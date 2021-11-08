All Articles

TDIV.

Is Kashi Cereal Vegan?

Is It Vegan

As a brand that keeps appearing on lists for plant-based breakfast options, it begs the question – is Kashi cereal vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Is Fiber One Cereal Vegan?

Is It Vegan

A fiber-filled breakfast is a great way for anyone to start the day, but as a vegan, how easy is it to find?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Is Special K Cereal Vegan?

Is It Vegan

When it comes to supermarket breakfast cereal, expect to be disappointed on the regular if you are vegan. But is Special K cereal vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Is Honeycomb Cereal Vegan?

Is It Vegan

Popular since the 1960’s, this product from Post Consumer Brands has been a sweet staple on the breakfast table for many families, but is Honeycomb cereal vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Captain Crunch cereal

Is It Vegan

It is one of the most widely known breakfast cereals that has been flying off of supermarket shelves since 1963, but is Captain Crunch vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Trix Cereal

Is It Vegan

As with many breakfast kinds of cereal, Trix is tricky. There are several questionable ingredients, but is Trix cereal vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Rice Krispies

Is It Vegan

Because the bright blue puffed rice boxes are so common, a lot of people ask the question – are Rice Krispies cereal vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Jack In The Box

Restaurants

Jack In The Box is a fast-food favorite among people in the West and South. The restaurant chain is notorious for its savory tacos, tasty nuggets, and tons of BBQ sauce options.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Pumpkin pie

Is It Vegan

To make the ultimate thanksgiving dessert yourself, you will need around 10 ingredients, but is traditional pumpkin pie vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Life cereal

Is It Vegan

Fortified breakfast cereals have their benefits, but with the sweet, buttery taste of some of the different flavors of this option, it does beg the question, is Life Cereal vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Chex cereal

Is It Vegan

The criss-cross patterns of this cereal are a familiar sight, but the ingredients in most fortified breakfast options can be concerning for plant-based diets.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Cheesecake Factory

Restaurants

The Cheesecake Factory is famous for having an extensive menu filled with over 10 pages of treats to eat. But, is it a vegan-friendly place?

Sarah Rose Levy ·