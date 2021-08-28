Is Eel Sauce Vegan?

Eel sauce is vegan most of the time with a few exceptions when eel extracts or fish sauce are added for flavor. This article explores all you’ll ever need to know about preparing and using this popular Japanese sauce that is commonly used on eel and sushi.

What is eel sauce made of?

While eel sauce may have a variety of ingredients depending on the recipe used, Cooking Frog recommends these four ingredients for a simple homemade version.

mirin

sake

sugar

soy sauce

Does it have actual eel in it?

Most brands of eel sauce do not have any eel in it, with a few exceptions. This savory brown sauce is used in eel and other fish dishes, explaining the logic behind the use of the name, eel sauce.

Does it contain fish?

No. Eel sauce does not contain fish in the sauce. This type of sauce is often used on fish as a flavorful sauce.

Does it contain shellfish?

No. Eel sauce does not contain shellfish.

Does it contain dairy?

No. There is no dairy in eel sauce.

How’s it made?

You need to have 1/2 cup of mirin, 1/2 cup of soy sauce, 2 Tbsp. of sake and 3 Tbsp. of sugar.

Add the sake, sugar and mirin to a saucepan and turn it on medium heat. Be sure to stir the sauce until all the sugar dissolves.

Next, add the soy sauce to the pan and bring the sauce to a boil. When it begins to boil and bubble, immediately turn the heat down to a simmer. Let it simmer for a minimum of 20 minutes.

Then turn off the heat and let the sauce cool down. You’ll notice that as it cools down, the sauce will thicken and caramelize.

Once the sauce thickens up, then you can pour it into an airtight container that can be refrigerated. The sauce is good for up to about two weeks stored in the refrigerator.

Is all eel sauce vegan?

Generally speaking, most eel sauce is vegan. It is important to note that not all commercial eel sauce is vegan, so it is important to read the ingredients to be sure you’re getting what you want. Some brands use eel extracts or fish stock as flavor enhancers.

Otafuku Sushi Sauce, Kikkoman Unagi Eel Sushi Sauce, and Suzuk: Sauce, Sushi Unagi are three excellent options.

Is Kikkoman eel sauce vegan?

Kikkoman Eel Sauce is vegan.

Is eel sauce like oyster sauce?

No. Oyster sauce is not vegan and is made from oysters. Eel sauce is most likely a vegan product and does not contain eel.

Final word

Eel sauce is typically a vegan sauce with some exceptions. That’s why you should review the ingredients when buying commercial brands. Kikkoman, Otafuku and Suzuck brands all sell vegan options. You can also make your own using four ingredients. You’ll need soy sauce, mirin, sugar and sake.