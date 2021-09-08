All Articles

Is It Vegan
Is Kettle Corn Vegan?
There is never a bad time to eat kettle corn, and you don’t have to wait for a trip to the cinema to enjoy this healthy snack. But is kettle corn vegan?
The Archive · Page 9
Guides, grocery finds, restaurant tips, and everything plant-based.
Is It Vegan
There is never a bad time to eat kettle corn, and you don’t have to wait for a trip to the cinema to enjoy this healthy snack. But is kettle corn vegan?
Is It Vegetarian
Made from fat from the abdomen of pigs, which is then rendered to make it suitable for cooking. So is it vegetarian?
Is It Vegan
A closer look at why egg whites are not vegan and some of the mouth-watering alternatives
Is It Vegan
Almost all brands can boast they are vegan friendly as the recipe is dairy-free and contains no animal-derived ingredients.
Is It Vegan
We are going to take a closer look at Miracle Whip, and see if there are any vegan alternatives.
Restaurants
McDonald’s’ crunchy go-to breakfast side may or may not be vegan depending on where you get them.
Restaurants
We are going to look at what food options there are, and how you can have your pick of the most popular drinks made vegan.
Restaurants
When you want to sink your teeth into a bunch of Five Guys food, the fries are going to be the obvious go-to. But, is this all-American fast food restaurant one of the few that offers vegan-friendly fries?
Restaurants
While you’re probably one of many people who enjoy the Panda Express chow mein as a meatless dish, you may be surprised to learn that it’s not considered vegan, or vegetarian.
Is It Vegan
This article explores all you’ll ever need to know about preparing and using this popular Japanese sauce that is commonly used on eel and sushi.
Is It Vegan
It’s complicated since the recipe differs by country. In general, though, the simple answer is that they are not.
Is It Vegan
Since the main ingredient is Oysters, it is not vegan, but some vegans are fine with consuming bivalves.