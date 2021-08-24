There can’t be too many people who grow up on the family farm who end up vegan. Well, this American Country star did grow up with a family raising cows, but is Carrie Underwood vegan? The answer is, well, not completely!

It can’t have been easy considering a vegan diet when in Oklahoma. Let’s just say the journey from being a farm girl to a part-time vegan is an interesting one.

When Did Carrie Underwood Become Vegan?

Underwood has been quoted as saying it was when she was 13. It was around that time that she learned that the cows on the family farm were slaughtered for meat. This, and the process itself turned her off beef.

She wasn’t strictly vegan straight away but soon found alternatives when moving to California for American Idol.

As with anyone, she has admitted that being vegan has its challenges, and isn’t able to maintain the lifestyle all the time. When interviewed, eggs and breakfast seem to be the common cause of breaking the vegan mold.

“I want to be vegan so badly, all the way, 1,000 percent. But traveling and stuff, it just kind of gets hard. Sometimes I may have to do some egg whites or something for breakfast.”

It seems that she is more of a part-time vegan, which is better than the alternative. Still, some vegans are disgruntled at the claim that Carrie Underwood is vegan based on the times she has admitted otherwise.

In many ways, it seems unfair to criticize.

When she talks about the meals she cooks, they are largely vegan. Tofu is a popular choice in her household, but there are times when she refers to herself as a “practical vegan.” This seems to be the case when it comes to cheese and has said she has been a vegetarian for over a decade, and a vegan at home.

“It’s when I go other places that it can be a challenge especially when you don’t exactly know what you’re ordering It doesn’t say that there’s cheese on the menu. Bit like I said, I’m practical vegan.” (source)

She admits that her husband likes steak, but won’t cook it for him. Her healthy lifestyle is an inspiration to many, so others may follow in the vegan footsteps she often treads.

She revealed some of her favorite vegan meals for home cooking to Rachel Ray magazine. Of the favorite meals she cooks. Scrambled tofu with onions, veg, and topped with salsa seems to be a common breakfast. There is always an emergency bag of almonds in case the urge to snack takes hold.

Then, there are the sandwiches. These are popular for Underwood just after a workout, Ezekiel bread with Tofurkey, and mustard.

It gets kinda busy being a celebrity, especially with a family at home. So, snacks seem to be an important part of Underwood’s routine. Keeping things vegan should be easy when you’re at home.

She told Cosmopolitan “If I’m home, I have an English muffin with peanut butter, but I always keep snacks in my purse when I’m out because I get brain fog when my blood sugar drops — my mouth moves but my sentences don’t make sense,”

We’re not 100% sure about the peanut butter used, but assume it is vegan friendly.

Conclusion

It’s not easy being vegan when you are on the go all the time, life gets busy. But, for those of us who do manage to maintain the lifestyle, it can be a tricky business hearing people call themselves vegan when they admit to the contrary.

In Carrie Underwood’s defense, she says she is a “practical vegan” and does what she can to live a plant-based life in her own way.