All Articles

Is It Vegan
Is Soy Lecithin Vegan?
The name may give it away, but still, people want to know if soy lecithin is vegan?
The Archive · Page 5
Guides, grocery finds, restaurant tips, and everything plant-based.
Is It Vegan
The name may give it away, but still, people want to know if soy lecithin is vegan?
Is It Vegan
It might be a popular low-calorie version of milk, but anyone asking if skim milk is vegan is going to be disappointed?
Is It Vegan
The bean itself doesn’t look particularly appetizing, but it can be used to make a versatile gum, and we are going to find out more.
Is It Vegan
The answer is that many of their products could be considered vegan in some circles, but for a lot of people, they are not vegan.
Is It Vegan
Today, we’re answering the question, are Pillsbury biscuits vegan? The answer is, it depends.
Is It Vegan
We’re looking at one of the most popular savory snacks, but are Goldfish Crackers vegan?
Is It Vegan
If you have recently become a vegan, you are likely to be wondering which of your favorite confectionery items you need to stay away from. The question is, are m&m’s vegan?
Is It Vegan
You may know these as the chews that have been around since forever, but anyone following a plant-based life will want to know, is saltwater taffy vegan?
Is It Vegan
Candies are often made with real fruit juice, but that doesn’t always bode well for a plant-based diet. So, are Mike & Ikes Vegan?
Is It Vegan
Made by General Mills, these sweet candies may be a childhood favorite for many, but are Gushers vegan?
Uncategorized
Cereals often provide several non-vegan surprises, mostly because of the likes of honey or vitamin D. What makes Frosted Mini-Wheats stand out is that this cereal contains gelatin.
Is It Vegan
Call them hard pretzels, call them a salty snack that you usually find in snack bowls all the time, but are Rold Gold pretzels vegan?