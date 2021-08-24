Best Vegan Recipe Websites

It’s been great to see vegan food hit the mainstream over the past year, with news that Ellen and Portia will be opening a vegan restaurant; with Bill Clinton extolling the benefits of a vegan diet; and with even Oprah devoting an entire show to plant-based foods. Nevertheless, finding delicious vegan recipes can sometimes be a challenge for vegans new and old.

If you’re looking for the best vegan recipes available on the Internet, here’s a list of my top 10 vegan websites (with a few bonus sites at the end).

1. Fat-Free Vegan Kitchen: Ever since 2006, Susan Voisin, the author of FFV, has been educating us on how to do vegan right. On her site, you’ll find a plethora of recipes for any dish you can think of, plus stunning photography that will make you want to go out and start cooking—asap.

2. Choosing Raw: Gena Hamshaw is a Certified Clinical Nutritionist, former book editor and current Pre-Med student with a knack for eminently approachable raw foods recipes and an engaging writing style. You’ll also find a smattering of cooked foods throughout Gena’s posts, plus lots of thought-provoking ideas about being vegan in a non-vegan world.

3. Manifest Vegan: You’ll be charmed by the beautiful photography and innovative recipes on this award-winning blog by Allyson Kramer, whose first cookbook will hit store shelves in July 2012.

4. Diet, Dessert & Dogs: Previously wheat- and sugar-free, Ricki turned her sights to 100% gluten-free and low-glycemic recipes after being diagnosed with Candida Related Complex in 2009. Here you’ll find over 600 vegan recipes for everything from appetizers to dessert, many using stevia and other low-glycemic sweeteners (plus bonus comments from two adorable pups).

5. Healthy Happy Life: Kathy’s blog amazes with its sheer volume of mouthwatering recipes, each illustrated with an equally enticing set of photos. You’ll also find great information about vegan wellness, reviews, cooking tips, videos and more.

6. Oh She Glows: Angela’s upbeat, fun, humorous and affable style will draw you in and keep you coming back to see what she’s up to each day. Each recipe post is peppered with multiple photos and step-by-step illustrations. Keep an eye out for her first cookbook, scheduled for 2013!

7. Vegan Yum Yum: Lauren hasn’t posted a new recipe since January, 2010, yet this site remains a popular destination for vegans seeking gorgeous photography, tantalizing and creative recipes, and an abundance of dishes from easy to elaborate. Always a classic!

8. Dreena’s Vegan Recipes: I would guess there isn’t a vegan among us who hasn’t heard of Dreena Burton, bestselling author of The Everyday Vegan, Vive Le Vegan and Eat, Drink and Be Vegan (plus the upcoming Let Them Eat Vegan in March 2012). Dreena’s recipes are always reliable, always foolproof. . . and this is where you’ll find the recipe for her classic Homestyle Chocolate Chip Cookies, which are, in my opinion, the best vegan chocolate chip cookie out there.

9. JL Goes Vegan: A lively, entertaining site from JL Fields, who adopted a vegan diet post-40 and writes about her experiences as a vegan advocate and educator. You’ll find loads of yummy vegan recipes here, plus a fantastically helpful “Vegan 101” series of posts as well.

10. VegKitchen.com: This site from the popular cookbook author and artist Nava Atlas provides more than just recipes, with information on nutrition, book reviews, products and more.

Other Great Vegan Sites that Also Include Recipes:

• This Dish is Veg: Your one-stop shop for all things vegan. But you already knew that, right?

• Vegan Health.org: Great resource with an emphasis on vegan nutrition. Find an overview of vegan basics, nutrients that need attention, and many other points of concern to vegan diets.

• Crazy Sexy Life: Kris Carr’s love letter to a life filled with vegan, high-raw foods and other practices that help to keep her healthy and victorious over cancer.

• Finding Vegan: Just like Tastespotting or Foodgawker—except 100% vegan! Hundreds of photos that will lead you to every vegan recipe your heart desires.

• Xgfx.org: Your hub for all things vegan and gluten free. The brainchild of three rockin’ gluten free vegans, Kittee, Allyson and Jessy, this whimsical and informative site provides recipes as well as tips on how to live a happy, gluten-free, vegan life.