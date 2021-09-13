The Cracker Barrel is one of the few American chains that prides itself on Southern country-style cooking. Country cooking, of course, is rarely ever vegan-friendly. But, are there a couple of vegan options at Cracker Barrel? Yep, it’s only a handful, and we’re going to tell you about them.

Are Cracker Barrel Biscuits Vegan?

Their biscuits may be the flagship treat, but they do not seem to be vegan. They contain milk, and are buttermilk biscuits.

What Foods Are Vegan At The Cracker Barrel?

The Cracker Barrel franchise has a small number of vegan friendly options, even though their jib is all about Southern fried goodness. Here’s what you should know…

Plain Oatmeal

Plain oatmeal is a vegan option, but only if you specify that you want it made with water instead of milk. You can also add any of the following syrups to help add flavor:

Honey

Natural Syrup

Low Sugar Fruit Spread

Low Sugar Syrup

Coarse Ground Grits

Shocked? Us too, actually. The grits are apparently vegan, but you have to avoid using butter and sour cream on them. Ask for it to be made with water.

Fresh Fruits

Any time that you see fresh fruits or fresh cut apples on the menu, you should know that it’s a safe bet. This includes their apples, fruits, as well as fresh-squeezed OJ. Yum!

Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes and regular baked sweet potatoes are both vegan. Just make sure that you avoid the butter and sour cream here, too.

Toast/Fresh Muffins

The jury is still out on this. Some sources claim that they are vegan, others claim they have milk and eggs. It’s up to you to decide if you want to take the risk, but we’re going to err on the side of caution and say they’re not vegan.

Fried Okra/Steak Fries/Fried Apples

Though these are cooked on the same grill as meat, they themselves are vegan. Cross-contamination is an issue here, but hey, that’s just the way things are sometimes. All three are vegan in terms of ingredients.

Salads

All country salads can be turned vegan by omitting meat, cheese, and croutons. Just make sure that you use one of these dressings below:

Fat Free Italian

Balsamic Vinaigrette

BBQ Sauce (if you like that on salad)

Ketchup (okay this is more for potatoes but still!)

Boiled Cabbages OR Lima Beans

Both “sides of the day” are vegan and delicious.

FAQ

What Foods Aren’t Vegan At Cracker Barrel?

Honestly, most of their fried foods are not going to be vegan. Even if you are hoping for fried veggies, you may have some cross contamination. With that said, you have a number of foods you obviously should avoid while dining here. They include:

Fried chicken and all chicken meals

Fried catfish

Steaks

Buttermilk pancakes

Are pancakes from Cracker Barrel vegan?

Nope, they contain buttermilk, which makes them non-vegan.

Does Cracker Barrel have cross-contamination issues?

Yes, they do. They share oil with all other items, so there’s a good chance that strict vegans should avoid this place at all costs. If you are strict and cannot handle cross-contamination, you should prepare ahead of time and also alert your server.

Cracker Barrel As A Company

Are you looking for down-home cookin’? Cracker Barrel is a family-friendly store that is all about bringing the flavors of the heartland to a restaurant. It’s known for having a general store attached to it, too. Vegans will love the candy shop there, by the way.

Is Cracker Barrel Vegan-Friendly?

While it is nowhere as bad as Buffalo Wild Wings when it comes to misleading food, the truth is that the Cracker Barrel isn’t a very vegan-friendly place. If you go here, you should probably stick to the raw or boiled veggies and fruits. Everything else could have a little animal in it.