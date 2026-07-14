The Best Fruits and Vegetables for Juicing (and How to Build a Glass That Doesn’t Taste Like Punishment)

Most bottled “green” juice is dessert wearing a lab coat. It’s apple juice with a leaf of kale waved over it for the label photo.

Do it yourself and you fix that in one move. The rule that separates real juice from sugar water is roughly 80% vegetables to 20% fruit. Lead with the low-sugar veg, add just enough fruit to make it drinkable, and you get a nutrient-dense glass instead of a soda with good PR.

One honest caveat before we start. Juicing strips the fiber out of produce, so think of it as a bonus on top of eating whole fruits and veg, not a replacement for them. Harvard’s nutrition folks are pretty firm on that, and they’re right.

Here’s the other thing nobody tells beginners: some produce gives you a full glass, and some gives you a sad trickle for your money. So this isn’t a superfood sermon. It’s a grocery-run field guide.

For each pick you get what it actually tastes like in a glass, how much juice you’ll get, and what to throw it in with. Here are the fruits and vegetables worth putting through your juicer, starting with the ones that give you the most for the least.

1. Cucumber

If you buy one thing on this list, buy cucumbers. They juice like they were designed for it: tons of liquid, almost no pulp, mild enough that they disappear into everything else.

This is your base. The workhorse you build the rest of the glass on top of. A whole cucumber goes in as-is, skin and all, and comes out as a light, faintly sweet juice that stretches your pricier ingredients further.

They’re cheap, too. When you can get four for a dollar and they juice this cleanly, the value math isn’t close. Pairs with basically anything: celery, watermelon, apple, mint, carrot.

2. Celery

Crunchy going in, peppery coming out. Celery is high water content, high yield, and cheap, which is the trifecta you want in a daily juice ingredient.

Don’t toss the leaves. The leafy tops juice fine and carry more of that peppery kick. Celery got its fifteen minutes as a standalone wellness trend, and while a straight glass of it is an acquired taste, a little celery in a mixed juice does real work. Good with lemon, apple, ginger, cucumber, and any leafy green.

3. Carrots

The classic, and for good reason. Carrots come out slightly sweet with an earthy backbone, and they play well with almost everything, which is why apple-carrot-ginger became a starter recipe for half the planet. Beta-carotene, vitamin A, potassium.

Now the reality check nobody puts on the label. Carrots are dense, so they don’t give up their juice easily. It takes roughly eleven decent-sized carrots, over a pound of them, to make a single cup. Pair them with something water-rich like cucumber or apple so you’re not feeding your juicer a whole grocery bag for one glass.

4. Beets

Sweet, earthy, and the color of a crime scene. Beets are the pick for people who’ve graduated past the basics.

Their claim to fame is dietary nitrates, which some research links to lower blood pressure and better stamina during exercise. Nothing miraculous, but a nice bonus in a drink you’d have anyway. Use them sparingly, because that earthy flavor takes over fast.

Bonus most people miss: the leafy beet greens on top are juiceable and nutritious. You paid for them. Don’t chuck them in the bin.

5. Spinach

The stealth green. Spinach is mild and slightly sweet, and it more or less vanishes into a juice, which makes it the perfect gateway drug for anyone scared of “green” drinks.

You get vitamins A and C and a solid hit of nitrates, and you’d barely know it’s in there behind an apple and a squeeze of lemon. One asterisk: spinach is high in oxalates, which matters for a small group of people (more on that below).

6. Swiss chard

Here’s the one that quietly beats the trendy option. Chard is mild and sweet-earthy, and it gives up noticeably more juice than kale does. Same greens-in-a-glass benefit, better yield, less money down the drain.

The stalks and ribs go in too. Sub it anywhere you’d use kale or spinach and thank me later. Pairs with citrus, carrot, apple, ginger.

7. Kale

Kale is the influencer of vegetables. Famous, photogenic, and not actually the most efficient thing in the room.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s genuinely good for you, loaded with vitamins A, C, and K. But it’s bittersweet and peppery, and it’s a low-yield green, so you’ll juice a mountain of it for not much liquid. If you love it, cut the bitterness with apple, cucumber, lemon, or ginger. If you’re chasing value, Swiss chard already did the job two entries ago.

8. Tomatoes

Yes, botanically a fruit, and yes, they make a great juice. Homemade tomato juice is a revelation mostly because you control the salt, which the canned stuff drowns in. You get lycopene, vitamin C, and potassium, and a high yield to boot.

One firm rule: remove every bit of green stem and leaf first. Tomato greens contain compounds that are genuinely toxic, so the fruit goes in and the foliage goes in the compost. Pairs beautifully with celery, cucumber, parsley, and fresh herbs.

9. Ginger

A little knob of ginger will hijack an entire glass, in the best way. Spicy, warming, faintly peppery, it turns a flat vegetable juice into something that tastes intentional.

No need to peel it. Just rinse and toss it in. This is your accent player, not your base, and a small piece goes a long way with citrus, apple, carrot, or beet.

10. Turmeric

Fresh turmeric root juices just like its cousin ginger, only earthier and more bitter, and it stains everything it touches a triumphant gold. It’s the backbone of every “wellness shot” on Instagram.

Its anti-inflammatory reputation is real but overhyped, so keep expectations grounded and use it in small amounts. A classic move is turmeric, carrot, orange, and a pinch of black pepper.

11. Fennel

If your juice has gotten boring, fennel is the fix. It’s crisp with a soft licorice-anise sweetness that reads as fancy without any effort, and the bulb and stalks both juice well.

Most people never think to try it, which is exactly why it feels like an upgrade. Good with apple, carrot, citrus, or cucumber.

12. Parsley

The garnish that’s actually a vegetable. Parsley is fresh, grassy, and peppery, and it’s a legit juicing green stacked with vitamins A, K, and C.

Treat it as an accent, not a base, unless you enjoy chewing a lawn. A small handful brightens a cucumber-celery-lemon juice without taking over.

13. Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass is a shot, not a drink. Intensely grassy, deeply green, and loaded with chlorophyll, iron, and amino acids, it’s the kind of thing you knock back fast rather than sip.

The flavor is a lot. Mellow it with orange, lime, ginger, or a splash of coconut water, and if you’re the ambitious type, you can grow it on your windowsill for pennies.

14. Apples

Now we cross into fruit, and apples are the universal translator. They pair with nearly everything on this list, they yield well (call it eight to ten ounces of juice a pound), and their sweetness sands the rough edges off any veg-heavy glass.

Pick your variety for the job: tart apples keep things from getting cloying, sweet ones lean dessert. One safety note that sounds like folklore but isn’t: don’t juice the seeds. Apple seeds contain a cyanide-releasing compound, so core them first and juice the rest.

15. Citrus

Oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruit. High water, high yield, and the fastest way to make a mediocre juice taste alive.

Oranges make a friendly sweet base kids will actually drink. But the real MVP here is lemon. Half a lemon balances sweetness, cuts earthy vegetable flavors, and slows the browning that turns fresh juice sad and brown within the hour. It’s less an ingredient than a tool, and I put it in almost everything.

Peel citrus before it goes in. The rind is bitter and can upset your stomach, so it’s not worth the shortcut.

16. Watermelon

Watermelon is about 92% water, so it’s basically pre-juiced. Enormous yield, feather-light flavor, and the most refreshing thing you can make in July when they’re at their peak and dirt cheap.

Barely counts as work. Blend it with mint, lime, cucumber, or basil and you’ve got the best drink at any cookout, no bar required.

17. Pineapple

Sweet, tangy, and unmistakably tropical, pineapple can carry a whole glass on personality. It also brings bromelain, an enzyme with a decent resume.

The catch is sugar. A little goes a long way, so use it as the star note rather than the base. It loves lemon, lime, mango, mint, cucumber, and even carrot.

18. Pears

Think of a pear as an apple with the sweetness dialed to honey. Soft, floral, and very juicy, it’s a high-yield natural sweetener that’s easy to overlook.

Ripe ones juice best. Lovely with a little ginger, a dusting of cinnamon or nutmeg, and any green you’re trying to disguise.

19. Grapes

Grapes juice easily, taste sweet-sour depending on the variety, and are around all year, which makes them a reliable natural sweetener when berries are out of season. Use them with a light hand, because that sugar adds up fast. They fold nicely into orange or apple-carrot blends.

20. Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, cranberries. Sweet-tart, antioxidant-heavy, and gorgeous in the glass, but small and seedy, so the yield is modest.

Use them as flavor and color accents rather than the foundation. Cranberries in particular add a sharp tart punch that wakes up an otherwise sweet orange or apple juice.

21. Peaches

Here’s a genuine “wait, what?” Peaches taste sweeter than they are, and juicing them actually makes them more acidic than eating one whole. Same fruit, tangier glass.

They’re a summer-only treat and worth the wait. Play that tartness off berries, citrus, a squeeze of lime, or a touch of honey.

22. Pomegranate

Complex, sweet-tart, and the color of stained glass, pomegranate makes a juice that feels like an occasion. You juice the seeds, the little ruby arils, not the bitter pith.

It’s a fall fruit at its best from September into November, and it carries a real antioxidant reputation. Pairs with lemon, apple, or orange.

23. Cantaloupe

Sweet, faintly floral, and full of water, cantaloupe and its melon cousins yield generously and make a thicker, almost creamy juice. Best from early summer into October. Mint, lime, and cucumber are its natural friends.

24. Mango

I’m ending on a warning dressed as a fruit. Mango is delicious and nutritious and tastes like a vacation, but it barely juices. It’s too thick and low in free liquid, so a juicer just shreds it and hands you a spoonful of foam for your trouble.

Blend it instead. This goes for a few produce items people wrongly toss in the chute, which brings us to the next part.

What You Should Never Put in a Juicer

Some produce belongs nowhere near the machine, and a couple of items are about safety, not taste.

Blend, don’t juice. Mango, banana, and avocado have almost no free liquid. A juicer wastes them and jams itself trying. These are smoothie ingredients, not juice ingredients.

Toxic parts, always remove. Apple seeds (that cyanide compound), tomato leaves and stems, carrot tops, and citrus rind all cause problems ranging from bitter to genuinely harmful. Core, de-stem, and peel accordingly.

Juice with caution. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage can cause gas and bloating for a lot of people, so go easy, especially if your stomach is sensitive.

A note on oxalates. Spinach, chard, and beet greens are high in oxalates, and juicing concentrates them. If you’re prone to kidney stones it’s a reasonable thing to keep an eye on, and worth asking your doctor about. Not a reason to panic, just a reason to vary your greens.

Quick Answers to the Questions Everyone Asks

Isn’t juicing just drinking sugar? It can be, if you dump in five apples and call it health. The 80/20 veg-to-fruit rule is the whole fix. Lead with low-sugar vegetables, sweeten with a little fruit, and you’re fine.

Juice or smoothie? Juice removes the fiber for a lighter, easy-to-absorb glass. A smoothie keeps the fiber and fills you up more. Neither is wrong, they’re just different tools.

How long does fresh juice keep? Best the second you make it. Sealed in a glass jar in the fridge it’ll hold 24 to 48 hours, a bit longer with citrus in the mix, losing nutrients the whole time. Drink it, don’t hoard it.

Do I need to peel everything? Peel citrus, core apples, strip tomato and carrot greens. Ginger and cucumber can go in unpeeled after a rinse.

Does the juicer itself matter? More than you’d think. Cheap centrifugal machines are fast but spin the juice warm, which can degrade some of the good stuff. Slower masticating or cold-press juicers cost more but pull more juice and keep it cooler.

The Bottom Line

You don’t need a $400 machine or a shelf of superfood powders. You need a cucumber to build on, a lemon to fix your mistakes, and the discipline to keep the fruit to a splash.

Everything else on this list is just deciding what kind of good you’re in the mood for.