All Articles

Are Graham Crackers Vegan?
An in-depth look at their manufacturing process and examine the other brands making Graham Crackers to see if they are also vegan friendly.
Uncategorized
We’re going to take a closer look at dum dums, to see how suitable they are for a vegan lifestyle.
Restaurants
Starbucks knows how to make a tempting drink, but for those following a plant-based diet, it can be a tricky business.
Since many sour candies contain gelatin, it is only right to ask are Sour Patch Kids vegan?
It is important to know the ingredients to determine whether or not churros are vegan.
All flavors of Fruit Roll-Ups are vegan friendly, with most being similar. But there are various definitions of what makes a product suitable for a vegan lifestyle.
They will outlast us all, but are twinkies vegan? The ingredients list is so long that it gets more and more concerning.
Restaurants
Beware: Dunkin Donuts’ pumpkin-flavored coffee is NOT vegan. Find out why.
Uncategorized
1) Use assorted shells as a lightweight packing material that will effectively cushion delicate household possessions, holiday ornaments or items that need to be shipped. 2) NEC’s bioplastic – purportedly twice as durable as corn-based PLA plastic and far more water resistant – is composed of agricultural byproducts such as cashew nut shells and plant … Read more
Living
Nutritious and chock-full of protein, fiber, and iron, all beans are a vegan’s best friend. In many vegan diets, you’ll find these six beans. Chickpeas (Garbanzo beans) Chickpeas have a potato-like texture and are great in curries, stews, soups, and even blended for mock tuna sandwiches. Dry chickpeas can also be ground into a flour … Read more
Uncategorized
On the road to transitioning to veganism most have one product that was difficult to give up. Much of the time it’s either cheese or bacon but I think there is one non-vegan product that some vegans are still using and it may be the hardest of all to kick. That product is cigarettes. I’ve … Read more
Living
After this article, I should probably get tested for radiation poisoning. I have spent days trolling the Internet to compile a list of what are, in my opinion, the best websites for vegan information. I have had fifteen tabs open on my Google Chrome browser at once. I have stared at the screen on which … Read more