How to gift a vegan

Despite the fact that the holiday season has come and gone, the nagging issue of gift-giving still can rear its ugly face all throughout the year on such occasions as birthdays and various other holidays. As if it weren’t already problematic enough trying to shop for the person who “has it all” in these situations, the issue can seem even more tricky when trying to buy for a vegan friend, spouse, or relative. Below are a few ideas to get your gift-giving juices flowing.

For the new vegan:

Whenever someone is first partaking in the process of converting to veganism, knowledge is power. For the person looking to learn more about the lifestyle they are currently adopting, try gifting a book such as Vegan: The New Ethics of Eating (Marcus, Lyman). If it is the food switch they are struggling with, cookbooks like The Vegan Slowcooker (Hester) or Vegan Eats World (Romero) provide hundreds of recipes to ease the nagging problem of what to eat.

For the DIY vegan:

What’s better than being able to know where the food you are eating is coming from and how it was prepared? For those vegans who prefer taking a hands-on approach to their eats, there are a couple of options for presents. First off, a sprout kit is a great way to make eating and preparing food more proactive. This can also be a way for the whole family to get involved. Many full kits can be priced as cheaply as $10. Food dehydrators are another great idea for those vegans who want to dry their excess fruits and vegetables. This product doesn’t need to be an expensive variety; two reliable versions are the Waring DHR30 Professional Dehydrator or the Nesco FD-75PR 700-Watt Food Dehydrator.

For the vegan who has everything:

For those whose gift ideas leave you most stumped, there are also plenty of options. Vegan gift baskets are a thoughtful way to incorporate different vegan food brands or products that may be unfamiliar to the receiver. There are also many vegan gift shops online like The Ultimate Green Store (www.theultimategreenstore.com) with a wide range of gift options ranging from handbags to yoga mats. Other websites such as Pinterest and Etsy are great ways to scour all your vegan present ideas in one place. Many of these options include animal-friendly lotions, soaps, fragrances, lip balms, and cosmetics. Finally, consider sponsoring an animal. This is a cheap and easy way to let your vegan friend know you support their lifestyle choices. Farm Sanctuary’s Adopt-A-Farm-Animal Project (www.farmsanctuary.org) helps to provide your sponsored animal the food, shelter, and veterinary costs they require. Adoptions can be made in a gift-recipient’s name, and they are provided with information about their adopted “pet” which includes a picture and their story.