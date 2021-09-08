All Articles

TDIV.

Is It Vegan

Is Kettle Corn Vegan?

There is never a bad time to eat kettle corn, and you don’t have to wait for a trip to the cinema to enjoy this healthy snack. But is kettle corn vegan?

Is It Vegetarian

Is Lard Vegetarian?

Made from fat from the abdomen of pigs, which is then rendered to make it suitable for cooking. So is it vegetarian?

Is It Vegan

Are Egg Whites Vegan?

A closer look at why egg whites are not vegan and some of the mouth-watering alternatives

Is It Vegan

Are Saltine Crackers Vegan?

Almost all brands can boast they are vegan friendly as the recipe is dairy-free and contains no animal-derived ingredients.

Is It Vegan

Is Miracle Whip Vegan?

We are going to take a closer look at Miracle Whip, and see if there are any vegan alternatives.

Restaurants

Are McDonald’s Hash Browns Vegan?

McDonald’s’ crunchy go-to breakfast side may or may not be vegan depending on where you get them.

Restaurants

Vegan Options at Starbucks

We are going to look at what food options there are, and how you can have your pick of the most popular drinks made vegan.

Restaurants

Vegan Options at Five Guys

When you want to sink your teeth into a bunch of Five Guys food, the fries are going to be the obvious go-to. But, is this all-American fast food restaurant one of the few that offers vegan-friendly fries?

Restaurants

Is Panda Express Chow Mein Vegan?

While you’re probably one of many people who enjoy the Panda Express chow mein as a meatless dish, you may be surprised to learn that it’s not considered vegan, or vegetarian.

Is It Vegan

Is Eel Sauce Vegan?

This article explores all you’ll ever need to know about preparing and using this popular Japanese sauce that is commonly used on eel and sushi.

Is It Vegan

Are Starbust Vegan?

It’s complicated since the recipe differs by country. In general, though, the simple answer is that they are not.

Is It Vegan

Is Oyster Sauce Vegan?

Since the main ingredient is Oysters, it is not vegan, but some vegans are fine with consuming bivalves.

