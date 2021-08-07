10 Prepackaged Snacks for Vegans

With summer parties and road trips right in full swing, vegans need to know what snacks are available and where they can be found. Fear not, because there are so many vegan snacks that are easy to find and that you are already very familiar with. Of course, there are some healthier options for the health-conscious vegan, but you have to have some fun (and who doesn’t love their childhood favorites?)

Chips and Dips

Tortilla chips with salsa or guacamole:

Many brands of guacamole have dairy in them, but there are also many that don’t! Try Wholly Guacamole, and don’t forget your tortilla chips!

Sweet Spicy Chili Doritos:

That’s right! Doritos now offers a vegan product, the Sweet Spicy Chili Doritos, and they are going to be a huge hit at your next summer party. Doritos were always my favorite chips before I became vegan, so this truly made my day. They are just as good as the original, I promise.

Fritos

Another favorite of mine, and totally easy to find, Fritos are also vegan!

Go for the BBQ Flavored Corn Chips, Original or Lightly Salted, Scoops, or Tapatio Flavored. THEN, top it off with some of the brand’s vegan dips, such as their Bean Dip or Hot Bean Dip.

Chex Mix

Yes, the Traditional and Peanut Lovers’ Chex Mix is vegan! How awesome is that?

Sweet Treats

Oreos

I’m a die-hard Oreo fan, and all flavors are vegan! With so many options to choose from, you’ll always be able to find something to satisfy your cravings. Whether it’s fudge, golden, peanut butter, or mint, eat your heart out.

Back to Nature Cookies

I LOVE these cookies. They taste homemade and are absolutely delicious. Plus, they’re vegan. With so many options to choose from, you’ll definitely be satisfied. Chocolate Chunk, Classic Crème, Dark Chocolate & Oats Granola, Madagascar Vanilla, Peanut Butter Crème, and Triple Ginger. Pick your favorite!

Pop-Tarts

Another childhood favorite of mine, I was shocked when I learned that some flavors of Pop-Tarts are vegan, and I was ecstatic! Delicious and easy to find, you can’t go wrong with Pop-Tarts.Choose from Blueberry, Strawberry, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Cherry, Cinnamon Roll, or Raspberry.

Healthier Options

Peanuts

Good for you and great tasting, peanuts are a great snack. You can get them covered in cocoa, which are absolutely delicious. My favorite is Emerald Nuts, so go for the Deluxe Mixed Nuts, or the Dry Roasted Almonds. However, my favorite is their Cocoa Roast Almonds.

Kashi Cereal Bars

Kashi has tons of healthy options to choose from, but not all are vegan. Thankfully they do have some healthy options for on-the-go! Try the Soft-Baked Blackberry Graham, Cherry Vanilla or Ripe Strawberry Cereal Bars.

Nature Valley Granola Bars

These are absolutely delicious, and perfect for a road trip. Try Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Apple Crisp, Maple Brown Sugar, Pecan Crunch, or Roasted Almond.

Now, make a quick trip to the grocery store (because you can find these ANYWHERE), and enjoy!