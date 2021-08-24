Vegan Fall Desserts

Fall is a magical time of year when vibrant colors can be seen outdoors and the rich aroma of cinnamon and nutmeg fill the indoors. Besides corn mazes and pumpkin-picking, fall can be celebrated right at home with the perfect seasonal desserts. Consider ingredients that showcase the season such as apples, pumpkins, cranberries and spices.

Baked Apples

Nothing says fall like the sweet smells of baked apples. Core apples and fill them with a mixture of 1 cup oats, 2 tbsp. brown sugar, 4 tbsp. melted vegan butter, ½ tsp cinnamon and ¼ tsp. nutmeg. Set the apples in a baking pan and bake at 425 F for 20 minutes.

Pumpkin Pie

A staple during the fall season, pumpkin pie can easily be made right out of a can. Chop one small apple in a food processor or blender. Add 1 cup of almond milk. Mix the apple mixture with one 29 oz. can of pumpkin, ¾ cup sugar, ½ tsp. cloves, ¼ tsp. ginger, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. salt and 1 tbsp. cornstarch. Pour the mixture into two 9-inch pie crusts. Bake at 425 F for 15 minutes then reduce the heat to 375 F and continue baking for an additional 40 to 50 minutes.

Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is a classic, yet simple dessert that can be enjoyed throughout fall. In a 2 qt. baking dish, combine ten slices of cubed bread with ½ cup raisins, ¼ cup vegan butter and 1 tsp. cinnamon. In a separate dish, mix 3 cups hot almond milk with ¾ cup sugar and 2 tsp. vanilla, ½ teaspoon salt. Pour the mixture over the bread in the baking dish. Sprinkle nutmeg on top and bake at 375 F for 30 minutes.

Hot Cranberry Cider

If you are looking for the perfect fall dessert in liquid form, hot cranberry cider offers a sweet and tangy option. Heat 4 cups of cranberry juice with 4 cups of apple juice in a large pan. Add 2 tbsp. brown sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon and ½ tsp. cloves. Allow the mixture to produce a rapid boil, and then reduce the heat to a simmer for an additional 20 minutes.