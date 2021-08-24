All Articles

TDIV.

Graham Crackers

Is It Vegan

Are Graham Crackers Vegan?

An in-depth look at their manufacturing process and examine the other brands making Graham Crackers to see if they are also vegan friendly.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Dum dums

Uncategorized

Are Dum Dums Vegan?

We’re going to take a closer look at dum dums, to see how suitable they are for a vegan lifestyle.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Starbucks Frappuccino

Restaurants

Are Starbucks Frappuccinos Vegan?

Starbucks knows how to make a tempting drink, but for those following a plant-based diet, it can be a tricky business.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Sour Patch Kids

Is It Vegan

Are Sour Patch Kids Vegan?

Since many sour candies contain gelatin, it is only right to ask are Sour Patch Kids vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
churros

Is It Vegan

Are Churros Vegan?

It is important to know the ingredients to determine whether or not churros are vegan.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
fruit roll ups

Is It Vegan

Are Fruit Roll-Ups Vegan?

All flavors of Fruit Roll-Ups are vegan friendly, with most being similar. But there are various definitions of what makes a product suitable for a vegan lifestyle.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Hostess Twinkies

Is It Vegan

Are Twinkies Vegan?

They will outlast us all, but are twinkies vegan? The ingredients list is so long that it gets more and more concerning.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
cracked nut shells

Uncategorized

Uses for Nut Shells

1) Use assorted shells as a lightweight packing material that will effectively cushion delicate household possessions, holiday ornaments or items that need to be shipped. 2) NEC’s bioplastic – purportedly twice as durable as corn-based PLA plastic and far more water resistant – is composed of agricultural byproducts such as cashew nut shells and plant … Read more

Sarah Rose Levy ·
beans for vegans

Living

Best Beans for Vegans

Nutritious and chock-full of protein, fiber, and iron, all beans are a vegan’s best friend. In many vegan diets, you’ll find these six beans. Chickpeas (Garbanzo beans) Chickpeas have a potato-like texture and are great in curries, stews, soups, and even blended for mock tuna sandwiches. Dry chickpeas can also be ground into a flour … Read more

Sarah Rose Levy ·

Uncategorized

Are Cigarettes Vegan?

On the road to transitioning to veganism most have one product that was difficult to give up. Much of the time it’s either cheese or bacon but I think there is one non-vegan product that some vegans are still using and it may be the hardest of all to kick. That product is cigarettes. I’ve … Read more

Sarah Rose Levy ·

Living

Best Vegan Websites

After this article, I should probably get tested for radiation poisoning. I have spent days trolling the Internet to compile a list of what are, in my opinion, the best websites for vegan information. I have had fifteen tabs open on my Google Chrome browser at once. I have stared at the screen on which … Read more

Sarah Rose Levy ·