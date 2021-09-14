Vegan Options At Qdoba

Qdoba is one of the most popular fast-casual restaurants for Tex-Mex fare, but is it popular among vegans? We decided to take a quick look to find out the truth behind the vegan options on this menu.
What Menu Items Are Vegan?
Qdoba is a vegan paradise for people who enjoy savory and spicy Tex-Mex. Here’s a run-through of their most popular vegan options.
The Impossible Fajita Bowl
This is the ultimate vegan feast, in my opinion. It’s made fully vegan, using the wonderful faux meat known as Impossible meat. Make sure to avoid the queso topping and sour cream.
The Impossible Burrito
Are you the type of vegan that likes to wrap things up? The Impossible Burrito is your best bet. It’s impossibly delicious. Just avoid the queso and sour cream.
Chips And Guac Or Salsa
It’s great to know that the chips here are all vegan. Oh, and as one would expect, the guacamole and salsas all contain zero animal protein.
The Impossible Taco
Yep, you can sink your teeth into this, too.
Loaded Tortilla Soup
This is actually vegan, despite how creamy it is. To make sure your soup is totally vegan-friendly, order it this way:
- Cilantro rice, brown rice, or no rice
- Tortilla shell or bowl
- Black beans, pinto, or mixed beans
- Salsas of your choice
Nachos
As long as you point out that you want NO queso and NO meat, you should be good to go with this. Order your nachos with the following toppings (as many as you want)
- Up to 3 salsas
- Shredded lettuce
- Beans (mixed, pinto, or black)
- Fajita peppers
- Tortilla strips
- Guacamole
- Cilantro
- Pickled jalapenos
Taco Salad
This is another option that can be made vegan in a pinch. To ensure that yours stays animal-friendly, avoid using any dressing. From there, you can add any of the toppings you found on our nacho guide.
Applesauce
This is used as a side dish in kids’ meals and it’s totally vegan.
Drinks
All soft drinks, water, and kids’ juices are vegan at Qdoba.
Tortillas
Tortilla chips, flour tortillas, corn tortillas, and tortilla bowls are all vegan here. They are not made with any kind of dairy.
Rices
The rices are vegan, yep!
What Sauces Are Vegan?
Almost all salsas and sauces (aside from queso) are vegan. Vegan options include:
- Pico de gallo
- Guacamole
- Black bean and corn
- Corn and pepper
- Mango salsa
- Fiery habanero
- Ranchera sauce
- Salsa roja
- Salsa verde
- Roasted chili corn salsa
What Foods Are Not Vegan?
Qdoba has a bunch of foods that are meat eater-only, but the truth is, they’re fairly obvious. The meat tacos, burritos, and bowls are all non-vegan. Anything with queso and sour cream is also not vegan.
FAQ
Does Qdoba offer vegan cheese?
To date, Qdoba does not offer vegan cheese. It’s always a possibility in the future, though.
Are Impossible meats actually vegan?
Yep. Anything that involves the Impossible brand of meat has the potential of being vegan as long as you avoid dairy products.
Does Qdoba offer vegan sour cream?
Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that Qdoba is going to be offering vegan sour cream either.
Is Qdoba Vegan-Friendly?
Qdoba is a company that offers up a lot of fresh, fast-casual food with a Southwestern twist. It’s a fully customizable “serve yourself” style of company.
Are they vegan-friendly? Absolutely. If you are with meat-eating friends and need to go to a vegan place, Qdoba is a great choice. You can even make a vegan kids’ meal here!