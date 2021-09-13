Vegan Options At Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings might be one of the more carnivore-friendly options in the mall, but they have a handful of vegan options. They include pretzels, celery, salsa, rice, as well as a couple of salads. Let’s take a look at what they offer.

Do They Make Vegan Wings?

Argh, no. You would *think* that their Cauliflower wings would pass muster, but almost everything that’s breaded and fried at BWW is non-vegan as a result of eggs and being fried in fat. This means that they are one of the worst offenders for a lack of vegan meals.

What Foods Are Vegan

Honestly, not much. However, if your meat-eating friends drag you there, there’s still some stuff you can order.

Avocado, Celery, Oranges, And Carrots

One thing we have to hand to Buffalo Wild Wings is that they are very good about having a number of chopped raw veggies. So, you can load up on your celery and carrot dishes as much as you want.

White Rice

Yep, it’s vegan. It’s rice.

Pico De Gallo/Salsa

While the chips are (shockingly) not vegan, they do have a vegan pico de gallo that you can use to spice up your rice or celery.

Tater Tots/Fries/Chips/Onion Rings/Fried Pickles

Believe it or not, all of their potato products and fried foods are NOT vegan. This is because Buffalo Wild Wings fries everything in animal fat. So, they aren’t even too vegetarian. Does this upset you? It upsets us, too.

Bean Burgers OR Veggie Burgers

While this might look super healthy and vegan, it’s not. It has a bunch of animal products in the burger—specifically eggs and milk. This means that you can’t even get the burger part without worrying about contamination.

Soft Pretzels

Surprisingly, this is one of the few things that you can get at Buffalo Wild Wings without losing your vegan card. Just don’t get butter or queso.

Brioche OR Hoagie Buns

Oddly enough, the buns are vegan. Go figure.

Flour Tortillas

While the chips are not seen as vegan, the tortillas are. They do not have any animal products whatsoever.

House Salads

For this to be vegan, you have to nix the cheese and croutons. Oh, and you can only use the balsamic vinaigrette dressing, too. All other salads are also not vegan by default.

Which Sauces Are Vegan?

A good strategy for eating at this place is to choose a pretzel and dip it in sauce. The vegan sauce options they offer include:

Caribbean Jerk

Asian Zing

Chipotle BBQ Seasoning

Blazin’ Sauce

Lemon Pepper Seasoning

Mango Habanero Seasoning

Salt + Vinegar

Teriyaki Sauce

Wild Sauce

What Items Are Not Vegan?

Honestly, this is a place that vegans probably should avoid. Even kludging together a meal can be a nightmare. The things you obviously have to avoid include (but are not limited to) the following:

Burgers

Hot Dogs

Ranch and blue cheese dressing

BBQ Shrimp Bites

Chicken filets

Ice cream

All desserts

Are There Any Cross-Contamination Problems?

Yes. All foods are cooked on the same meat grill. So, you will have a serious problem trying to eat here as a strict vegan.

Brief Company Overview

So, a little bit about Buffalo Wild Wings, as a company: it’s a place where people go to watch sports and occasionally eat chicken wings. They became famous for their wide range of sauces and crunchy fried foods. Unfortunately, they’re a vegan’s worst nightmare.

Is Buffalo Wild Wings Vegan-Friendly?

Sadly, we’re going to have to say no to this. It’s actually a pretty bad place to go if you are vegan. So, no, it’s not vegan-friendly unless you want to stick to drinks.