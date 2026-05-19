The 30 Healthiest Vegetables, Ranked. #1 Is Probably Growing in Your Yard Right Now

I scored the most popular vegetables on Earth against 17 essential nutrients using the USDA’s most current food database, and the #1 winner is a weed that probably grows in your yard.

Spinach didn’t win. Kale didn’t either. Broccoli? Not even close.

Every “healthiest vegetables” list on the internet is some blogger reshuffling the same five greens based on vibes.

I went a different route.

I pulled the USDA’s FNDDS database (the same one the government uses for national nutrition surveys) and ranked vegetables by how much real nutrition they deliver per 100 grams across 17 essential nutrients:

protein

fiber

calcium

iron

vitamins A through K

folate

and the rest of the multivitamin bottle

Half the top 10 are things most Americans have never bought.

Here are the 30 healthiest vegetables on the planet, counted down to the king.

30. Sweet Potato

Sweet potato is the marketing department’s favorite vegetable, and the funny thing is, it earns most of the hype.

Baked, it delivers 78% of your daily vitamin A, 22% copper, and 15% vitamin C in 82 calories per 100g. Most of that vitamin A comes from beta-carotene, which is the same compound that makes carrots orange and your eyes happy. The catch: your body absorbs it better when sweet potato is cooked with a little fat.

Cut into wedges, toss with olive oil, chili powder, and smoked paprika, and roast at 425°F until the edges burn a little. Or skip the oven entirely and pierce a whole one with a fork, microwave for 6 minutes, slice it open, and pile on black beans and lime.

It’s the lazy dinner that pretends it took effort.

29. Chinese Cabbage

Bok choy and napa cabbage punch way above their weight class, and almost no one outside an Asian household knows it.

50% vitamin C, 38% vitamin K, 25% vitamin A. All in 13 calories per 100g. Thirteen calories. You could eat a whole pound and barely register it on your day.

Stir-fry baby bok choy with garlic, ginger, and a splash of soy in a screaming-hot wok for 90 seconds, max. Or shred napa into a sesame-ginger slaw with rice vinegar, sesame oil, and a hit of chili crisp.

Napa is also the cabbage in kimchi, which means your favorite Korean side dish is sneakily one of the healthiest things on the table.

28. Lentils

Lentils are the vegetable that thinks it’s a protein. And it’s right.

Cooked from dried, they hit 43% folate, 28% fiber, and 28% copper at 115 calories per 100g, plus around 18 grams of plant protein per cup. Red, green, brown, French, black. Each one cooks a little differently, but all of them outrun the typical bean by 40 minutes.

Simmer red lentils with cumin, turmeric, and crushed tomato for a 25-minute dal that’s better than most takeout. Or fold French green lentils cold with feta, dill, red onion, and lemon for the easiest weeknight salad.

Beans take an hour. Lentils take a sitcom episode.

27. Pinto Beans

Pinto beans are the workhorse of the Mexican kitchen and probably the cheapest dinner on this list.

40% folate, 32% fiber, 24% copper per 100g cooked. Plus a deep, earthy flavor that takes seasoning like a sponge. A pound of dried pintos costs about two bucks and feeds four people for two nights.

Mash them with garlic, lime, and olive oil for a refried bean upgrade that doesn’t need lard. Or stew them with onion, chipotle in adobo, and a splash of beer for a smoky vegetarian chili that’ll outshine anything with meat in it.

Canned works fine in a pinch. Dried tastes about ten times better.

26. Chickpeas

Chickpeas are the bean that became a snack, a dip, and a flour.

40% folate, 39% copper, 27% fiber per 163 calories. Plus chickpea flour is gluten-free and makes a flatbread (socca) that’s better than half the pizza crusts out there.

Blend them with tahini, lemon, garlic, and olive oil for hummus that doesn’t taste like cement. Roast them crispy with paprika and cumin for the kind of snack you mindlessly eat by the handful. Or stew them with tomatoes, spinach, and warm spices for chana masala.

A few months back I roasted a sheet pan with smoked paprika, forgot they existed, and found them an hour later, still warm. Best accidental snack of my year.

25. Black Beans

Black beans are the all-purpose answer to “what’s for dinner.”

35% fiber, 30% copper, 20% folate per 100g from a reduced-sodium can. They’re also the cheapest source of protein in most grocery stores, which makes them the unofficial backbone of any budget-friendly week.

Build a burrito bowl with cilantro-lime rice, pickled onions, and queso fresco. Simmer them into a quick weeknight chili with sweet potato and chipotle. Or smash them onto crispy tostadas with avocado, jalapeño, and a fried egg on top.

Beans + rice = a complete protein. That’s not a wellness hack. That’s chemistry.

24. Seaweed

Seaweed is the vegetable most Americans pretend isn’t a vegetable.

44% folate, 25% copper, 21% riboflavin in 41 calories per 100g. It’s also one of the few plant foods with meaningful trace iodine, which your thyroid quietly thanks you for.

Wrap rice and avocado in nori sheets for hand rolls. Simmer dried wakame into miso soup with cubes of silken tofu. Tear roasted nori snacks over a bowl of ramen, or sprinkle dulse flakes onto avocado toast for a salty, ocean-y crunch.

The Japanese figured this out about a thousand years ago. We’re just catching up.

23. Green Peas

Green peas are the vegetable kids hate and adults underestimate.

44% vitamin C, 22% thiamin, 21% vitamin K, plus 8 grams of protein per cup. That’s more protein than nearly any other vegetable on this list, including the leafy greens that get all the press.

Fold them into pasta with mint, lemon, and ricotta for a 15-minute spring dinner. Blend them into a bright green soup with leeks, stock, and a swirl of cream. Or smash them onto sourdough with feta, olive oil, and chili flakes for a brunch toast that’s better than most restaurants charge $18 for.

Frozen peas are honestly fine. The fresh ones are mostly for show.

22. White Beans

White beans are the most slept-on legume in the family.

27% folate, 25% copper, 25% fiber, plus sneaky-high calcium for a bean. They’ve also got the softest, creamiest texture once cooked, which makes them a stealth thickener for soups and stews.

Simmer cannellini with garlic, escarole, and olive oil for a Tuscan classic that’s done in 20 minutes. Smash navy beans onto sourdough toast with rosemary and lemon zest. Or blend great northerns into a white bean dip with roasted garlic for the lazy person’s hummus alternative.

Cannellini, navy, great northern. Same hero, different names.

21. Garlic

Nobody eats 100 grams of raw garlic. Nobody needs to.

But per 100g, you’d get 73% B6, 33% copper, and a heart’s worth of allicin, the sulfur compound researchers keep linking to cardiovascular health. Even one clove a day moves the needle, and the right Italian grandmother will tell you a raw clove every morning fights off anything.

Make a 50-clove garlic pasta where you sweat whole cloves in olive oil until golden, then deglaze with stock and cream. Or roast a whole head wrapped in foil at 400°F for 40 minutes, then squeeze the soft cloves onto bread like spreadable butter.

I’m not 100% sure I’d commit to the raw-clove-a-day ritual, but the folklore has held up for a few thousand years.

20. Arugula

Arugula is the leaf that thinks it’s a peppercorn.

91% vitamin K, 24% folate, 17% vitamin C in 25 calories per 100g. That peppery bite means you actually taste your salad instead of pretending to.

Pile a handful on top of a margherita pizza right after it leaves the oven, so the heat just barely wilts the leaves. Toss with shaved parmesan, lemon juice, and good olive oil for a steakhouse-quality side salad. Or blend a few cups into a punchy arugula pesto with walnuts and pecorino.

Iceberg lettuce wishes it could do any of this.

19. Hearts of Palm

Hearts of palm is the most exotic vegetable hiding in your grocery store.

69% copper, 42% B6, 37% potassium per 134 calories cooked. The flavor lands somewhere between artichoke heart and asparagus, with a tender, almost crab-like texture once you slice into it.

Slice rounds into a Brazilian-style salad with tomato, red onion, and palm oil. Or shred them with mayo, Dijon, lemon, and Old Bay into vegetarian “crab” cakes that pan-fry up crispy and fool half the people at the dinner table.

Most people have never bought a can. Most people are wrong.

18. Red Bell Pepper

Red bell pepper has more vitamin C than oranges. Gram for gram. Not close.

158% vitamin C, 18% B6, 17% vitamin A in 31 calories per 100g. Plus lycopene, the red pigment that’s been linked to heart and prostate health.

Roast them whole over a gas burner until the skin blisters black, peel under cold water, then marinate the strips in olive oil, garlic, and red wine vinegar. Or stuff halves with rice, herbs, feta, and pine nuts and bake at 375°F for 35 minutes.

Green bell peppers? Half the vitamins, twice the bitterness. Always go red.

17. Hot Peppers

Hot peppers are red bell pepper’s chaotic younger sibling.

146% vitamin C, 27% B6, 14% vitamin E in 34 calories per 100g. Plus capsaicin, the compound that researchers keep linking to metabolism boosts and pain relief, and that gives chili heads their high.

Blister shishitos in a screaming-hot cast-iron pan with flaky salt for a five-minute appetizer. Quick-pickle sliced jalapeños in vinegar, sugar, and salt for the topping that elevates every taco. Or roast poblanos for a creamy chiles rellenos that takes a whole afternoon and is worth every minute.

Pick your heat. Get your vitamins.

16. Escarole

Escarole is endive’s tougher cousin and Italian grandmothers’ best-kept secret.

Cooked, it delivers 172% vitamin K, 19% folate, and 11% vitamin A in 37 calories per 100g. The outer leaves are pleasantly bitter, the inner pale leaves are almost sweet. Same head, two ingredients.

Tear it into a white bean soup with garlic, parmesan rind, and chili flakes for a 30-minute weeknight dinner. Wilt it down with anchovy, garlic, and red pepper flakes for the kind of Roman pasta that ruins you for any other green. Or use the pale inner leaves raw in a Caesar-style salad with pecorino and big croutons.

Recipe > restaurant.

15. Broccoli

Broccoli is the only “famous” vegetable that actually earns the hype.

Cooked from fresh, it hits 90% vitamin C, 88% vitamin K, and 14% folate at 41 calories per 100g. Plus sulforaphane, the plant compound that gets more peer-reviewed attention than most pharmaceuticals.

Most people boil broccoli to death and wonder why they hate it. The fix is heat and char: toss florets with olive oil, salt, pepper, and chili flakes, then roast at 450°F until the edges are crisp and almost burnt. Or steam-then-sear: 3 minutes of steam, then crisp in a hot pan with garlic and lemon.

Steam it 4 minutes. Not 8. Not 12. Four.

14. Edamame

Edamame is the only legume that doubles as a bar snack.

Cooked, it brings 72% folate, 37% copper, and 23% vitamin K in 140 calories per 100g. Plus 18 grams of complete protein per cup, which means it’s one of the only plant foods with all nine essential amino acids in one go. Even quinoa can’t fully claim that.

Boil pods in salted water for 4 minutes, drain, hit with flaky salt, and squeeze them out with your teeth. Or buy them shelled and toss into a fried rice with sesame oil, scrambled egg, and scallions. They also work cold in grain bowls or whole-blended into a creamy spring dip.

Easiest dinner-adjacent protein on Earth.

13. Radicchio

You probably didn’t see this one coming. I sure didn’t.

Raw radicchio delivers 212% vitamin K, 38% copper, and 15% vitamin E in only 23 calories per 100g. The bitter purple leaf you’ve been ignoring at the salad bar is one of the most nutrient-dense things in the produce section.

Grill quartered heads cut-side down over high heat for 3 minutes a side, then drizzle with balsamic and good olive oil. The heat tames the bitterness and unlocks a smoky-sweet flavor most people have never tasted. Or shave it thin and toss with orange segments, hazelnuts, and pecorino for a salad that punches.

A leaf this colorful has no business being this overlooked.

12. Green Onions

Green onions are underrated by everyone except the dish they’re saving.

Cooked, they deliver 198% vitamin K, 20% vitamin C, and 16% folate at 63 calories per 100g. They also keep in the fridge for a solid two weeks and finish nearly every savory dish on the planet.

Slice the green tops over scrambled eggs, fried rice, congee, or tacos. Sear the white bottoms in sesame oil and ginger for a quick Korean-style banchan. Or char whole scallions over a gas burner and chop them into a punchy salsa verde with cilantro, lime, and serrano.

A bunch costs a dollar. A bunch lasts a week. A bunch makes everything taste better.

11. Broccoli Raab

Broccoli raab (or rapini, if you’re being fancy) is broccoli’s bitter, leafy older brother.

Cooked, it hits 190% vitamin K, 16% vitamin C, and 16% folate at 46 calories per 100g. The bitterness scares off the timid, but a 90-second blanch in salty water knocks it down to something deeply herbal and just barely sharp.

Boil quickly, then sauté with garlic, chili flakes, and olive oil. Pile it on toasted ciabatta with sharp provolone and broiled until bubbly for an Italian-deli-style sandwich. Or fold it into orecchiette with sausage (or vegetarian sausage) for a Puglian classic that’s hard to mess up.

It’s the sandwich at every great Italian deli that’s been hiding in plain sight.

10. Watercress

Watercress looks like the back of a multivitamin bottle for a reason.

Cooked, it delivers 218% vitamin K, 35% vitamin C, and 19% vitamin A in 36 calories per 100g. The flavor is sharp, mustardy, and a little spicy, which makes it the rare green that doesn’t need a fancy dressing to taste like something.

Pile a generous handful under a hot steak or a roast chicken so the juices wilt it slightly. Fold it into egg salad with mustard and chives for a tea sandwich worth making. Or blend it into a silky soup with leeks, stock, and a drizzle of cream for the prettiest green soup you’ll ever make.

The British have been right about exactly one (1) food.

9. Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts used to be terrible. Then growers bred a specific bitter chemical out of them in the last 20 years, and suddenly every restaurant in America put them on the menu.

Cooked, they bring 153% vitamin K, 83% vitamin C, and 14% fiber at 45 calories per 100g. That’s a serious nutrient haul from one of the cheapest cruciferous vegetables in the grocery store.

Halve them, toss with olive oil and salt, and roast cut-side down at 425°F until the leaves char and the bottoms caramelize. Finish with a drizzle of maple syrup and balsamic, or shower with grated pecorino and lemon zest. The boiled version your mom made? Bury it.

The restaurant version slaps because the home version doesn’t have to anymore.

8. Mustard Greens

Mustard greens are kale with attitude.

Cooked, they hit 230% vitamin K, 58% vitamin C, and 20% copper per 100g. The flavor has a horseradish-y bite that mellows out the longer you cook them, which is why Southern cooks stew them low and slow for hours.

Wilt them with garlic, olive oil, and red pepper flakes for a 10-minute quick side. Or stew them low and slow with onion, smoked paprika, and a splash of apple cider vinegar (Southern-style, no smoked meat required). Throw them into a coconut curry with chickpeas if you want something less American.

Bitter? Vinegar fixes that. Always.

7. Beet Greens

You’ve been throwing away the best part of the beet this whole time.

The leaves on top score way higher than the root itself. Cooked beet greens bring 349% vitamin K, 36% vitamin A, and 24% vitamin C in 48 calories per 100g, plus a beautiful purple-pink stem you can chop and cook separately like rainbow chard.

Sauté the leaves with olive oil, garlic, and lemon for a five-minute side that pairs with literally any protein. Fold them into a frittata with feta and dill. Or stew them with white beans and a parmesan rind for a one-pot dinner that tastes like it took all day.

Next time you buy beets with the tops still on, stop tossing the tops.

6. Kale

Kale isn’t overrated. It earned the hype before the influencers ruined it.

Cooked from fresh, it brings 348% vitamin K, 78% vitamin C, and 27% vitamin A at 46 calories per 100g. Plus the same sulforaphane that makes broccoli a star, in a leaf you can eat raw.

Massage raw lacinato (dinosaur kale) with olive oil and salt for two minutes, then top with parmesan, breadcrumbs, and lemon for a salad that holds up for three days. Crisp the leaves in the oven at 350°F for 12 minutes with parmesan and olive oil for kale chips that vanish in five. Or wilt it into white bean soup at the very end.

Yes, kale chips are still good. Don’t @ me.

5. Turnip Greens

Turnip greens are the second piece of “two-for-one” produce that everyone discards.

Cooked, they deliver 431% vitamin K, 60% vitamin A, and 24% vitamin C at 29 calories per 100g. They’ve got a peppery, slightly mustardy bite, which is why they’re a soul-food staple in the South.

Treat them exactly like collards: slow-braise with garlic, smoked paprika, onion, and apple cider vinegar for an hour until silky. Or treat them like spinach: quick-wilt in olive oil and garlic, finish with lemon, and serve under a fried egg.

The tops > the root. Wild.

4. Spinach

Spinach didn’t win. But it almost did.

Cooked, it brings 472% vitamin K, 38% vitamin A, and 28% vitamin C in 33 calories per 100g, plus iron and folate that work harder when you eat it with vitamin C (so a squeeze of lemon at the end is non-negotiable).

Sauté with garlic, lemon, and a pinch of chili flakes for a 5-minute side. Fold a few handfuls into shakshuka with eggs poached on top. Or pile raw baby spinach under a bowl of hot pasta and let the heat wilt it down to dinner-ready in 60 seconds. Frozen blocks of chopped spinach are also weirdly elite for spanakopita and lasagna.

Popeye was annoying. He was also right.

3. Collard Greens

Collards are the grandma vegetable that beat the influencer vegetables.

Cooked, they hit 518% vitamin K, 64% vitamin A, and 29% vitamin C per 100g. The leaves are sturdier than spinach or chard, which means they hold up to long, slow cooking better than almost any other green on this list.

Braise them low and slow with garlic, smoked paprika, onion, and apple cider vinegar (no ham hock required). Or roll big raw leaves around hummus, shredded carrots, avocado, and grain salad for a tortilla replacement that actually tastes like something. Bonus: collards freeze beautifully once cooked, so make a big pot.

A pot of collards is medicine that tastes like home.

2. Chard

Swiss chard came in second, and I think it’s about to have a moment.

Cooked, it delivers 722% vitamin K (yes, you read that right), 35% vitamin A, and 24% vitamin C in 44 calories per 100g. Rainbow chard also comes with technicolor stems (red, yellow, pink, white) that look like a bouquet in the crisper drawer.

Sauté the leaves with garlic, golden raisins, and pine nuts for a Sicilian classic that goes with anything. Chop the rainbow stems and roast them separately at 425°F with olive oil and balsamic, like asparagus that thinks it’s a beet. Or fold the leaves into a savory galette with goat cheese.

Two vegetables in one bunch. Pay for one, eat both.

1. Dandelion Greens

I know. I didn’t believe it either.

But cooked dandelion greens score higher than every kale, every spinach, every superfood the influencers worship. 677% vitamin K, 57% vitamin A, 28% vitamin C in 71 calories per 100g, plus a haul of folate and calcium most leafy greens can’t touch. They taste like arugula crossed with chicory: bitter, herbal, a little wild.

Grab them at a farmer’s market or specialty grocer in spring (March through May is peak season). Or pull them from a chemical-free yard, knowing your grandmother probably did the same a generation ago. Wilt them in olive oil with garlic, anchovy, and a squeeze of lemon for a quick side. Fold them into a goat cheese and shallot frittata. Or use them in place of arugula on a white pizza with ricotta and lemon zest.

The healthiest vegetable in the world is growing through your sidewalk.

The Bottom Line

The healthiest vegetable on Earth is the one you’ll actually cook.

Kale doesn’t beat broccoli if it rots in the crisper. Dandelion greens don’t help if you never buy them. Pick three from this list. Cook two of them this week.

That’s the whole game.