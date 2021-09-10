Are Mott’s Fruit Snacks Vegan?

Whether it is for your vegan Halloween candy treat collection, or just to snack between meals, can Mott’s Fruit snacks be enjoyed by a vegan? The answer is that despite a couple of controversial ingredients, most will say yes.

After a run-through of the ingredients, we will see how this snack made from real fruit juice and fruit flavors is vegan.

Ingredients

The recipe is similar for all flavors which include the following:

Flavors:

Assorted Fruit

Assorted Fruit Plus Fiber

Berry

Fruity Rolls

Tropical

Each Mott’s Fruit Snacks recipe is vegan and contains a similar ingredients list. To show what you can expect to find in these plant-based products, here is what goes into the Assorted Fruit version:

CORN SYRUP, SUGAR, MODIFIED CORN STARCH, PEAR JUICE CONCENTRATE, APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE, STRAWBERRY PUREE, CARROT JUICE CONCENTRATE. CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: FRUIT PECTIN, CITRIC ACID, VITAMIN C (ASCORBIC ACID), DEXTROSE, SODIUM CITRATE, MALIC ACID, POTASSIUM CITRATE, SUNFLOWER OIL*, VEGETABLE AND FRUIT JUICE ADDED FOR COLOR, NATURAL FLAVOR, CARNAUBA WAX. *ADDS A TRIVIAL AMOUNT OF FAT

There is nothing in the recipe to concern most vegans, even the colors are made from fruit juices rather than artificial colors that are often tested on animals.

One ingredient that catches the eye is sugar. We will take a closer look at this later to see why it is controversial and at times, not vegan.

How They’re Made

The manufacturing of fruit snacks is different for every brand. However, there are similar methods used. Removing moisture from juice concentrates is part of the process, this will be done by heating and then vacuuming moisture.

Gelling agents will then typically be used, and it is good to see a lack of gelatin in Mott’s Fruit Snacks. Instead, fruit pectin is the preferred method. They are cooked en masse and processed in a machine to make the molded version that is consumed.

FAQ

Do Mott’s Fruit Snacks Have Gelatin?

No, they do not. Since gelatin is a gelling agent typically used in these types of candies, it is a relief to see it is not on the ingredients list. Gelatin is made from boiling animal parts, namely tendons, ligaments, skin, and even bones in water. It has a gum-like texture when moist, hence why it is used in certain candies.

This makes any product using this ingredient non-vegan.

In Mott’s Fruit Snacks, fruit pectin is used instead. It is found in most plants and the pulp of citrus fruits and is often used as a thickener. Jams and spreads commonly use fruit pectin as it is a gelling agent that keeps the wet ingredients together.

Do Mott’s Fruit Snacks Have Pork In Them?

One look at the ingredients list shows that they do not. A lot of people look for pork gelatin in candies since it is used for its gummy texture and holds other ingredients together.

Some of the world’s largest sweet producers use it so it is a sensible question to ask as a vegan. Any sweet that has a gummy texture is a potential culprit, but not Mott’s Fruit Snacks.

Do Mott’s Fruit Snacks Contain Processed Sugar?

This is a difficult one, and controversial for a vegan. The second ingredient is sugar, but determining how vegan-friendly it is will be a challenge.

How sugar is processed will tell a lot about whether or not it can be considered vegan. The issue is, it is almost impossible to follow a trail and find for sure.

Mott’s has made a fruit-based snack, meaning it is unlikely that they will start to use animal-based ingredients. We say this because a lot of sugar processed in America is combined with bone char.

Do Mott’s Fruit Snacks Contain Bone Char

A natural carbon commonly used to color sugar and make it a more desirable white, bone char is ever-present in many companies’ sugar. As the name suggests, it is made from bones, typically cattle, and heated at high temperatures.

When heated, it resembles charcoal and is usually imported to the US from abroad. We should note that any version on a label that is not cane sugar will be safe from bone char. So beet and coconut sugar are fine.

There is no trace of bone char in sugar once it has been processed, so it will not be consumed. It raises questions of ethics that many vegans cannot ignore though.

Other methods can be used to achieve the same result, but most brands will not specify if this is the case. If the label mentions activated carbon then this means they are not using bone char.

Although it can be difficult to find out, some people do get answers from calling directly. The only concern is that many companies use multiple supplies, and can use this to palm off any answers with a vague response.

Vegan Alternatives

Yum Earth Organic Vegan Fruit Snacks

These are our go-to favorites. They tell you they are vegan which is always a good start, and gluten-free. Yum Earth also avoids artificial flavors, dyes, or corn syrup to serve up a tasty organic treat without any animal products.

Annie’s Berry Patch Organic Bunny Fruit Snacks

Another vegan-friendly alternative is also non-GMO, gluten-free, certified organic, and made without any dairy or other nasties.

Final Word

Whilst Mott’s Fruit Snacks are vegan, the inclusion of sugar always raises questions. This won’t put a lot of vegans off, but in case you are still unsure, conscious brands are making excellent vegan-friendly alternatives.