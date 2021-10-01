TDIV.

The Archive · Page 5

All Articles

Guides, grocery finds, restaurant tips, and everything plant-based.

All GroceryIs It VeganIs It VegetarianLivingRestaurantsTaste Tests
Soy Lecithin

Is It Vegan

Is Soy Lecithin Vegan?

The name may give it away, but still, people want to know if soy lecithin is vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Skim Milk

Is It Vegan

Is Skim Milk Vegan?

It might be a popular low-calorie version of milk, but anyone asking if skim milk is vegan is going to be disappointed?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Guar Gum

Is It Vegan

Is Guar Gum Vegan?

The bean itself doesn’t look particularly appetizing, but it can be used to make a versatile gum, and we are going to find out more.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
splenda

Is It Vegan

Is Splenda Vegan?

The answer is that many of their products could be considered vegan in some circles, but for a lot of people, they are not vegan.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
pillsbury biscuits

Is It Vegan

Are Pillsbury Biscuits Vegan?

Today, we’re answering the question, are Pillsbury biscuits vegan? The answer is, it depends.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
goldfish crackers

Is It Vegan

Are Goldfish Crackers Vegan?

We’re looking at one of the most popular savory snacks, but are Goldfish Crackers vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
M&M's

Is It Vegan

Are M&M’s Vegan?

If you have recently become a vegan, you are likely to be wondering which of your favorite confectionery items you need to stay away from. The question is, are m&m’s vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Salt Water Taffy

Is It Vegan

Is Salt Water Taffy Vegan?

You may know these as the chews that have been around since forever, but anyone following a plant-based life will want to know, is saltwater taffy vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Mike and Ikes

Is It Vegan

Are Mike and Ikes Vegan?

Candies are often made with real fruit juice, but that doesn’t always bode well for a plant-based diet. So, are Mike & Ikes Vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
gushers

Is It Vegan

Are Gushers Vegan?

Made by General Mills, these sweet candies may be a childhood favorite for many, but are Gushers vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Frosted Mini-Wheats

Uncategorized

Are Frosted Mini-Wheats Vegan?

Cereals often provide several non-vegan surprises, mostly because of the likes of honey or vitamin D. What makes Frosted Mini-Wheats stand out is that this cereal contains gelatin.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Rold Gold Pretzels

Is It Vegan

Are Rold Gold Pretzels Vegan?

Call them hard pretzels, call them a salty snack that you usually find in snack bowls all the time, but are Rold Gold pretzels vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·