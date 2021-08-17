No Meat Zone Recipes: Fried Rice with Browned Tofu

VEGAN

Fried rice- It makes sense that Chinese cuisine is one of the easiest to “veganize” because tofu originated in the Han dynasty in ancient China. You can walk into most any Chinese restaurant, ask to replace meat with tofu in your meal and no one will look at you like you have 3 eyes or horns growing out of your head.

One of my favorite ways to eat tofu is with fried rice.

Ingredients

3 cups of cooked long-grain brown rice, cooled

2 cloves garlic smashed

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

1 block (14 ounce) extra firm tofu cut into 1/2 inch cubes

1 cup broccoli florets, cut into small pieces

4 small carrots (about 4 ounces total), peeled and finely diced

1/2 cup frozen peas

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons of canola or grapeseed oil

2 teaspoons toasted (Asian) sesame oil

1/2 bunch scallions sliced into small rounds

Directions

Heat up a large wok or skillet over medium heat. Add a canola or grapeseed oil and saute garlic and ginger until fragrant. Add the tofu and gently toss until lightly browned. Some tofu will break down a little which is fine. Cook until it is golden. Remove tofu and set aside. Add more oil if needed. Add the carrots and broccoli and stir fry for a 2-3 minutes. Add the rice and peas- stir fry for another 2-3 minutes or until heated through. Add the soy sauce and stir together until well combined. Add the tofu and scallions and stir once more.