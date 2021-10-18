Vegan Options at Red Robin

You can’t hear the phrase “Red Robin” without having the urge to finish the jingle, can you? You’re not alone there! Though it’s a burger joint gaining popularity, vegans still struggle here. Are there any vegan options available?

Does Red Robin Have Vegan Burgers?

Yes, but you can also build your own burger to do it. We’re going to go through each option to make sure that you have the best possible burger for your vegan self.

What Vegan Burgers Does Red Robin Have?

If you want to have the “off the menu” items, you still will have to make some modifications. Here’s what you can order:

The Veggie Burger. No cheese, no garlic aioli, and no portobello parm chips.

No cheese, no garlic aioli, and no portobello parm chips. The Impossible Burger. No cheese, substitute the bun, avoid the pickles.

No cheese, substitute the bun, avoid the pickles. The Vegan Burger. In some locations, they serve this by name. It comes on a lettuce wrap bun.

Build Your Own Burger: How To Do It Vegan-Style

Red Robin is shockingly vegan-friendly with its Build Your Own Burger menu. Let’s look at the vegan options here…

Patties

Impossible Burger

Veggie Burger

Buns

Ciabatta

Lettuce Wrap

Multigrain Bun

Brioche Bun

Tavern Bun

Criss Cross Bun

Rustic Bread

Spinach Tortilla Wraps

Toppings

All vegetables (onion, arugula, garlic, etc)

Pineapple

Guacamole

Bruschetta Salsa

Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

Oil & Vinegar Dressing

Ghost Chili Ketchup

Guacamole

Soybean Salad Oil

Heinz 57 Sauce

Housemade Salsa

Island Heat Sauce

What Appetizers And Sides Are Vegan At Red Robin?

Red Robin has a number of awesome appetizers you can try as a vegan. The best options include:

Guac, Salsa, and Chips. In almost all restaurants, this trio is worth a looksee.

In almost all restaurants, this trio is worth a looksee. Black Beans. Don’t order with cheese.

Don’t order with cheese. Bottomless Fries. Steak and sweet potato choices only, add vegan sauces.

Steak and sweet potato choices only, add vegan sauces. Yukon Kettle Chips. They are so, so good!

They are so, so good! Freckled Fruit Salad. It tastes good and sounds cute.

It tastes good and sounds cute. Apple Slices. Yup!

Yup! Carrots/Steamed Broccoli. All veggies are good to go.

All veggies are good to go. Pineapple Chunks. Because it’s tart AF.

Because it’s tart AF. Pickled Jalapeno Slices. Deliciously spicy!

What Salads Are Vegan At Red Robin?

Salads are delicious and nutritious. At times, they’re also waistline-friendly. Here’s the full selection of vegan salads at Red Robin…

House Salad. No cheese or croutons. Add oil and vinegar.

No cheese or croutons. Add oil and vinegar. Classic Mini Wedge Salad. No cheese, croutons, ranch dressing, or bacon bits. Use oil and vinegar to add a dressing.

No cheese, croutons, ranch dressing, or bacon bits. Use oil and vinegar to add a dressing. Southwest Sombrero Salad. No chicken, swap for a vegan patty, add pickled jalapenos instead of fried jalapeno coins, and skip the ranch dressing.

FAQs

Does Red Robin have cross-contamination issues?

While Red Robin does make an effort to avoid cross-contamination, the truth is that most of these are prepared on the same grill as meat. Extremely strict vegans should avoid Red Robin if they are worried about this.

Does Red Robin have vegan cheese?

Red Robin has made serious leaps and strides, but it still has yet to get vegan cheese or vegan creamy dressing.

Are there any other Red Robin foods that are vegan?

There might be, but they are going to be region-specific. If you want to get more options, ask your server about vegan-friendly specials.

Red Robin As A Company

Red Robin is one of the many luxury burger joints to have come out of the “fast-casual” trend of the 2000s. However, it’s a sit-down restaurant that prides itself on having ample drinks, crispy fried food, and a very communal vibe.

Is Red Robin Vegan-Friendly?

For the most part, Red Robin makes an admirable effort to welcome vegans to their doors. With all the burger and salad options they give vegans, it’s clear you can tweet some positive things about Red Robin.