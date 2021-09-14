Vegan Options At Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza is one of the most popular pizza chains in America, for reasons unbeknownst to the author of this blog post. While it tends to pride itself on being accessible, the chain has a hard time with vegan fare. What’s even available at Dominos, anyway?
Dominos is a fast food place that has a wide range of Italian-American fare, plus some classic “game night” fare. It’s known for its fast and innovative delivery. Many food critics tend to see this as a less-than-ideal place to eat, to say the least.
Does Dominos Make A Vegan Pizza?
Unfortunately, vegan pizzas are not a thing at Dominos. The enzyme that they use to make the pizza, L-cystine, is not vegan. It’s derived from milk products rather than a microbial based out of vegetation.
If you are okay with the enzyme issue, then you can technically make a vegan pizza by doing the following:
- Order a thin-crust or gluten-free pizza crust
- No cheese!
- Add tomato sauce or BBQ sauce
- Top with the vegetables of your choice
Note: If you don’t view honey as vegan, skip the BBQ sauce.
What Toppings Are Vegan?
If you want to go for a vegan-ish pie, then you should stick to these toppings below:
- Baby spinach
- Garlic
- Green chili peppers
- Green peppers
- Baby carrots
- Onions (all)
- Olives (all)
- Parsley
- Butter flavored oil
- Crushed red pepper flakes
- Creole seasoning
- Garlic and oil seasoning
- Pepperocini
- Mushrooms
- Tomatoes
- Pineapple
- Roasted Red Pepper
What Foods Are Vegan?
There are only really a handful of items that you can order, and most of them will require tweaks to their default recipe. Here’s what you should consider grabbing:
Pasta Primavera
Springtime pasta is always a good idea, but here, you have to switch the alfredo sauce for tomato-based pizza sauce.
Garden Salad
Skip the cheese, and pick a vegan dressing from these options below to ensure you get that crunch you love:
- Ken’s Golden Italian
- Ken’s Like Balsamic with Olive Oil Vinaigrette
- Kraft Catalina
- Marzetti Golden Italian
- Marzetti Balsamic Vinaigrette
Apple Pecan Salad
Make sure to nix the chicken and cheese if you want this one. The cinnamon sugar shake is also vegan, so if you’re just looking for a sweet treat, add it to your salad.
Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich
So, the sandwich bread at Dominos is vegan, so you can technically make any sandwich you want as long as you stick to vegan toppings. Avoid the cheese, but feel free to add any of the vegan toppings listed above to your sandwich.
- Baby spinach
- Garlic
- Green chili peppers
- Green peppers
- Baby carrots
- Onions (all)
- Olives (all)
- Pepperocini
- Mushrooms
- Tomatoes
- Pineapple
- Roasted Red Pepper
Sauces
Dominos offers a number of tasty dipping sauces that happen to fit the bill of vegan. The same can be said of pizza sauces. These below are safe to pick:
- Tomato-based pizza sauce
- Kicker hot dipping sauce
- Garlic dipping sauce
- Marinara dipping sauce
- Sweet mango habanero sauce
What Foods Are Not Vegan?
Dominos is pretty bad when it comes to its vegan options. Along with obvious issues like pepperoni, pizza cheese, and wings, there are others you need to watch out for. These include:
- Bread sticks
- Regular pizza crusts
- Cinnamon twists
- Fried foods
FAQ
Is the marinara sauce at Dominos vegan?
Nope. Much like the alfredo sauce, the marinara sauce used in pizza has milk products in it. Therefore, it is not vegan. However, the marinara dipping sauce has a different formula that does not contain milk.
Is the pan sprayer oil vegan?
Yep, the oil itself is vegan.
Is the honey BBQ sauce vegan?
It depends on whether you find honey to be vegan. It is an animal product, so strict vegans would say no. However, it is generally cruelty-free. So, it all depends on how strict your dietary needs are.
Is Dominos Vegan-Friendly?
Due to the high levels of dairy found in most fast food pizza chains, it comes as no surprise that Dominos struggles with vegan fare. The restaurant chain itself issued a statement noting that they do not view themselves as vegan. With that said, you do have a handful of options that you can make.