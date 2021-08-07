Guide to vegan smoothies

Smoothies are a fantastic way to get lots of nutrients into you and your family. They are easy to make and very filling. Here is a guide to get you started.

A regular blender will make a perfectly delicious smoothie. There is no reason to splurge for an expensive, over the top Vitamix!

Start with a liquid base

One cup of liquid will yield about 1 1/2 cups of smoothie depending on what else and how much you add. Almond milk, soy milk, hemp milk or coconut water are great starters.

Add nut butter

Nut butters are great for protein and texture. Almond butter and cashew are my favorites. Peanut butter works too. A heaping tablespoon is enough.

Add frozen bananas

Frozen bananas are great for texture and thickness and you don’t have to use any ice. Buy bunches of bananas at the market, cut them up and freeze them so you have a full supply on hand any time you want to make a smoothie. Two frozen bananas work perfectly.

To make a basic smoothie, pour the liquid base into the blender, add the nut butter and frozen bananas and blend until smooth.

To make variations, try any of these additions.

Add other fruits

Depending on the time of year, you can add fresh or frozen peaches, strawberries or blueberries. They will add more nutrients and flavor. Add about a cup.

Add superfoods

Superfoods like cacao powder, goji berry powder, and maca powder are superfoods filled with tons of nutrients. Cacao is great for important minerals like magnesium and iron. Goji berries are great for antioxidants, beta carotene, and riboflavin. Maca has a malty flavor and has been known to increase stamina, boost libido and combat fatigue. Add a teaspoon of each.

Add greens

Keep kale and spinach in the freezer and add a small handful to your smoothie. Vegans love their greens!

Add protein powder

Add a scoop of vegan protein powder for an extra protein boost.

Add sweetener

Add a tablespoon of agave or 6 dates if you want to sweeten it up.

Add any or all of the extras to the base smoothie and blend until smooth. Enjoy!