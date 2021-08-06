Best Vegan Ice Creams

As we all know but may be reluctant to admit, the lazy days of summer are quickly coming to an end. That doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to the world’s greatest summertime treat: Ice Cream!! (Dairy-free, of course.) There are so many incredible brands and flavors available it’s nearly impossible to choose just one. Being something of an expert in this area, having been known to cuddle up on the sofa with a pint and a spoon on more than one occasion, I thought I’d give you a hand with such an agonizing decision. Here are my favorites I keep in rotation in my freezer:

Turtle Mountain’s Purely Decadent Peanut butter zig zag:

No one can argue the genius of the chocolate and peanut butter pairing and Turtle Mountain has perfected it in this precious pint. My very first foray into dairy-free ice cream and it completely knocked my socks off! It’s true what they say: you never forget your first…well, dairy-free dessert anyway.

Good Karma’s organic Rice Divine in Mint chocolate swirl:

I’ve been a fan of mint chocolate from the very first taste and it took me what felt like an eternity to find an acceptable substitute for Laura Secord’s French and frosted mint flavor (my go to around Christmas holidays). So I was overjoyed when I discovered this brand at my local grocery store. It’s light, refreshing, with the perfect ratio of mint to chocolate, and surprisingly low in calories so you can forget about calculating how long it’ll take you to sweat it off at the gym and just enjoy!

Natur-a Glace dairy-free frozen dessert:

While I am a fan of all their flavors, maple is a standout for me. I used to love maple walnut ice cream. Only one thing stood in the way of it being the perfect ice cream flavor: those pesky walnuts! Natur-a glace’s maple flavor was the answer to my prayers. It’s also available in larger containers than most so you won’t have to restock as often.

Luna & Larry’s Dark Chocolate Coconut Bliss:

I have something to confess…. something that I have been hiding for years for fear of condemnation: I hate coconut! I can hear the collective gasps from coconut lovers the world over as I type. This is what makes Luna & Larry’s so incredible: it’s made from coconut milk, but the intensity of the dark chocolate flavor hides it so well I can finally indulge in a dairy-free dessert that offers everything the original did-thick, creamy texture and amazingly rich flavor. This is not one to indulge in often if you’re watching your figure, but when you do it truly is bliss!

Tofutti Cuties “ice cream” sandwiches:

These mini mess-free sandwiches instantly transport me back to summers of my childhood spent with my cousin luxuriously lounging at the pool or running around at the park crushing on the adorably funny new boy in town. Who doesn’t want to be a kid again, if only for as long as it takes to finish a frosty treat or two?