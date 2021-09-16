Are Wheat Thins Vegan?

We’re taking a close look at one of the best snacks for a vegan today, that’s right, Wheat Thins are vegan. There are different flavors to consider, but the original, and some of the other varieties of the popular savory sack are vegan.

Let’s see what they are made of, and keep an eye out for flavors that are not plant-based, and should be avoided.

Ingredients

The original recipe is mostly wheat flour with some B vitamins included and a handful of other ingredients. There isn’t anything you wouldn’t expect to see and with a lack of colorings that may be tested on animals, we are pleased to see vegetable color take its place.

Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate {Vitamin B1}, Riboflavin {Vitamin B2}, Folic Acid), Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cornstarch, Malt Syrup (from Barley and Corn), Salt, Invert Sugar, Monoglycerides, Leavening (Calcium Phosphate and/or Baking Soda), Vegetable Color (Annatto Extract, Turmeric Oleoresin).

PETA has even included the original flavor as part of their top accidentally vegan foods list.

This is even though they contain sugar. We say this because it is a controversial ingredient due to the way it can be processed. Some sugar is decolorized to make it a more desirable shade of white using the bones of animals. Or bone charr.

They are slaughtered abroad then the bones are sold to the US market to use in this way which means a lot of vegans will avoid sugar unless they can find out more. Contacting a company directly can be tricky because they often say they use different providers.

Still, if PETA lists Wheat Thins as vegan, this will be enough for most people.

How They’re Made

Making your Wheat Thins might be a preferable option since they are highly processed food. Taking out a lot of the salt is a good place to start although the hint of salt version is also much better for this.

Still, be careful as numerous recipes include milk and butter. The Nabisco version will involve a process of combining the ingredients before they are baked, pressed, and then packaged.

Flavors

Hint of Salt

This low sodium version has even fewer ingredients although it predominantly follows a similar recipe. The main takeaway here is that they are also vegan:

Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Canola Oil, Sugar, Cornstarch, Malt Syrup (from Corn and Barley), Refiner’s Syrup, Salt.

Reduced-Fat

There isn’t a lot of difference between the ingredients, but perhaps the portions of each one are altered to make these lower in fat. The main thing is, they are vegan:

Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Cornstarch, Malt Syrup (from Corn and Barley), Salt, Invert Sugar, Leavening (Calcium Phosphate and/or Baking Soda), Vegetable Color (annatto Extract, Turmeric Oleoresin). BHT Added to Packaging Material to Preserve Freshness.

Zesty Salsa

Another similar recipe will be music to the ears of any vegan. Here is another plant-based version:

Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cornstarch, Malt Syrup (From Corn and Barley), Salt, Refiner’s Syrup, Dried Green Bell Peppers, Leavening (Calcium Phosphate And/Or Baking Soda), Spices (Includes Parsley), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Distilled Vinegar, Natural Flavor, Vegetable Color (Turmeric Oleoresin, Annatto Extract).

Cracked Pepper and Olive

Another vegan recipe here. There is even no sugar in the recipe for those who are strict about the potential of bone char.

Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Canola Oil, Sugar, Cornstarch, Malt Syrup (From Corn And Barley), Salt, Refiner’S Syrup, Black Pepper, Leavening (Calcium Phosphate And Baking Soda), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Olive Oil, Natural Flavor (Contains Celery). Bht Added To Packaging Material To Preserve Freshness.

Multigrain

Another vegan option, although the inclusion of sugar does make them questionable once again.

WHOLE GRAIN WHEAT FLOUR, UNBLEACHED ENRICHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE VITAMIN B1, RIBOFLAVIN VITAMIN B2, FOLIC ACID), WHOLE-GRAIN BARLEY FLAKES, CANOLA OIL, SUGAR, WHOLE GRAIN RYE, WHOLE GRAIN TRITICALE, MOLASSES, WHOLE GRAIN MILLET, WHOLE GRAIN WHEAT, SALT, WHOLE GRAIN ROLLED OATS, ONION POWDER, SOY LECITHIN, LEAVENING (BAKING SODA AND/OR CALCIUM PHOSPHATE).

Sundried Tomato and Basil

The inclusion of sugar aside, this is another vegan option.

Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Canola Oil, Sugar, Cornstarch, Malt Syrup (from Corn and Barley), Refiner’s Syrup, Salt, Leavening (Calcium Phosphate and Baking Soda), Tomato Powder, Sundried Tomato Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Spices (Includes Basil), Onion Powder, Dried Red, and Green Bell Peppers, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor (Contains Celery), Sulfur Dioxide (Sulfites) to Preserve Freshness.

Spicy Buffalo

Another vegan-friendly option, just watch out for the cayenne pepper that gives these a bit of a kick.

Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cornstarch, Maltodextrin, Malt Syrup (From Corn and Barley), Refiner’s Syrup Salt, Cayenne Pepper Sauce (Cayenne Pepper, Vinegar, Salt, Garlic), Leavening (Calcium Phosphate and/or Baking Soda), Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Vegetable Color (Paprika Extract, Turmeric Oleoresin, Annatto Extract), Spice. Bht Added To Packaging Material To Preserve Freshness.

Ranch

Ok, the vegan bandwagon has stopped with this one. The inclusion of buttermilk means there is dairy in Ranch Wheat Thins, making them non-vegan.

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate {Vitamin B1}, Riboflavin {Vitamin B2}, Folic Acid), Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Defatted Wheat Germ, Cornstarch, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Corn Syrup, Salt, Monoglycerides, Malt Syrup, Buttermilk, Leavening (Calcium Phosphate, Baking Soda), Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Monosodium Glutamate (Flavor Enhancer), Garlic Powder, Spices, Parsley Flakes, Cheddar Cheese Powder (Made From Cultured Milk, Salt, and Enzymes), Sodium Diacetate, Corn Flour, Artificial Color (Includes Red 40 Lake), Malic and Lactic and Citric Acids, Sodium Caseinate (A Milk Protein), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Whey, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate (Flavor Enhancers), Soy Lecithin.

Honey Mustard

Another version is not vegan, which will hardly be surprising given the honey. Of course, this is produced by bees, making them unsuitable.

Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cornstarch, Malt Syrup (From Corn and Barley), Refiner’s Syrup, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Leavening (Calcium Phosphate And/Or Baking Soda), Onion Powder, Prepared Mustard (Distilled Vinegar, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric (Color), Spices, Garlic Powder), Honey Solids, Citric Acid, Spices, Natural Flavor, Vinegar Solids, Vegetable Color (Turmeric Oleoresin, Annatto Extract), Yeast Extract, Sodium Diacetate (A Flavor), Lactic Acid.

Smokey BBQ

Again, these are not vegan. It is the conclusion of honey that makes them so.

Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cornstarch, Malt Syrup (from Corn And Barley), Salt, Invert Sugar, Leavening (Calcium Phosphate And/or Baking Soda), Tomato Powder, Spices (includes Mustard), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Fructose, Onion Powder, Honey, Vegetable Color (annatto Extract, Turmeric Oleoresin, Paprika Oleoresin), Citric And Malic Acids, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor (includes Smoke).

Chili Cheese

The buttermilk is again the culprit here. Chili Cheese Wheat Thins are not vegan as a result. Also, the inclusion of cheddar cheese, sour cream powder, and whey make it completely non-vegan.

Whole Grain Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Cornstarch, Malt Syrup (From Corn And Barley), Salt, Whey, Onion Powder, Invert Sugar, Sour Cream Powder (Cream, Nonfat Milk, Cultures), Leavening (Calcium Phosphate And/Or Baking Soda), Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Natural Flavor, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Spices (Including Chili Powder), Yeast Extract, Buttermilk, Citric Acid, Vegetable Color (Annatto Extract, Turmeric Oleoresin).

Final Word

To summarize, the following Wheat Thins are NOT vegan:

Ranch

Honey Mustard

Chili Cheese

Smokey BBQ

PETA is a trusted source for any vegan so if they say the conclusion of sugar isn’t a bone char-related problem, it will be enough for many people.

With this being the case, it opens up plenty of snacking flavors and possibilities for a vegan.