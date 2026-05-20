The 30 Healthiest Fruits, Ranked. #1 Has 4x the Vitamin C of an Orange.

I scored the most popular fruits on Earth against 17 essential nutrients using the USDA’s most current food database, docked points for sugar (so the high-sugar tropical bombs couldn’t fake their way to the top), and the winner blew the rest of the bowl away.

Blueberries didn’t win. Bananas weren’t close. Apple? Brace yourself.

Every “healthiest fruits” list on the internet ranks the same five berries and calls it a day.

I went a different route: I ranked every culinary fruit by nutrient density per 100 grams across 17 essential nutrients, then applied a sugar penalty so a fruit’s natural sugar content gets weighed against the vitamin haul.

The #1 winner has 253% of your daily vitamin C in 68 calories. That’s four times the vitamin C of an orange, gram for gram.

Here are the 30 healthiest fruits on the planet, counted down to the king.

30. Apple

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, and apparently keeps you in C-tier.

Raw apple delivers 8% fiber and 5% vitamin C at 61 calories per 100g. The fiber is mostly pectin, the soluble kind researchers keep linking to lower cholesterol. That’s why apple defenders show up in every nutrition comments section ready to fight.

Slice them over oatmeal with cinnamon. Bake halved Honeycrisps with maple and walnuts. Or shave them paper-thin into a kale salad with sharp cheddar.

The doctor stays away. The dietitian raises an eyebrow.

29. Watermelon

Watermelon is just edible water with some extras, and the extras are decent.

Per 100g, you get 9% vitamin C in 30 calories, plus lycopene (the heart-health pigment that also makes tomatoes a thing) and dietary nitrates linked to better circulation. The sugar number looks high until you remember it’s 92% water by weight.

Cube it cold with feta and mint. Blend it into watermelon-lime agua fresca. Or grill thick slabs and finish with chili-lime salt.

Edible water with vitamins. Deal.

28. Pear

Pears are apples that decided to soften up.

Raw pear brings 11% fiber and 9% copper at 59 calories per 100g, slightly more pectin than apples with a gentler texture that feels like dessert.

Slice ripe Bartletts onto a cheese board with blue cheese and walnuts. Poach Bosc pears in red wine and cinnamon. Or grate them into a winter slaw with cabbage and lemon.

Underrated > overhyped.

27. Cherries

Cherries taste like summer and cost like silver.

Per 100g raw, sweet cherries hit 12% vitamin C, 8% copper, and 8% fiber, plus anthocyanins linked to anti-inflammatory effects. Tart cherries take that further. They’re the ones in every “natural sleep aid” headline thanks to their melatonin.

Pit a quart and freeze for smoothies. Bake into a galette with almond cream. Or simmer with bourbon as an ice-cream topping.

In season, eat them by the bowl. Out of season, frozen works.

26. Grapes

Grapes are the snack that thinks it’s a meal.

Per 100g raw, they bring 12% vitamin K and 8% copper at 83 calories. The skins also carry resveratrol, the polyphenol everyone hyped a decade ago and still works the same way today.

Freeze a bunch and eat them like candy on a hot day. Roast clusters at 425°F until they blister, then spoon over goat cheese toast. Or halve them into a grain bowl with farro, celery, and tarragon.

Wine took the spotlight. The grapes did the work.

25. Fig

Figs taught humans about sweetness.

Raw figs deliver 10% fiber, 8% copper, and 7% B6 in 74 calories per 100g. The Middle East has been eating them daily for thousands of years and the longevity data is the kind nutritionists won’t shut up about.

Halve fresh Black Missions and broil with goat cheese and honey. Tear them over burrata. Or simmer dried figs in red wine and spoon over yogurt.

A C-tier fig still beats a B-tier dessert.

24. Nectarine

Nectarines are peaches without the fuzz.

Per 100g raw, they bring 9% copper and 5% fiber at 43 calories, plus beta-carotene the USDA panel doesn’t fully measure. Sharper, firmer, and better for grilling than peaches.

Halve and grill cut-side down for two minutes, then top with whipped ricotta and honey. Slice into a stone-fruit salad with burrata, basil, and toasted pistachios. Or muddle into a bourbon smash.

Same fruit, smoother skin, better grill marks.

23. Peach

Peaches are the most romantic fruit in the produce section.

Raw peach delivers 9% copper and 5% fiber at 46 calories per 100g, plus carotenoids that make the flesh orange. The flavor doesn’t translate to any canned or frozen version. I’ll die on this hill.

Slice a ripe peach over burrata with torn basil. Grill halved peaches with brown sugar over vanilla ice cream. Or bake a peach galette with cardamom.

A bad peach is a tragedy. A good peach is a sermon.

22. Honeydew Melon

Honeydew is cantaloupe’s mellower cousin.

Per 100g raw, it hits 20% vitamin C and 5% B6 in 36 calories. Pale green flesh, about 90% water, one of the most hydrating fruits in the bin.

Cube it with crumbled feta, lime, and mint for a Greek-style salad. Blend it into a chilled honeydew-cucumber soup. Or just eat it ice-cold straight from the fridge.

Hydration with benefits.

21. Banana

Bananas are the most-eaten fruit on Earth and they’re still apparently controversial.

Raw banana delivers 13% vitamin C, 12% B6, and 11% copper at 97 calories per 100g, plus serious potassium for muscle function. The sugar penalty hits hard (15.8g per 100g), which is why bananas live in B-tier on most lists and S-tier in everyone’s heart.

Slice over peanut butter toast. Blend into smoothies as the cheapest creaminess on Earth. Or freeze sliced and blend into “nice cream” with cocoa.

B for Banana tier. Don’t @ me.

20. Dragon Fruit

Dragon fruit looks like it fell off an alien spaceship.

Raw dragon fruit (pink or white-fleshed) brings 22% vitamin C, 7% copper, and 6% fiber at 68 calories per 100g. The flavor is mild (kiwi crossed with pear) but the visual carries half the dish.

Halve and scoop the flesh into a smoothie bowl with granola and coconut. Dice into a tropical salad with mango and lime. Or freeze cubes for a magenta smoothie that needs no food coloring.

The most Instagram-bait fruit in the bin. It actually delivers.

19. Blueberries

Blueberries are the antioxidant darling that earned the title.

Raw blueberries hit 16% vitamin K, 9% vitamin C, and 9% fiber at 64 calories per 100g, plus anthocyanins linked to brain and heart health in study after study.

Eat them frozen straight from the bag (the texture turns into a popsicle-crunch). Fold into pancake batter, oatmeal, or Greek yogurt with honey. Or simmer into a quick compote for waffles.

My liver: you gotta stop drinking. Me, eating five blueberries: I’m working on it.

18. Cranberries

Cranberries are too sour to eat raw and too useful to ignore.

Raw cranberries deliver 16% vitamin C, 13% fiber, and 9% vitamin E in 46 calories per 100g. They’re also the lowest-sugar fruit on this list at 4.3g per 100g.

Simmer with orange zest, maple, and ginger for fresh cranberry sauce that beats any can. Fold unsweetened dried cranberries into wild rice with pecans. Or blend frozen cranberries into a banana smoothie to balance the tart.

Don’t waste them on Thanksgiving alone.

17. Apricot

Apricots are the small orange fruits everyone forgets until June.

Raw apricot brings 11% vitamin C, 11% vitamin A, and 9% copper at 48 calories per 100g. The vitamin A comes from beta-carotene, the same orange-pigment story as carrots and sweet potatoes.

Halve fresh apricots and grill with thyme and honey. Roast halves with goat cheese and pistachios for an easy starter. Or chop dried apricots into a Moroccan-style chickpea tagine with warm spices.

Out of season, basically peach orphans. In season, a different fruit entirely.

16. Grapefruit

Grapefruit hits 35% vitamin C in 42 calories, which is incredible.

Also: grapefruit can interfere with how your body processes certain prescription drugs (it blocks an enzyme called CYP3A4). If you’re on heart, blood pressure, or cholesterol meds, ask your doctor before going all in. For most people, a half grapefruit at breakfast is just a great breakfast.

Halve and broil with brown sugar for two minutes. Section into an avocado-grapefruit salad with shallots. Or juice it with a pinch of salt and sparkling water.

Bitter, bright, brilliant.

15. Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe is the most underestimated fruit in the produce section.

Raw cantaloupe hits 26% vitamin A, 12% vitamin C, and 9% copper at 38 calories per 100g. The vitamin A is the kicker, from beta-carotene that turns the flesh that pale orange.

Cube it with burrata, cracked black pepper, and fresh basil for an Italian-style salad. Blend a chilled cantaloupe-mint soup. Or freeze cubes and blend with lime and salt for an agua fresca.

A ripe cantaloupe smells like a Hawaiian vacation. Trust your nose.

14. Lime

Limes quietly power half the world’s cuisine.

Raw lime delivers 32% vitamin C, 10% fiber, and 7% copper at 30 calories per 100g. The sugar number is the lowest on this list (1.7g) because nobody’s eating a lime like an apple.

Squeeze over tacos, guacamole, beans, grain bowls, salads, and anything sad in your fridge. Zest into coconut-lime rice. Or juice with sparkling water and salt for the cheapest, cleanest drink on Earth.

Not a snack. A finishing tool.

13. Pomegranate

Pomegranate arils are the jewels of the fruit world.

Per 100g, raw arils bring 18% copper, 14% fiber, and 14% vitamin K at 83 calories, plus punicalagins, the tannin-like polyphenols research keeps linking to heart and prostate health.

Scatter them over a kale-quinoa salad with feta and walnuts. Top labneh or Greek yogurt with arils and honey. Or stir into herby couscous with mint and lemon.

Halve underwater, knock the skin with a wooden spoon, done.

12. Mango

Mango is sometimes called the king of fruits, and the data says it’s at least the prince.

Raw mango delivers 40% vitamin C, 12% copper, and 11% folate at 60 calories per 100g, plus beta-carotene that makes the flesh that deep orange. The sugar penalty knocks it down a bit, but the vitamin haul is real.

Dice ripe Ataulfos over yogurt with lime zest and toasted coconut. Blend frozen mango with Greek yogurt and turmeric for a lassi. Or slice green mango with chili-lime salt and Tajín.

A ripe mango is one of the great pleasures of being alive. I will hear no arguments.

11. Pineapple

Pineapple is the only fruit that fights back when you eat it.

Raw pineapple hits 65% vitamin C, 11% copper, and 6% B6 at 60 calories per 100g. The fight-back is bromelain, an enzyme that breaks down proteins (including the inside of your mouth a little, which is why your lips tingle).

Grill thick rings until they char and serve with vanilla ice cream or alongside a black bean taco bar. Blend frozen into piña coladas. Or dice into salsa with red onion, jalapeño, lime, and cilantro for the brightest topping in your fridge.

Bromelain also softens whatever it touches. Marinade ideas write themselves.

10. Strawberries

Strawberries are the most beloved berry, and the data backs the love.

Raw strawberries deliver 66% vitamin C and 6% fiber at 36 calories per 100g, plus only 4.9g sugar (the lowest of any sweet-flavored fruit on this list).

Macerate with sugar and balsamic for shortcakes. Fold into a pavlova with whipped cream and basil. Or blend frozen with Greek yogurt for no-churn ice cream done in 5 minutes.

Frozen strawberries are also a pretty good alternative to actual ice cream. Far less sugar, still very sweet.

9. Raspberries

Raspberries are the most micronutrient-dense fruit in the produce section.

Raw raspberries hit 26% vitamin C, 23% fiber, and 6% vitamin K at 57 calories per 100g. The fiber number is what gets dietitians excited. Most fruits hover around 5-10% per 100g. Raspberries clear the cap.

Fold them into a brown butter raspberry tart with vanilla custard. Smash with maple over yogurt and granola. Or freeze a flat and use straight from the freezer.

Sometimes the small fruit is the right fruit.

8. Lemon

Lemons are limes’ louder, brighter siblings.

Raw lemon brings 59% vitamin C and 10% fiber at 29 calories per 100g, plus only 2.5g sugar. The fiber lives in the pith (the white stuff under the rind), which is why lemon water doesn’t hit the same numbers.

Zest and juice into a Mediterranean dressing with olive oil, garlic, and oregano. Slice paper-thin and roast on top of a sheet-pan dinner with fennel, white beans, and olive oil. Or squeeze half into warm water in the morning.

Lemon improves nearly every savory dish on Earth.

7. Orange

Oranges are the most famous vitamin C fruit, and yet, they’re not even close to the king.

Raw orange hits 62% vitamin C, 8% fiber, and 7% folate at 50 calories per 100g. The hesperidin in the peel and pith is what researchers credit with cardiovascular benefits, which is why the pith might actually be worth eating.

Peel and segment into a Sicilian salad with fennel, olives, and red onion. Squeeze fresh juice into a marinade for roasted carrots with cumin. Or zest into a chocolate cake batter and make a $9 dessert taste like $30.

A grocery-store orange is fine. A January Sumo orange is religious.

6. Lychee

Lychee is the fruit your grocery store has been ignoring.

Raw lychee delivers 79% vitamin C, 16% copper, and 6% B6 at 66 calories per 100g. The flavor is what would happen if a grape and a rose had a baby. Peel the bumpy red shell, eat the white flesh, spit the pit.

Eat them by the bowl in summer. Muddle them into a martini with elderflower. Or drop whole into chilled rosé sangria with mint and cucumber.

If you’ve never had a fresh lychee, you have an upgrade waiting in the Asian grocery aisle.

5. Papaya

Papaya is the fruit your gut wishes you ate more often.

Raw papaya hits 68% vitamin C, 9% folate, and 6% fiber at 43 calories per 100g. It also contains papain, the protein-digesting enzyme behind the “papaya for digestion” headlines (real, not marketing).

Halve a small papaya, seed it, squeeze fresh lime, eat with a spoon. Blend it into a tropical smoothie with banana and coconut water. Or dice green papaya into a Thai-style salad with chili, lime, soy sauce, and peanuts.

The seeds are edible too. They taste like peppery wasabi.

4. Blackberries

Blackberries are raspberries’ wilder, darker cousin.

Per 100g raw, they bring 23% vitamin C, 19% fiber, and 18% copper at 43 calories. The dark pigments are anthocyanins, same antioxidant family that makes blueberries famous. Blackberries just don’t get the marketing budget.

Fold into a brown butter clafoutis with vanilla. Smash onto ricotta toast with honey and lemon zest. Or simmer with sugar and lemon into a 20-minute jam that lives in the fridge for a month.

Pick them wild if you can. Frozen is fine if you can’t.

3. Passion Fruit

Passion fruit is the most concentrated fruit on this list.

Raw passion fruit delivers 37% fiber, 33% vitamin C, and 10% riboflavin in 97 calories per 100g. The fiber number is wild. Most fruits don’t crack double digits per 100g, but passion fruit is mostly seeds, and the seeds are the fiber.

Spoon the pulp from the halved fruit over Greek yogurt with honey. Stir into a salad dressing with lime, olive oil, and a touch of chili. Or strain the pulp and use it as the most concentrated cocktail mixer you’ve ever met.

One fruit per dish. That’s all you need.

2. Kiwi Fruit

Kiwi is the most underrated fruit in the supermarket. By a mile.

Raw kiwi brings 83% vitamin C, 34% vitamin K, and 15% copper at 64 calories per 100g. The fuzzy skin is also edible and roughly doubles the fiber count if you can get past the texture.

Slice them onto a pavlova with whipped cream and passion fruit. Dice into a green fruit salad with cucumber, mint, and lime. Or scoop with a spoon from a halved kiwi over the sink (the way they were meant to be eaten).

Two kiwis a day clears your daily vitamin C and most of your vitamin K.

1. Guava

Guava beat every other fruit on this list, and it wasn’t close.

Raw guava delivers 253% vitamin C (yes, you read that right), 26% copper, and 19% fiber at 68 calories per 100g. That’s four times the vitamin C of an orange. Almost four times a strawberry. More than any other commonly-eaten fruit on Earth.

The flesh is pink or white depending on the variety. The flavor is somewhere between strawberry and pear with a tropical floral note. The skin and seeds are edible. The whole fruit is dessert that doubles as a multivitamin.

Eat them ripe with a pinch of chili-lime salt (Mexican-style). Blend into a guava-lime agua fresca. Or simmer the flesh into guava paste that pairs with sharp cheese on a cracker. Look for them at Latin or Asian grocers, or in the international section of bigger chain stores.

The healthiest fruit in the world is hiding in plain sight.

The Bottom Line

The healthiest fruit on Earth is the one you’ll actually eat.

Guava doesn’t help if you never buy it. Blueberries don’t help if they rot in your crisper. Buy three from this list. Eat two of them this week.

That’s the whole game.