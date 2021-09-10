All Articles

Is It Vegan
Is Cinnamon Toast Crunch Vegan?
It may be an American classic, but sometimes things are not as wholesome as they seem. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is off the vegan breakfast menu, but there is an alternative available.
The Archive · Page 8
Guides, grocery finds, restaurant tips, and everything plant-based.
Can Mott’s Fruit snacks be enjoyed by a vegan? The answer is that despite a couple of controversial ingredients, most will say yes.
Although deep-fried snacks can be tempting, one that will not be making its way onto a vegan table anytime soon is egg roll wrappers. That’s right, this Asian-inspired snack is not vegan.
Any new vegan will be dying to know if they can still enjoy an English muffin. The truth is, English Muffins can be made vegan, but the traditional recipe is not.
Grocery
The convenience of Kodiak Cakes products makes them a tempting option, but are they vegan?
A common find on the label of just about every type of food, cellulose gum is also found in non-food products, but is it vegan?
With a variety of flavors to choose from, many vegans would love Triscuits to be vegan. So, are they?
Restaurants
Curious about the chain’s vegan options? It all boils down to Veggie Shack, fries, and a drink. Let’s look at this option.
Restaurants
Panda Express has several dishes that are considered to be vegan on paper. If you are curious about what vegan options you have at Panda Express, this article is right for you.
Restaurants
Chili’s offers a number of vegan choices that are both delicious and fairly nutritious. Are you ready to take a look at the veggie-friendly side of Chilis?
A delicious sauce that differs depending on where you find it, yum yum sauce is not typically vegan, but it can be made to be.
It may be a popular snack that many people find any excuse to eat, but is Marshmallow fluff vegan?