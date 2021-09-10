All Articles

TDIV.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Is It Vegan

Is Cinnamon Toast Crunch Vegan?

It may be an American classic, but sometimes things are not as wholesome as they seem. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is off the vegan breakfast menu, but there is an alternative available.

motts fruit snacks

Is It Vegan

Are Mott’s Fruit Snacks Vegan?

Can Mott’s Fruit snacks be enjoyed by a vegan? The answer is that despite a couple of controversial ingredients, most will say yes.

egg rolls wrapper

Is It Vegan

Are Egg Roll Wrappers Vegan?

Although deep-fried snacks can be tempting, one that will not be making its way onto a vegan table anytime soon is egg roll wrappers. That’s right, this Asian-inspired snack is not vegan.

English Muffins

Is It Vegan

Are English Muffins Vegan?

Any new vegan will be dying to know if they can still enjoy an English muffin. The truth is, English Muffins can be made vegan, but the traditional recipe is not.

kodiak-cakes

Grocery

Are Kodiak Cakes Vegan?

The convenience of Kodiak Cakes products makes them a tempting option, but are they vegan?

Cellulose Gum

Is It Vegan

Is Cellulose Gum Vegan?

A common find on the label of just about every type of food, cellulose gum is also found in non-food products, but is it vegan?

Triscuits

Is It Vegan

Are Triscuits Vegan?

With a variety of flavors to choose from, many vegans would love Triscuits to be vegan. So, are they?

Shake Shack

Restaurants

Vegan Options at Shake Shack

Curious about the chain’s vegan options? It all boils down to Veggie Shack, fries, and a drink. Let’s look at this option.

Panda Express

Restaurants

Vegan Options At Panda Express

Panda Express has several dishes that are considered to be vegan on paper. If you are curious about what vegan options you have at Panda Express, this article is right for you.

Chili's Grill & Bar restaurant

Restaurants

Vegan Options at Chili’s

Chili’s offers a number of vegan choices that are both delicious and fairly nutritious. Are you ready to take a look at the veggie-friendly side of Chilis?

Yum Yum Sauce

Is It Vegan

Is Yum Yum Sauce Vegan?

A delicious sauce that differs depending on where you find it, yum yum sauce is not typically vegan, but it can be made to be.

Marshmallow Fluff

Is It Vegan

Is Marshmallow Fluff Vegan?

It may be a popular snack that many people find any excuse to eat, but is Marshmallow fluff vegan?

