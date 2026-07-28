Grandma’s Recipes That Were Accidentally Vegetarian

Your grandmother was not a vegetarian. Let’s just get that out of the way.

She wasn’t making a statement about anything. She was cooking around what was cheap, what was in the garden, what came in a can, and what looked impressive enough to set in front of Sunday guests without spending a fortune.

So a shocking amount of the food you remember from her kitchen just happened to have no meat in it at all. Nobody noticed. Nobody was supposed to. It was just dinner.

Two small asterisks before we dig in. A handful of these lean on cheese, and if you want them to clear the vegetarian bar and not just the no-meat one, reach for cheese labeled vegetarian or made with microbial rennet, since plenty of hard cheeses are still set with animal rennet.

And a couple of the wobbly or marshmallow-topped ones only count if you swap in a plant-based gel or gelatin-free marshmallows, because the standard versions are made from animal collagen.

Here are 24 numbered entries of dishes grandma made all the time that turned out to be meatless the whole time, a couple of which bundle two close cousins together.

1. Deviled Eggs

The little plastic egg carrier lived in a lot of family cabinets for exactly one reason, and this was it.

American cooks were making deviled eggs as far back as 1877, when a recipe ran in the Montgomery Advertiser down in Alabama. The mayo-based version most of us grew up on got pinned down in the Boston Cooking-School Cookbook in 1896, and by the 1920s they were a fixture at potlucks and picnics across the country. Cheap, portable, and usually the first thing to disappear. Some things don’t change.

2. Waldorf Salad

Here’s a fun one to drop at a party. Oscar Tschirky, the maître d’ at the Waldorf-Astoria, published the original Waldorf salad in his 1896 cookbook.

And the original had no walnuts. None. Just apples, celery, and mayonnaise, which sounds a little sad until you taste it.

The walnuts showed up later, credited to the chef Escoffier and then locked in by the 1928 Rector Cook Book. So the “classic” version everyone thinks of is actually the remix.

3. Potato Salad

The bowl that turns up at so many reunions, funerals, and Fourth of July spreads, usually made by the same aunt who guards her recipe like state secrets.

The base is just potatoes, mayo, and mustard. Meatless from the jump. Some folks started tossing extra bits in later, but that’s an add-on, not the dish your grandmother handed down.

4. Macaroni Salad

Potato salad’s quieter cousin, riding shotgun in the same picnic cooler. Elbow noodles, mayo, a little crunch from celery or pepper, maybe some pickle if she was feeling wild. No meat required, and it never asked for any.

5. Coleslaw

The default green thing of an entire generation. Shredded cabbage, a creamy dressing, and a spot on the plate next to everything else. Most versions were never built around meat. It was there to cut through the rest of the meal, and it did its job.

6. Five-Bean Salad

Tangy, sweet, a little jarring in the best way. This 1960s side showed up cold in a big bowl and somehow tasted better the next day. All beans, all vegetables, quietly loaded with protein and fiber that nobody was thinking about at the time.

7. Jell-O Salads

Lime Jell-O with pineapple suspended in it. A cranberry mold that jiggled when you carried it to the table. You either have a memory of this or you’re lucky.

But there’s a whole social story packed into that wobbling mold. Jell-O read as a genuine status symbol back in the 1930s and 1940s, when owning the refrigerator to set it in was itself a signal of prosperity. The 1950s were its golden age, the peak of the molded-salad craze. Respect.

One honest catch: standard Jell-O is set with animal gelatin, so the truly meat-free version is a modern adaptation made with agar or another plant-based gel. Grandma’s mold almost certainly wasn’t, but yours can be.

8. Ambrosia Salad

Whipped topping, mandarin oranges, coconut, and marshmallows, all called a “salad” with a completely straight face. Those marshmallows are the catch, since the standard kind is set with animal gelatin, so reach for gelatin-free marshmallows or the many versions that skip them entirely. Southern potlucks ran on this stuff. It was dessert wearing a salad’s coat, and everybody was in on it.

9. Green Bean Casserole

You think this one is ancient. It feels handed down through ten generations of farm wives. It is not.

Green bean casserole was invented in 1955 by Dorcas Reilly, a home economist at Campbell’s in Camden, New Jersey, after the Associated Press asked the company for an easy side built from pantry staples. Six ingredients: canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup, fried onions, milk, soy sauce, and pepper. Meatless by design, corporate from birth, and now impossible to picture Thanksgiving without. History is weird.

10. Macaroni and Cheese

The dish that got a lot of families through lean years. Kraft rolled out the boxed version in 1937, right when a cheap blue box of dinner was exactly what people needed.

But mac and cheese goes back way, way further than the Depression. The first recognizable pasta-and-cheese recipe shows up in the Liber de coquina, an Italian cookbook from the early 1300s, and the dish turns up in English cookbooks by 1769. Grandma didn’t invent it. She just perfected it and put it in a casserole dish with a crispy top.

The one catch for the vegetarian crowd is the cheese itself, so pick a block labeled vegetarian and the blue-box nostalgia stays clear of animal rennet.

11. Scalloped Potatoes

Thin-sliced potatoes baked in cream until the edges went golden and the middle went soft. Au gratin if she added cheese, which she usually did. No meat anywhere in it, just starch and dairy doing the Lord’s work. When the cheese goes in, a vegetarian-labeled one keeps it clear of animal rennet.

12. Squash Casserole

The Southern potluck workhorse. Yellow squash, melty cheese, and a buttery cracker topping that everyone picked at before dinner was even called. It made a humble vegetable feel like an occasion, which is the whole magic trick of grandma cooking. Cheese made with microbial rennet keeps the vegetarian version fully in bounds.

13. Cheesy Zucchini Casserole

When the garden went nuclear in August and there was more zucchini than any human could reasonably eat, this is where a lot of it ended up. Cheese, a little crunch, and suddenly the surplus was the best thing on the table. A vegetarian-labeled cheese is the only box to tick here.

14. Corn Pudding

Somewhere between a side and a dessert, and better for the confusion. Soft, custardy, sweet in that gentle way. A Southern casserole classic that never once needed a thing added to it.

15. Candied Yams

Sweet potatoes baked under a blanket of marshmallows or a rubble of pecans, sweet enough to be pie. Plenty of Thanksgiving tables and big Sunday dinners had a dish of these fighting for space near the edge. Go with the pecan version or gelatin-free marshmallows if you want it fully vegetarian, since standard marshmallows are set with animal gelatin. Pure sugar, zero meat, no apologies.

16. Cheese Grits

A Southern breakfast and side-dish staple that’s plenty happy on its own. Yes, some folks stirred other things in, but the plain and cheese versions are the core dish, and they stand up fine without any help. For the cheese version, one made without animal rennet clears the vegetarian line.

17. Fried Green Tomatoes

Firm, tart tomatoes sliced thick, dredged, and fried until the outside crackled. A way to use the tomatoes that weren’t ready yet, which is peak grandma thinking. Waste nothing, fry everything.

18. Buckwheat Kasha

This one lives in a lot of Eastern-European-American families. Buckwheat groats cooked up with caramelized mushrooms and onions until the whole kitchen smelled like somebody’s babushka was in charge. Deeply savory, deeply meatless, and older than most of the food on this list.

19. Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup

The lunch that raised a generation. A crisp buttery sandwich and a mug of tomato soup for dipping, usually on a day when it was raining or somebody was home sick. It cost almost nothing and felt like being taken care of. Still does.

The only thing to check is the cheese, so a vegetarian-labeled slice keeps it honest.

20. Swiss Cheese Fondue

The fanciest thing on the list, and it had a moment. Fondue was the 1960s dinner-party centerpiece, a communal pot of melted cheese you dunked bread into while pretending to be sophisticated. Classic Swiss fondue is more than bread and cheese, though: the cheese is melted with dry white wine, the pot usually gets rubbed with garlic and thickened with a little starch, and there’s often a splash of kirsch and some seasoning before the bread and long forks show up. Pick a vegetarian-labeled cheese and it stays meatless and kind of a vibe.

21. Pancakes and Waffles

Saturday morning, a stack of them, syrup pooling off the edges of the plate. Grandma’s griddle ran hot most Saturday mornings. Flour, eggs, milk, and butter don’t need anything else, and they never did.

22. French Toast

The thrifty magic trick of turning bread that was going stale into breakfast worth getting up for. Dunk it, fry it, dust it with sugar or drown it in syrup. Born from not wasting a loaf, which is the most grandma origin story there is.

23. Banana Pudding

Scratch-made, layered with wafers, and crowned with a meringue about six inches high. That last detail isn’t an exaggeration for effect. That’s how people actually remember it, towering and toasted and slightly ridiculous.

Nobody serving this was thinking about protein or meat or any of it. They were thinking about whether it would hold up on the drive to the church potluck. It usually did.

24. Rice Pudding and Bread Pudding

Two desserts, one philosophy: leftover rice or leftover bread was not garbage, it was tomorrow’s treat. A little milk, a little sugar, some cinnamon, and time in the oven turned a scrap into something you’d fight your cousin for. Old-fashioned, meatless, and about as comforting as food gets.

The Bottom Line

None of this was a diet. Nobody at that table was avoiding anything.

Meat was expensive and the garden was free, so the food arranged itself around the cheap stuff and the meat became the occasional guest instead of the main event. Grandma fed whole families this way, week after week, and never once called it vegetarian.

She just called it supper. And she’d probably laugh if you told her so much of it made a list like this.