The Healthiest Beans, Ranked by Actual USDA Data (Not Vibes)

Everybody already “knows” beans are good for you. Ask which bean is best and the room goes quiet.

That gap is the whole reason this page exists. Most lists crown black beans or lentils because they sound wholesome, then move on. I wanted a real answer, so I did the boring thing and let the numbers pick the winner.

Here’s the twist that surprised me: “beans” isn’t one food. The soy family plays a completely different game than the stuff in your pantry cans, and once you count the full nutrient spread, the classic pulses don’t finish where you’d bet. Here are the healthiest beans, counted down from good to genuinely great, with the numbers to back every spot.

How I actually ranked them

Every figure here is per 100 grams, pulled straight from USDA federal survey data (the same national food dataset dietitians use), not from whatever a wellness blog eyeballed. Each bean is pinned to one specific preparation the dataset actually measured, whether that’s canned, from dried, or a plain cooked entry, and I’ve labeled which one at every spot.

The score is simple to explain and hard to fake. For each bean I added up its percent daily value across 17 essential nutrients (protein, fiber, iron, potassium, folate, magnesium, zinc, copper, the works) and left the numbers uncapped. It’s a whole-profile density measure, not a one-nutrient beauty contest. It’s the exact method behind our “Healthiest Vegetables” ranking, run this time over the 82 ranked bean and legume entries in the data.

One thing to say plainly up front: a bean can win on total density while a totally different bean leads any single nutrient. Soybeans run away with iron. Black beans own fiber.

The overall score doesn’t care about one category, it cares about the full picture. Keep that in mind when your favorite lands lower than you hoped.

Also, prep matters. Canned, dried, and cooked-from-scratch are not interchangeable, so each number below is tied to the exact preparation the dataset measured. No mixing and matching.

13. Split Peas

Bottom of the list, and I’ll defend them anyway. A score of 152.9 sounds like a loss until you remember these turn into dinner for about a dollar a bag. Measured from dried with a little fat, they run 168 calories per 100 grams and stick to your ribs.

They fall apart when you cook them. That’s the point. Simmer them with smoked paprika and a bay leaf, or push them into a thick dal over rice.

12. Fava Beans

Favas are the show-off. People peel them, photograph them, and serve them at fancy spring dinners, and the fuss is mostly earned. Nutritionally they’re solid rather than spectacular, a 158.2 score at 161 calories per 100 grams cooked. What you’re really paying for is that buttery, almost green bite you can’t fake with any other bean.

Blitz cooked favas with lemon, olive oil, and mint into a spread for grilled bread. The peeling is tedious. Do it once and you’ll understand.

11. Mung Beans

If you’ve eaten bean sprouts, you’ve met mung beans before they grew up. Cooked, they score 166.6 with 140 micrograms of folate per 100 grams, and they cook faster than anything else here, no overnight soak required. That speed is what earns them a weeknight spot, especially in a soupy South Indian pongal or a coconut-milk curry that goes creamy without turning to mush.

10. Lima Beans

Yes, the bean everybody swears they hated as a kid. The grudge is real and completely unearned, because what traumatized you was overboiled, gray, sad limas. That’s a cooking crime, not the bean’s fault.

Done right they’re quietly excellent: a 169.9 score measured from dried and a big 472 milligrams of potassium per 100 grams, up near the top of this whole list. Fold them into a summer succotash with corn and tomatoes, or braise them slow with garlic and olive oil until they turn silky.

9. Kidney Beans

The classic chili bean, and also the one on this list that comes with a real safety asterisk when it’s raw or undercooked.

Kidney beans score 192.8 at 177 calories per 100 grams, measured from dried with fat added. Cooked properly they’re a workhorse. Raw or undercooked, they’re a different story, and this is the one safety fact I want everyone to walk away with.

The one bean warning worth knowing: Raw kidney beans carry a natural toxin called phytohaemagglutinin (PHA). Food-safety authorities including the FDA note that raw beans hold far more of it than fully boiled ones, and eating even a small handful of raw or undercooked beans can trigger nausea and vomiting within a few hours.

The fix is easy: give them a hard, rolling boil before you do anything else. And skip cooking dried kidney beans in a slow cooker on their own, because it may never get hot enough to knock the toxin out. Canned beans are already fully cooked, so none of this applies to them.

Once they’re properly cooked, load them into a three-bean chili or a rajma over rice and forget the drama entirely.

8. Black-Eyed Peas

The good-luck bean. New Year’s Day, a pot of Hoppin’ John, the whole superstition. Their real headline is folate, 184 micrograms, one of the highest here, wrapped around a 205.0 score at 166 calories per 100 grams from dried. They cook fast and stay a little firm, so they shine in a cold marinated salad with diced tomato, red onion, and vinaigrette that only gets better the next day.

7. Lentils

Not technically a bean to a botanist. Absolutely a bean to anyone standing in a kitchen, so they’re staying.

Here’s their case. Among the beans here that aren’t soy, lentils lead on iron at 3.3 milligrams, and they pull it off at just 115 calories, the lowest of anything ranked here, measured from dried with no added fat. Add 171 micrograms of folate and a 210.9 score and you’ve got the efficiency winner, big nutrition for a small calorie footprint.

Red lentils melt into a silky dal. French green lentils hold their shape for a warm salad with roasted vegetables and feta. Same aisle, two completely different textures.

6. Pinto Beans

The soul of a burrito and the reason refried beans exist. Pintos score 213.6 with 152 micrograms of folate at 191 calories per 100 grams, measured from dried with a little fat. Nothing here spikes and nothing’s weak, which is exactly why they’re the default bean in so many kitchens. Mash them with cumin for tacos, or simmer a pot borracho-style with onions and peppers.

5. Chickpeas

Hummus, falafel, the crunchy roasted snack you physically cannot stop eating. Chickpeas are the extrovert of the bean world, and they’ve got the numbers to back the confidence: a 217.1 score with a strong 162 micrograms of folate at 163 calories per 100 grams, measured from dried with no added fat.

They also hold their shape better than almost anything else, which is why they survive a hot oven and a long stew without dissolving. Roast them crisp with smoked paprika, blend them into hummus, or drop them whole into a coconut chickpea curry.

4. Black Beans

If this were a fiber contest, we could stop right here. Black beans deliver the most fiber of anything on the list, a hefty 9.8 grams, next to a 218.5 score at 178 calories per 100 grams, measured from canned with fat. That fiber is a big reason a bowl of black beans and rice feels filling and steady instead of gone in twenty minutes.

Tacos, a smoky black bean soup, a burrito bowl with lime and cilantro. It’s the bean I reach for most, and the numbers say that instinct is fine.

3. White Beans

Transparency note before the praise: the federal dataset doesn’t break out navy, Great Northern, or cannellini as separate beans. They’re all folded into one “white beans” bucket, so treat this as the whole white-bean family, not one specific variety.

As a group they’re a mineral powerhouse, topping the entire list on potassium at 497 milligrams, with a 222.6 score at 211 calories per 100 grams, measured from canned and reduced-sodium. Creamy, mild, endlessly useful. Smash cannellini into a Tuscan-style rosemary spread, or drop navy beans into a brothy soup with kale. This is the bean that makes cheap ingredients taste expensive.

2. Soybeans

Now we’re in the part of the list most “healthiest beans” articles quietly skip. Plain cooked soybeans carry the most protein of anything ranked here, a serious 16.9 grams, plus a field-leading 4.8 milligrams of iron and a 274.3 score, all per 100 grams. That’s not a nudge past the pantry beans. That’s a different weight class.

Simmer them into a Japanese-style nimono, fold them into a hearty stew, or blend them into a spread. They’re denser and richer than a standard pulse, so a smaller scoop goes further.

1. Edamame

Yep. The bar snack. The thing you squeeze out of the pod and eat by the fistful is the healthiest bean on this entire board.

Edamame tops the ranking at 287.8, clear of every classic pantry bean, and its standout number is folate at a huge 286 micrograms, far above the rest of the field. All that for 140 calories per 100 grams cooked.

And you basically can’t overthink it. Steam the pods, hit them with flaky salt, eat. Or shell them into a grain bowl, a stir-fry, or a bright edamame and mint smash on toast.

The tastiest bean to eat mindlessly is also the one that wins on paper. That almost never happens.

Wait, so soy beat the can?

Yes, and it’s the most useful thing on this page. Edamame and plain soybeans out-scored every “classic” bean most listicles crown. It’s not because soy is a miracle food. It’s because when you count all 17 nutrients instead of just protein and fiber, soy’s fuller micronutrient spread pulls ahead.

The pantry beans are still excellent. They just aren’t the top of the mountain.

And speaking of the top of the mountain, one “bean” actually beat everything and got thrown out anyway.

The bean that “won” and got disqualified

In the raw, unfiltered scoring, the number one finisher was Wasabi peas, at a wild 421.2. First place. Not close.

They also got cut immediately, because Wasabi peas are a deep-fried, coated, salted snack, not a bean anybody means when they say “healthiest beans.” Ranking them would be like putting a Snickers on a list of healthiest peanuts.

Technically it contains the thing. Nobody’s fooled. So they’re a fun footnote, not a real answer.

Two genuinely strong beans didn’t make the main countdown either, purely because most US shoppers never see them: pink beans (214.7) and Peruvian beans (203.1) both scored right in the thick of the classic pulses. If you spot them, buy them. They’re the real deal, just harder to find.

Why beans make you gassy (and the actual fix)

Time for the question everyone’s too polite to ask out loud.

Beans are high in a fiber-type carb called GOS (galacto-oligosaccharides). Your small intestine can’t break it down, so it travels to your colon, where gut bacteria ferment it and produce gas. That’s the whole mechanism. It’s not a flaw in you, it’s chemistry.

The easiest fix costs nothing: drain and rinse your canned beans, and toss the soaking water from dried ones. Ditching that liquid carries off a meaningful share of the GOS, which is often enough to take the edge off. Building up your bean intake slowly helps too. If beans reliably wreck you no matter what, that’s worth asking your doctor about rather than something a food article should diagnose.

Are the lectins in beans going to hurt you?

Short version for properly cooked beans: no. This one got blown way out of proportion by wellness influencers.

The real, documented risk is narrow. It’s raw or undercooked kidney beans specifically, which is the PHA story from spot number nine. Cooking beans properly neutralizes that toxin, which is why properly prepared beans aren’t the concern here.

Canned beans are already cooked. The “all lectins are dangerous, avoid all beans” panic doesn’t match what the food-safety research actually says, and several dietitian-sourced write-ups have spent years pushing back on exactly that fear.

And no, soaking is not a magic detox. Soaking cuts some lectins and oxalates, but it does not touch phytic acid, and it’s the hard boil, not the soak, that neutralizes the kidney-bean toxin. Soak for texture and cook time. Boil for safety.

Canned or dried. Does it matter?

For most people, less than you’d think.

The main practical difference is sodium. Canned beans get salted, and rinsing them washes off a real chunk of it. Beyond that, the underlying nutrient profile is broadly comparable prep-for-prep, which is exactly why the ranking above keeps each bean pinned to a specific preparation instead of pretending they’re all identical.

So buy dried if you love the ritual and the slightly firmer bite. Buy canned if you want dinner on the table fast. Neither choice is going to sabotage your health.

The Bottom Line

The healthiest bean isn’t the wholesome-looking one on the front of the recipe card. It’s the edamame you’ve been treating like a snack this whole time, with plain soybeans right behind it.

But here’s the honest takeaway. Every single bean on this list is excellent, and the gap between number one and number thirteen matters way less than the gap between eating beans and not. So rank them, ignore the rank, and just eat the ones you’ll actually cook. Your gut, your grocery bill, and apparently the USDA all agree.