TDIV.

The Archive · Page 4

All Articles

Guides, grocery finds, restaurant tips, and everything plant-based.

All GroceryIs It VeganIs It VegetarianLivingRestaurantsTaste Tests
Vegan Options at Red Robin

Restaurants

Vegan Options at Red Robin

Though it’s a burger joint gaining popularity, vegans still struggle here. Are there any vegan options available?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Red 40

Is It Vegan

Is Red 40 Vegan?

Red 40 is an artificial flavor that frequently finds its way onto the label of many confectionary items, as well as beverages. As a vegan, this is likely to make you curious to know more.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Sriracha Sauce

Is It Vegan

Is Sriracha Vegan?

Sriracha is a popular spice hit that anyone can enjoy, right? Well, we have to ask – is Sriracha vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Twizzlers

Is It Vegan

Are Twizzlers Vegan?

Most chewy candies are made non-vegan in some form, usually by gelatin, but are Twizzlers vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Smarties

Is It Vegan

Are Smarties Vegan?

They are one of the most iconic candies that have delighted kids for decades, but are smarties vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
jelly beans

Is It Vegan

Are Jelly Beans Vegan?

As with most chewy candies, a plant-based diet will always be on the lookout for gelatin. This begs the question, are jelly beans vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
jolly ranchers

Is It Vegan

Are Jolly Ranchers Vegan?

With a keen eye on plant-based candies, we all want to know, are Jolly Ranchers vegan? The answer is they can be to some!

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Pop-Tarts

Is It Vegan

Are Pop-Tarts Vegan?

If you have recently become vegan, these may have been your favorite breakfast growing up. But the question remains, are Pop-Tarts vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Monster Energy Drink

Is It Vegan

Is Monster Energy Drink Vegan?

Known for a quick burst of energy, they are all the rage now, but are Monster Energy Drinks vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Red Bull energy drink

Is It Vegan

Is Red Bull Vegan?

Whilst it might claim to be the original energy drink on the market, it appears that Red Bull still uses a lot of old methods that are not acceptable to a vegan.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Fruity Pebbles

Is It Vegan

Are Fruity Pebbles Vegan?

Questionable ingredients tend to make a lot of cereal unsuitable for a plant-based diet. But today, we want to know if Fruity Pebbles is vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
glass of rum

Is It Vegan

Is Rum Vegan?

Vegan lovers of spirits rejoice! There are plenty of plant-based options that are ok to consume. But is Rum one of them?

Sarah Rose Levy ·