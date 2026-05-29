36 Superfoods, Ranked by Real Science. #1 Beats Spinach, Broccoli, and Blueberries.

“Superfood” is a marketing word. Most lists are written by people selling powders.

So I built one a different way.

I scored every food in the USDA’s most current nutrient database across three pillars: raw nutrient density per 100g, presence of researched bioactive compounds (anthocyanins, carotenoids, plant omega-3s, sulforaphane, polyphenols), and how often the food appears on respected medical and academic superfood lists (Harvard, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo, the original ORAC research).

Then I cut out everything that didn’t punch in at least two of those three categories.

A quick note: every food on this list happens to be plant-based or vegetarian.

That’s not by design. It’s just how the math worked out. The honorable mentions at the end include the few non-vegetarian foods (salmon, sardines) that would have made the list if we let them, along with their plant-based equivalents.

Here are the 36 foods that earned the word “superfood,” counted down to the king.

36. Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is the underrated probiotic that costs $3 a jar.

Fermented cabbage delivers live cultures (the lactobacilli your gut actually uses), 14% vitamin C per 100g, and trace fiber for 40 calories. The brine on top of the jar is the real value. Don’t pour it out.

Spoon it over grain bowls, eggs, hummus toast, or just straight from the fridge with a fork. The raw refrigerated jars in the deli case have the live cultures. The shelf-stable canned versions don’t.

35. Lentils (from dried)

Lentils are the protein source that thinks it’s a vegetable.

Cooked from dried, they bring 9g protein per 100g, 28% fiber, 43% folate, and the highest iron content of any plant food except fortified cereals. Red, green, brown, French, black. All elite.

Simmer red lentils with cumin and tomato for a 25-minute dal. Fold cold French lentils with feta and dill. Or stew brown lentils with mushrooms and red wine for ragu over pappardelle.

Beans take an hour. Lentils take a sitcom episode.

34. Greek Yogurt (Nonfat Plain)

Greek yogurt is the leanest protein on this list, gram for gram.

100g brings 10g protein, 17g protein per 100 calories (the highest ratio of any food in the ranking), live probiotics, and trace calcium and B-vitamins. Plain, nonfat, unsweetened only. The flavored cups are dessert in disguise.

Spoon under granola with berries. Use instead of mayo in chicken-style salad with chickpeas and dill. Or whisk with garlic and lemon into tzatziki for grilled vegetables.

The protein-per-calorie math is wild. Half a cup keeps you full for hours.

33. Quinoa

Quinoa is the only common grain that’s a complete protein on its own.

100g cooked brings 4g protein with all nine essential amino acids, plus 21% copper, 15% magnesium, and 12% phosphorus. Andean cultures have been eating it for 7,000 years for a reason.

Cook it like rice (1 part quinoa, 2 parts water, 15 minutes). Fold cold with chopped cucumber, mint, and feta for a tabbouleh. Or use it warm under a roasted vegetable bowl.

Rinse before cooking. The natural coating (saponin) is bitter if you don’t.

32. Egg (Whole, Boiled or Poached)

Eggs are the most bioavailable protein on Earth.

One whole egg brings 6g protein, 13 essential nutrients, and choline (the brain nutrient most people are short on). Your body uses essentially 100% of egg protein, and no other food comes close.

Soft-boil for 6 minutes for the perfect jammy yolk. Pile on toast with chili crisp. Or fold into shakshuka with tomatoes, peppers, and feta.

Yes, egg prices spiked. They’re still one of the cheapest complete proteins per gram of usable protein.

31. Avocado

Avocado is the only fruit where the fat is the feature.

100g brings 24% fiber, 21% copper, 20% folate, and the monounsaturated fat that helps you absorb the fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) from everything else on this list. It’s the assist no other food can throw.

Mash on toast with flaky salt and chili crisp. Fold into chilaquiles. Or just eat it with a spoon and a squeeze of lime.

Eat the fattier foods on this list with avocado, not instead of avocado.

30. Beets (Raw)

Beets are the most underrated cardiovascular food in the produce section.

100g raw brings 28% folate, dietary nitrates that research keeps linking to lower blood pressure, and the deep red betalain pigments (a separate antioxidant family from anthocyanins). Pre-workout athletes have been chugging beet juice for a decade.

Roast at 400°F for an hour, peel, and slice into a salad with goat cheese and walnuts. Spiralize raw into a slaw with apple and ginger. Or juice with carrot and ginger for the cleanest pink drink on Earth.

The greens on top are even more nutritious than the root (see #27).

29. Strawberries (Raw)

Strawberries are the most beloved berry, and the data backs the love.

100g brings 66% vitamin C, 6% fiber, anthocyanins, ellagic acid (a polyphenol linked to inflammation reduction), and only 4.9g sugar, the lowest of any sweet-flavored fruit.

Macerate with sugar and balsamic for shortcakes. Fold into pavlova. Or freeze and blend with Greek yogurt for a no-churn ice cream that’s done in five minutes.

Frozen strawberries also work great as a low-sugar ice cream alternative.

28. Cabbage (Red, Raw)

Red cabbage is regular cabbage’s purple superpowered cousin.

100g raw brings 60% vitamin C, 27% vitamin K, anthocyanins (the source of the purple color), and sulforaphane (the cruciferous compound that gets the most peer-reviewed attention).

Shred thin with a mandoline for a slaw with lime and chili. Sauté with apple and balsamic for a German-style side. Or quick-pickle in vinegar and salt for a magenta condiment that makes tacos pop.

Red cabbage scored higher on bioactives than green cabbage. Worth the extra 50 cents.

27. Oats (Raw)

Oats are the carbohydrate every dietitian agrees on.

100g raw brings 17g protein, 36% fiber (mostly beta-glucan, the soluble kind linked to lower cholesterol), and slow-release energy that keeps blood sugar steady. Whole oats are processed less than steel-cut, which are processed less than rolled, which are processed less than instant.

Make overnight oats with milk and fruit. Bake into granola bars with nuts and honey. Or just simmer with water, salt, and cinnamon for a 10-minute breakfast.

A 42-ounce tub costs $4. Cents per serving.

26. Carrots (Raw)

Carrots earn the vitamin A hype.

100g raw brings 85% vitamin A as beta-carotene, plus alpha-carotene and lutein. The orange color is the active compound, and your body absorbs more of it when you cook the carrots with a little fat. Roast them with olive oil and they triple in nutritional value.

Roast wedges with cumin and yogurt. Shave raw into a slaw with apple and lemon. Or simmer into a soup with ginger and coconut milk.

Baby carrots are real carrots cut down to size. Same nutrition, more snackable.

25. Black Beans (From Dried)

Black beans are the most antioxidant-rich legume on the planet.

100g cooked brings 9g protein, 31% fiber, 23% copper, plus anthocyanins (the dark pigment that makes them black, the same family that makes blueberries famous). They get less marketing budget than blueberries. They earn at least the same number of nutrient awards.

Build a burrito bowl with cilantro-lime rice. Simmer into Cuban-style frijoles negros with bay and oregano. Or smash onto crispy tostadas with avocado.

Beans + rice = complete protein. Real chemistry, not folklore.

24. Tomatoes (Raw)

Tomatoes are the most lycopene-dense food in your produce section.

100g raw brings 18% vitamin C, 4% vitamin A (small but the lycopene is the story), plus lycopene, the red pigment that research has linked to cardiovascular and prostate health for 25 years. Heating tomatoes makes lycopene more bioavailable, which is the rare case where cooking beats raw.

Slice with flaky salt and basil. Roast cherry tomatoes at 400°F until they burst. Or simmer into a slow-cooked Italian sauce with garlic and olive oil.

San Marzano canned tomatoes are one of the cheapest upgrades any home cook can make.

23. Seaweed (Raw)

Seaweed is the vegetable most Americans pretend isn’t a vegetable.

100g raw brings 44% folate, 25% copper, 21% riboflavin, plus trace iodine (the thyroid mineral most non-coastal diets are short on). The Japanese have been eating it for 1,000+ years for a reason.

Wrap rice and avocado in nori. Simmer wakame into miso soup with silken tofu. Or tear dried dulse over toast for ocean salt.

Nori sheets cost a dollar a pack. Best dollar in your pantry.

22. Edamame (Cooked)

Edamame is the only legume that doubles as a bar snack.

100g cooked brings 12g complete protein (all 9 essential amino acids), 72% folate, 37% copper, and plant omega-3 (ALA). The dad-favorite at sushi restaurants is also a serious nutritional player.

Boil pods in salted water for 4 minutes, drain, hit with flaky salt, suck the beans out with your teeth. Or buy shelled and toss into fried rice with sesame oil and scallions.

The frozen bags are as good as fresh. Often better, since they’re frozen at peak ripeness.

21. Olive Oil (Extra Virgin)

Olive oil is the only oil with documented disease-prevention research behind it.

100g brings a wild 139% vitamin E, plus polyphenols (hydroxytyrosol and oleocanthal specifically), and the monounsaturated fat at the center of the Mediterranean diet. Extra virgin holds the polyphenols. The refined “olive oil” or “light olive oil” doesn’t.

Drizzle over salads, soups, beans, vegetables, eggs, bread, popcorn. Use for low and medium heat cooking. Or just dip crusty bread in a dish with balsamic and flaky salt.

Buy in dark glass bottles. Light is the enemy.

20. Sweet Potato (Baked)

Sweet potato is the most beta-carotene-rich vegetable in the produce section, and it lives up to the hype.

100g baked brings 78% vitamin A (from beta-carotene), 22% copper, 15% vitamin C, and slow-release carbs. The Okinawan diet (one of the longest-living populations on Earth) was built on purple sweet potatoes for centuries.

Cut into wedges, toss with chili oil and smoked paprika, roast at 425°F until the edges burn. Or pierce with a fork and microwave for 6 minutes for a 5-minute dinner with black beans and lime.

Sweet potato beats regular potato on nutrient density by a wide margin.

19. Brussels Sprouts (Raw)

Brussels sprouts used to be terrible. Then growers bred the bitter chemical out of them about 20 years ago, and they took over restaurant menus.

100g raw brings 148% vitamin K, 94% vitamin C, plus sulforaphane (the cruciferous superhero compound) and indole-3-carbinol (researched for hormone balance). Per gram of vegetable, they’re one of the highest vitamin K sources on Earth.

Halve, toss with olive oil and salt, roast cut-side down at 425°F until the leaves char and the bottoms caramelize. Finish with maple and balsamic. Bury the boiled version your grandmother served.

18. Garlic (Raw)

Nobody eats 100 grams of raw garlic. Nobody needs to.

But per 100g, you’d get 73% vitamin B6, 33% copper, plus allicin, the sulfur compound that 1,500+ peer-reviewed studies have linked to cardiovascular and antimicrobial benefits. Even one clove a day moves the needle.

Make a 50-clove garlic pasta. Roast a whole head wrapped in foil and spread the soft cloves on bread like butter. Or crush raw into salad dressings and let the spice mellow over 10 minutes.

The Mediterranean diet’s secret weapon. And every other cuisine’s, too.

17. Raspberries (Raw)

Raspberries are the most nutrient-dense berry per calorie.

100g raw brings 26% vitamin C, 23% fiber, anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and only 2.7g sugar (the lowest sugar of any common berry). The seeds you might think are an annoyance are most of the fiber.

Fold into a brown butter raspberry tart with vanilla. Smash with maple over Greek yogurt. Or freeze a flat and use straight from the freezer in smoothies.

Sometimes the small fruit is the right fruit.

16. Blackberries (Raw)

Blackberries are raspberries’ wilder, darker cousin.

100g raw brings 23% vitamin C, 19% fiber, 18% copper, and the highest anthocyanin content of any common berry (more than blueberries, which everyone obsesses over). Wild blackberries punch even harder than cultivated.

Fold into a clafoutis with vanilla. Smash on ricotta toast with honey and lemon zest. Or simmer into a 20-minute jam that lives in the fridge for a month.

Pick them wild if you can. Frozen works year-round.

15. Pomegranate (Raw)

Pomegranate arils are the jewels of the fruit world.

100g raw arils bring 18% copper, 14% fiber, 14% vitamin K, plus punicalagins, the tannin-like polyphenols that research has linked to cardiovascular and prostate health. The juice is concentrated antioxidant.

Scatter arils over kale-quinoa salad with feta and walnuts. Top labneh or Greek yogurt with arils and honey. Or stir into herby couscous with mint and lemon.

Halve underwater, knock the skin with a wooden spoon, done.

14. Pumpkin Seeds (Unsalted)

Pumpkin seeds (pepitas) quietly beat every nut on this list for magnesium.

100g brings 30g protein (more than chicken breast), 131% magnesium, 142% copper, plus zinc and manganese. The deep green color comes from chlorophyll, the same compound that makes leafy greens green.

Toast in a dry pan with salt and chili powder for a snack that beats potato chips. Sprinkle over Caesar salads, grain bowls, and pumpkin soup. Or grind into a green pesto with cilantro and lime.

The cheapest seed-aisle upgrade on this list.

13. Almonds (Unsalted)

Almonds are the most-eaten nut on Earth, and the data backs it up.

100g raw brings 20g protein, 158% vitamin E (the highest of any nut), 118% copper, 89% riboflavin, plus polyphenols in the brown skin. Buy them with the skins on. That’s where the antioxidants live.

Eat a measured ounce (23 nuts, ~165 calories) as a snack. Slice and toast for salads and grain bowls. Or blend into almond butter, the most versatile nut spread on the shelf.

Vitamin E content alone is worth the calorie cost.

12. Blueberries (Raw)

Blueberries are the antioxidant darling that earned the title.

100g raw brings 16% vitamin K, 9% vitamin C, 9% fiber, plus anthocyanins linked to brain and heart health in study after study. They appear on every superfood list ever written. They deserve it.

Eat them frozen straight from the bag (the texture turns into a popsicle crunch). Fold into pancake batter or yogurt with honey. Or simmer into a quick compote for waffles.

Frozen wild blueberries (the smaller, darker ones) are actually higher in antioxidants than fresh cultivated. Buy frozen on principle.

11. Collards (Raw)

Collards are the grandma vegetable that beat the influencer vegetables.

100g raw brings 364% vitamin K, 39% vitamin C, 32% folate, 28% vitamin A, plus sulforaphane and high calcium for a leafy green. Soul food cooks have been right about collards for centuries.

Braise slow with garlic, smoked paprika, and apple cider vinegar (no ham hock required). Or roll big raw leaves around hummus and grain salad for a tortilla replacement that actually tastes like something.

A pot of collards is medicine that tastes like home.

10. Flax Seeds

Flax seeds are chia’s older, less Instagram-friendly cousin.

100g brings 18g protein, 27g fiber, 149% copper, plus the highest plant omega-3 content of any common food (more ALA than walnuts or chia). Same heart-and-brain story as fish oil, in a $3 bag.

Grind in a coffee grinder right before using. Whole flax passes through undigested. Stir ground flax into oatmeal, smoothies, or yogurt. Or use the gel from soaked seeds as an egg substitute in baking (1 tablespoon ground + 3 tablespoons water = 1 egg).

Buy whole and grind on demand. Pre-ground goes rancid in months.

9. Beet Greens (Raw)

You’ve been throwing away the best part of the beet this whole time.

100g raw brings 333% vitamin K, 35% vitamin A, 33% vitamin C, plus iron and the betalain antioxidants that make the red stems glow. Most people compost the leaves and eat the root. They’ve had it backwards.

Sauté with olive oil, garlic, and lemon for a 5-minute side. Fold into a frittata with feta and dill. Or stew with white beans and a parmesan rind.

Next time you buy beets with the tops still attached, save the tops. They’re the better half.

8. Watercress (Raw)

Watercress looks like the back of a multivitamin bottle for a reason.

100g raw brings 208% vitamin K, 48% vitamin C, 18% vitamin A, plus the same sulforaphane as broccoli at twice the concentration. Harvard’s Aggregate Nutrient Density Index ranks watercress as the #1 most nutrient-dense vegetable on Earth.

Pile under a fried egg so the heat wilts it slightly. Fold into egg salad with mustard and chives. Or blend into a silky soup with leeks and potato.

The British have been right about exactly one food. This is it.

7. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds turn liquid into pudding overnight, and they’re packed with nutrition doing it.

100g brings 17g protein, 123% fiber (the highest fiber number on this entire list), 103% copper, 80% magnesium, plus plant omega-3. The Aztecs ran ultra-marathons on chia. The science says they were right.

Stir 3 tablespoons into a cup of almond milk with maple syrup, refrigerate overnight, eat as pudding. Sprinkle over yogurt and oatmeal. Or fold into smoothies for a thickening boost.

A little goes a long way. They expand 10x in liquid.

6. Cocoa Powder (Unsweetened)

Cocoa powder is the most antioxidant-dense food per gram on this list.

100g brings 20g protein, 77% iron, 119% magnesium, plus flavanols, the polyphenols that have been linked to improved blood pressure, brain function, and mood in dozens of trials. Unsweetened only. The “Dutched” alkalized version loses about half the polyphenols.

Whisk into warm milk for actual hot chocolate. Bake into brownies with dark chocolate chunks. Or dust over Greek yogurt with berries for a dessert that pretends to be breakfast.

Cocoa, not cacao. They’re the same thing minus a marketing markup.

5. Walnuts (Raw, Skins On)

Walnuts are the brain-food nut that earned the headline.

100g brings 15g protein, 19% fiber, 134% copper, 39% vitamin B6, plus the highest plant omega-3 content of any nut and the only one with melatonin in measurable amounts. The shape of a walnut looking like a brain is one of nature’s funnier coincidences.

Toast halves at 350°F for 8 minutes and fold into a chickpea-and-arugula salad. Pulse with basil and garlic for a walnut pesto. Or bake into banana bread with dark chocolate.

Buy them in the freezer aisle. They go rancid fast at room temp.

4. Spinach (Raw)

Spinach didn’t win. But it almost did.

100g raw brings 402% vitamin K, 31% vitamin A, 29% folate, 29% vitamin C, plus lutein and zeaxanthin (the carotenoids your retinas depend on). It also wilts down to one-tenth its size, which means a giant bowl of spinach is actually a small bowl of nutrients.

Sauté with garlic and lemon for a 5-minute side. Fold a few handfuls into shakshuka. Or pile raw under a bowl of hot pasta and let the heat wilt it.

Frozen spinach is also elite. And way easier to get into your week.

3. Broccoli (Raw)

Broccoli is the only “famous” superfood that actually earns every word of its reputation.

100g raw brings 101% vitamin C, 85% vitamin K, plus sulforaphane, the plant compound that has more peer-reviewed attention than nearly any other phytochemical on Earth. Anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer in studies, blood-sugar-stabilizing in trials.

Roast at 450°F with olive oil, salt, pepper, and chili flakes until the florets char and almost burn. Or steam for 3 minutes and finish with garlic and lemon.

Steam 4 minutes. Not 8. Not 12. Four.

2. Broccoli Raab (Rapini, Raw)

Broccoli raab is broccoli’s bitter, leafy older brother, and a serious nutritional upgrade.

100g raw brings 187% vitamin K, 22% vitamin C, 12% iron, 21% folate, plus the same sulforaphane as broccoli at double the concentration. Italian grandmothers have been right about rapini for generations.

Blanch for 90 seconds in salty water, then sauté with garlic, chili flakes, and olive oil. Pile onto toasted ciabatta with sharp provolone. Or fold into orecchiette with white beans and parmesan.

The Italian-deli sandwich that’s been hiding in plain sight.

1. Kale (Raw)

Kale beat every other superfood on this list. And it wasn’t close.

100g raw brings 325% vitamin K, 104% vitamin C, 27% vitamin A, 27% riboflavin, plus three of our five tracked bioactive categories (carotenoids, sulforaphane, polyphenols) AND a perfect 5-out-of-5 on established superfood-list curation. Every credible nutrition organization on Earth has independently arrived at the same conclusion.

Massage raw lacinato (dinosaur kale) with olive oil and salt for two minutes, then top with parmesan, breadcrumbs, and lemon for a salad that holds up for three days in the fridge. Crisp the leaves in the oven at 350°F with parmesan and olive oil for kale chips that vanish in five minutes. Or wilt curly kale into soups and stews at the very end of cooking.

Yes, the marketing was real. Yes, kale still wins.

Honorable Mentions

Five foods that should be on this list but couldn’t make our scoring framework, either because their power comes from compounds USDA doesn’t measure, or because they aren’t in the FNDDS database:

Green tea / matcha : the polyphenol king. Catechins (especially EGCG) have been linked to cardiovascular, metabolic, and cognitive benefits in hundreds of trials. Three cups a day, sweetened only with honey or nothing at all.

: the polyphenol king. Catechins (especially EGCG) have been linked to cardiovascular, metabolic, and cognitive benefits in hundreds of trials. Three cups a day, sweetened only with honey or nothing at all. Turmeric : the curcumin in turmeric is one of the most-studied anti-inflammatory compounds in nutritional science. Black pepper increases absorption 20x. Add both to curries, golden milk, and roasted vegetables.

: the curcumin in turmeric is one of the most-studied anti-inflammatory compounds in nutritional science. Black pepper increases absorption 20x. Add both to curries, golden milk, and roasted vegetables. Fresh ginger root : gingerol is the anti-nausea, anti-inflammatory active compound. Grate fresh into stir-fries, smoothies, and tea. The dried powdered version is weaker.

: gingerol is the anti-nausea, anti-inflammatory active compound. Grate fresh into stir-fries, smoothies, and tea. The dried powdered version is weaker. Shiitake mushrooms : beta-glucans and ergothioneine (the rare “longevity vitamin”). Reconstitute dried shiitakes in hot water and use the soaking liquid as an instant umami stock.

: beta-glucans and ergothioneine (the rare “longevity vitamin”). Reconstitute dried shiitakes in hot water and use the soaking liquid as an instant umami stock. Honey: antimicrobial properties researchers have known about for 2,000+ years. The raw, unfiltered, local stuff has the most bioactive compounds. Not a nutrient bomb, but a worthy daily teaspoon.

And the non-vegetarian superfoods we excluded by design:

Wild salmon / sardines / mackerel: best dietary source of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids. Replace with: chia (#7), flax (#10), walnuts (#5), or algae oil supplements for direct EPA/DHA without the fish.

The Bottom Line

The best superfood is the one you’ll actually eat.

Kale doesn’t help if it rots in the crisper. Watercress doesn’t help if you never buy it. Pick five from this list. Eat three of them this week.

The science is on this page. The hard part is the grocery list.