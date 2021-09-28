TDIV.

The Archive · Page 6

All Articles

Guides, grocery finds, restaurant tips, and everything plant-based.

All GroceryIs It VeganIs It VegetarianLivingRestaurantsTaste Tests
Tabasco Sauce

Is It Vegan

Is Tabasco Sauce Vegan?

It is a popular spicy sauce that you only need a little of (depending on how much you like to punish your taste buds), but is Tabasco vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
kool aid

Is It Vegan

Is Kool-Aid Vegan?

As with many popular beverages, you can never be too prudent as a vegan. Doing your due diligence is what part of following a plant-based diet is all about. So, is Kool Aid vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Mountain Dew

Is It Vegan

Is Mountain Dew Vegan?

Many people’s favorite soda might not be so good for them in certain ways. But for those who follow a plant-based diet, the main question will be, is Mountain Dew vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Snapple iced tea

Is It Vegan

Is Snapple Vegan?

he entire Snapple range is enjoyed by many Americans every day, but is it vegan? The answer is that much of their range is vegan, especially their range of teas.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
vitamin-water

Is It Vegan

Is Vitamin Water Vegan?

This Coca-Cola-owned beverage sounds like a health kick, but is Vitamin Water vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Powerade

Is It Vegan

Is Powerade Vegan?

We all want a bit of oomph from our drinks, but can a vegan turn to Powerade when they need a boost? The truth is it depends.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Gatorade

Is It Vegan

Is Gatorade Vegan?

It’s the go-to sports refreshment for many and one of the most popular drinks in the world, but is Gatorade vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Tums

Is It Vegan

Are Tums Vegan?

You see them on the shelves of most retail stores, but when you have a bit of heartburn or an upset stomach, can you consume Tums as a vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
warheads

Is It Vegan

Are Warheads Vegan?

It can be difficult to get hold of commercial candies that are plant-based, but Warheads are one that you can add to your list as they are vegan.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
baguette

Is It Vegan

Are Baguettes Vegan?

For many, the smell of a freshly baked baguette is almost as good as eating it, but is it possible for a vegan to enjoy them? The answer is yes. At Least they should be.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
veggie straws

Is It Vegan

Are Veggie Straws Vegan?

A crunchy savory snack that may not offer massive nutritional benefits, but to satisfy a craving, are Veggie Straw’s vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
ruffles Potato chips

Is It Vegan

Are Ruffles Vegan?

We’re talking about crinkle-cut chips that are irresistible to so many, but are ruffles vegan? Well, the original flavor is. However, the same can’t be said for all the different options they offer.

Sarah Rose Levy ·