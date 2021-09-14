Vegan Options At Qdoba

Qdoba is one of the most popular fast-casual restaurants for Tex-Mex fare, but is it popular among vegans? We decided to take a quick look to find out the truth behind the vegan options on this menu.

What Menu Items Are Vegan?

Qdoba is a vegan paradise for people who enjoy savory and spicy Tex-Mex. Here’s a run-through of their most popular vegan options.

The Impossible Fajita Bowl

This is the ultimate vegan feast, in my opinion. It’s made fully vegan, using the wonderful faux meat known as Impossible meat. Make sure to avoid the queso topping and sour cream.

The Impossible Burrito

Are you the type of vegan that likes to wrap things up? The Impossible Burrito is your best bet. It’s impossibly delicious. Just avoid the queso and sour cream.

Chips And Guac Or Salsa

It’s great to know that the chips here are all vegan. Oh, and as one would expect, the guacamole and salsas all contain zero animal protein.

The Impossible Taco

Yep, you can sink your teeth into this, too.

Loaded Tortilla Soup

This is actually vegan, despite how creamy it is. To make sure your soup is totally vegan-friendly, order it this way:

Cilantro rice, brown rice, or no rice

Tortilla shell or bowl

Black beans, pinto, or mixed beans

Salsas of your choice

Nachos

As long as you point out that you want NO queso and NO meat, you should be good to go with this. Order your nachos with the following toppings (as many as you want)

Up to 3 salsas

Shredded lettuce

Beans (mixed, pinto, or black)

Fajita peppers

Tortilla strips

Guacamole

Cilantro

Pickled jalapenos

Taco Salad

This is another option that can be made vegan in a pinch. To ensure that yours stays animal-friendly, avoid using any dressing. From there, you can add any of the toppings you found on our nacho guide.

Applesauce

This is used as a side dish in kids’ meals and it’s totally vegan.

Drinks

All soft drinks, water, and kids’ juices are vegan at Qdoba.

Tortillas

Tortilla chips, flour tortillas, corn tortillas, and tortilla bowls are all vegan here. They are not made with any kind of dairy.

Rices

The rices are vegan, yep!

What Sauces Are Vegan?

Almost all salsas and sauces (aside from queso) are vegan. Vegan options include:

Pico de gallo

Guacamole

Black bean and corn

Corn and pepper

Mango salsa

Fiery habanero

Ranchera sauce

Salsa roja

Salsa verde

Roasted chili corn salsa

What Foods Are Not Vegan?

Qdoba has a bunch of foods that are meat eater-only, but the truth is, they’re fairly obvious. The meat tacos, burritos, and bowls are all non-vegan. Anything with queso and sour cream is also not vegan.

FAQ

Does Qdoba offer vegan cheese?

To date, Qdoba does not offer vegan cheese. It’s always a possibility in the future, though.

Are Impossible meats actually vegan?

Yep. Anything that involves the Impossible brand of meat has the potential of being vegan as long as you avoid dairy products.

Does Qdoba offer vegan sour cream?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Qdoba is going to be offering vegan sour cream either.

Is Qdoba Vegan-Friendly?

Qdoba is a company that offers up a lot of fresh, fast-casual food with a Southwestern twist. It’s a fully customizable “serve yourself” style of company.

Are they vegan-friendly? Absolutely. If you are with meat-eating friends and need to go to a vegan place, Qdoba is a great choice. You can even make a vegan kids’ meal here!