If you plan things out well, you will be able to kludge together a meal. Here are your options:

Hash Browns

Seasoned French Fries

Potato Wedges

Apple Squeezies

Side Salads

Corn Sticks

What Condiments Are Vegan At Jack In The Box?

While you might be hard up for actual food that you can eat at Jack in the Box, the chain actually has a pretty good selection of condiments that you can choose from. These are the vegan condiments and dressings you can enjoy:

BBQ Dipping Sauce

Low-Fat Balsamic Vinaigrette

Taco Sauce

Sweet N’ Sour Dipping Sauce

Soy Sauce

Fire Roasted Salsa

Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

Teriyaki Dipping Sauce

French’s Mustard

Ketchup

What Drinks Are Vegan At Jack In The Box?

All major sodas, including both regular and diet Jumping Jack, are vegan. If there’s one part of the Jack in the Box menu you don’t have to worry about, it’s drinks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Impossible Burger at Jack in the Box?

After repeated testing of the menu item, Jack in the Box decided to let it fold. It appears that they didn’t want to make the Impossible Burger a mainstream part of Jack in the Box.

Are the churros from Jack in the Box vegan?

The churros on the Jack in the Box menu are not vegan. They contain milk products that bar them from a vegan’s diet.

Is Jack in the Box going to add vegan menu items in the future?

Currently, this fast food chain has no indication that they are going to be going more vegetarian or vegan-friendly. But, you never know!

Jack In The Box As A Company

Jack in the Box is one of the top 10 burger chains in America, with around 2,000 different locations across the country. The 24-hour restaurant is famous for their tacos and burgers, as well as their fairly fattening menu items.

Most of the restaurants from this empire can be found on the West Coast, as well as in parts of Texas. However, it’s been gaining traction elsewhere in recent years.

Is Jack In The Box Vegan?

Oh, if only. We could slice it and dice it any way we want, but the truth is that this is one restaurant chain that is anything but vegan-friendly. Your options are limited here, but if you truly need something from here, you can manage.