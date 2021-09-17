All Articles

TDIV.

Rice Cakes

Is It Vegan

Are Rice Cakes Vegan?

Delicious with just about every kind of dip or topping imaginable, but are rice cakes

Lemonheads

Is It Vegan

Are Lemonheads Vegan?

A sour, tangy treat that may be popular in the buckets of treats around Halloween, but are Lemonheads vegan?

hi-chews

Is It Vegan

Are Hi-Chews Vegan?

There are different flavors, and each one has a handful of culprits to avoid. We’re going to take a close look at why they are unsuitable, and see if any brands are making vegan options.

Smucker's Uncrustables

Is It Vegan

Are Uncrustables Vegan?

It’s a similar story to most foods, some Smucker’s Uncrustables flavors are vegan, whilst others are not.

wheat thins

Is It Vegan

Are Wheat Thins Vegan?

There are different flavors to consider, but the original, and some of the other varieties of the popular savory sack are vegan.

Pita Chips

Is It Vegan

Are Pita Chips Vegan?

Although nobody is going to advise you to open a bag of Pita chips at every opportunity, most of the time, they are vegan.

Hawaiian Rolls

Is It Vegan

Are Hawaiian Rolls Vegan?

Some brands are making them without animal-derived ingredients, but expect most to be full of unsuitable ingredients for a plant-based diet.

Domino’s Pizza

Restaurants

Vegan Options At Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza is one of the most popular pizza chains in America, for reasons unbeknownst to the author of this blog post. While it tends to pride itself on being accessible, the chain has a hard time with vegan fare. What’s even available at Dominos, anyway?

Qdoba Mexican grill

Restaurants

Vegan Options At Qdoba

Qdoba is one of the most popular fast-casual restaurants for Tex-Mex fare, but is it popular among vegans? We decided to take a quick look to find out the truth behind the vegan options on this menu.

Texas Roadhouse

Restaurants

Vegan Options at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular steakhouse chains in America. Steak is obviously not vegan, but are there any vegan choices there aside from salad? It’s time to look at the facts behind the Roadhouse’s menu.

Cracker Barrel

Restaurants

Vegan Options At Cracker Barrel

The Cracker Barrel is one of the few American chains that prides itself on Southern country-style cooking. Country cooking, of course, is rarely ever vegan-friendly.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Restaurants

Vegan Options At Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings might be one of the more carnivore-friendly options in the mall, but they have a handful of vegan options.

