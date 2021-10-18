Vegan Options At Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is famous for having an extensive menu filled with over 10 pages of treats to eat. But, is it a vegan-friendly place? You might be surprised at what we have found out…

Vegan Appetizers

There are a lot of different appetizers you can choose that remain animal-friendly. Here’s a quick list of the vegan options here:

Crispy Brussels Sprouts. Ask for maple butter, and skip the bacon.

Ask for maple butter, and skip the bacon. Chips & Guac/Chips & Salsa. Make sure that they don’t include the sour cream, and you’re good to go.

Make sure that they don’t include the sour cream, and you’re good to go. Roasted Artichokes. To make this vegan, swap out the garlic sauce for balsamic vinaigrette.

To make this vegan, swap out the garlic sauce for balsamic vinaigrette. Korean Fried Cauliflower. You need to skip the ranch, but it’s doable.

You need to skip the ranch, but it’s doable. Skinny Asian Lettuce Wrap Tacos. Substitute the chicken with avocado, and you’re ready to enjoy a seriously savory treat.

Vegan Side Dishes

You might have a harder time getting side dishes, but it’s still doable.

Seasoned Edamame. You are going to love these soybeans.

You are going to love these soybeans. French Fries. Crispy and salty, they are vegan-friendly.

Crispy and salty, they are vegan-friendly. Sweet Potato Fries. Om nom nom.

Om nom nom. Steamed Broccoli/Fresh Corn/Steamed Asparagus/Green Beans. Veggies are deliciously vegan here.

Veggies are deliciously vegan here. Small House Salad. Make sure to pick a vegan salad dressing!

Make sure to pick a vegan salad dressing! Avocado Toast. As long as you request it on the sourdough bread, you can sink your teeth into this tasty treat.

Vegan Salads

Salads are a good choice for people who want to have a vegan treat that stays easy on the waistline. If you want to try this route, check out these suggestions below:

House Salad

Vegan Cobb Salad

Thai Chicken Salad (no chicken!)

Greek Salad (no feta)

Kale and Quinoa Salad (no cheese or dairy sauces!)

Mexican Tortilla Salad (no meat or cheese, please!)

Wellness Salad

French Country Salad (no cheese!)

Salad Dressings

Cheesecake is amazing when it comes to their salad dressing options for vegans. While each branch has its own recipes, these staples are going to be vegan-friendly across the board:

French mustard

Thai vinaigrette

Balsamic vinaigrette

Red wine vinaigrette

Shallot vinaigrette

Lemon vinaigrette

Entrees

In terms of vegan main dishes, you’re going to be somewhat limited. Even so, the Cheesecake Factory is still better than most others. These picks below are the best choices for vegans:

Evelyn’s Favorite Pasta. Choose gluten-free pasta, spaghetti, angel hair or bowtie pasta. Ask to skip the lemon sauce and basil oil.

Choose gluten-free pasta, spaghetti, angel hair or bowtie pasta. Ask to skip the lemon sauce and basil oil. Pasta Pomodoro.

The Impossible Burger.

Thai Lettuce Wraps. Skip the chicken, ask for fresh avocado instead.

Vegan Cheesecake

The Cheesecake Factory’s cheesecakes are pretty famous, but that doesn’t mean they’re on the table for vegans. All of the cheesecakes in this venue are milk-based and egg-based. This makes all of the cheesecakes off-limits.

FAQs

Does Cheesecake Factory make vegan-friendly cream dressings?

They do, but it is not a company-wide policy. So, whether or not they offer creamy vegan dressings depends on what the individual franchise owner decides to do.

Are there any Cheesecake Factory desserts that are vegan?

Unfortunately, Cheesecake Factory doesn’t really have a vegan dessert menu. Unless you want to stick to fruit platters, it’s best to assume that you should skip this.

Is the Veggie Burger at Cheesecake Factory vegan?

You’d think so, but the answer is no. The Veggie Burger contains milk and dairy products in its bun and burger. So, it is not vegan and cannot be made vegan.

Is The Bread At Cheesecake Factory Vegan?

According to the sources that we used, the answer seems to be yes. The free bread that you get when you sit down at Cheesecake is actually vegan, too. Just be careful not to add butter!

Are The Burger Buns At Cheesecake Factory Vegan?

Burger buns are a mixed bag at Cheesecake Factory. If you opt for a sourdough or brown bun, then it’s vegan. If you go for a standard bun, it may not be. Ask your server for more details.

The Cheesecake Factory As A Company

The Cheesecake Factory is a company that prides itself on having all of its food cooked in-house, which means that you can expect freshness here. All-American food with a modern twist is what they do. They also are known for long menus and a wide drink selection.

Is The Cheesecake Factory Vegan-Friendly?

The Cheesecake Factory is not entirely vegan-friendly, but it is a far better option than most other “mall restaurants.” If you are willing to stick to sandwiches, salads, and pasta, you’ll have a good time here.