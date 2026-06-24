30 Easiest Vegetables to Grow in Containers (Even If You Kill Every Houseplant)

You don’t need a yard. You don’t need a “green thumb.” You need a pot, some dirt, and the willingness to water a plant before it files a formal complaint.

Here’s the part nobody tells beginners: most people who think they can’t garden just stuck the right plant in the wrong pot and gave up.

I know someone who runs a harvest contest against her dad every year. He’s got a two and a half acre garden. She’s got pots on a patio that doesn’t even get full sun. They pull the same amount of tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers every single time.

So if you’ve killed every houseplant you’ve ever owned, good news. Some vegetables practically grow themselves in a container, and they’re first on this list. Here are 30 you can grow in pots, ranked from “this thing grows itself” to “worth the little bit of effort.”

1. Zucchini

If you grow one thing this year, grow zucchini. It is the golden retriever of the vegetable world: enthusiastic, low-maintenance, and slightly out of control.

The trick is room. Squash can take up a lot of space in your garden, but growing it in a container lets it spill over the outside without eating your whole bed. My squash and watermelon grew in 10 gallon buckets and they grew and grew. Great harvest. I made sure I placed trellises this season.

Then the cooking problem starts, because there is always a cooking problem with zucchini. Shred it into fritters, slice it into a quick summer pasta, or grate it into muffins when you’ve finally accepted you have too much. You will have too much.

2. Lettuce

Lettuce and other greens are made for containers. They often grow better in pots than they do in the ground.

Small root system, grows fast, just needs regular water. In a warm zone you can harvest lettuce almost the whole year, snipping outer leaves every few weeks. You can tuck a whole salad bar into a single wide, shallow pot and start cutting in no time.

Cut-and-come-again is the move here. Don’t yank the whole head, just harvest the outer leaves and let the center keep pushing new growth. The wildest setup I’ve heard of: someone in Alaska grew lettuce under a grow light because produce is so expensive there, in a 700 square foot apartment, stacking stuff on a shelf with a fan to mimic wind. If it works on a shelf in Alaska, it’ll work on your patio.

3. Radishes

Radishes are the crop for impatient people. Seed to plate in about a month, sometimes less.

One warning, learned the hard way. The only thing that would be hurt by fertilizer is root veggies like radishes, carrots, and beets. I learned that one the hard way by making a fantastically rich soil mix for my garden, then discovering all I got good yields of were nasturtiums, beans, herbs, and tomatoes, while my poor beets looked beautiful above ground without a speck of bulb when picked. Lean soil, deep enough pot, and radishes are foolproof.

4. Green Onions

Green onions are almost a cheat code. Buy a bunch, use the green tops, stick the white root ends in a pot, and watch them regrow.

They make an excellent companion plant too, so I love interplanting onions among other crops in my containers. I remember I used to feel bad harvesting, or using the harvest. Now we eat it, especially the pretty things. Harvested some container grown parsley, broccoli and green onions today, and I am planting more seed onions tomorrow.

5. Spinach

Spinach grows like lettuce’s slightly moodier cousin: same small root system, same love of containers, just happier when it’s cool out.

Plant it in early spring or fall. It bolts the second summer gets serious, so don’t fight the heat, just grow it on either side of it. Keep doing research, because some container plants do better in partial shade, particularly ones that tend to bolt in hot weather.

6. Kale

Kale is a cool-season crop that’s almost impossible to mess up, and a frost actually improves the flavor.

It does well even in small containers. One plant gives you months of harvesting if you keep picking the lower leaves and let the top keep going. The one thing to watch is bugs. So far those have been a big hindrance, especially to the collards, kale and chard, so figure out your pest plan before something else eats the harvest first.

Massage the raw leaves with a little olive oil and salt for a salad, or crisp them in the oven. Even people who swear they hate kale tend to come around on the chip version.

7. Swiss Chard

Swiss chard is the overachiever that tolerates a little cold and a little heat, which makes it one of the most forgiving things on this list.

Easy to grow from seed, harvest as needed for months. Someone I know harvested chard from early spring straight through December in her greenhouse. The rainbow-stemmed varieties also look good enough that nobody will know you’re growing food and not flowers.

8. Bush Beans

Bush beans don’t climb, don’t need a trellis, and don’t need babysitting. You poke seeds into a pot and they handle the rest.

Here’s a tip worth its weight. Put that trellis in the middle of your 18 gallon, then plant your beans and peas on both sides. Beans and peas don’t really need THAT much space to grow, even though the directions often say 3 to 4 inch spacing, so you double your harvest with the same materials. One more thing: don’t give beans as much nitrogen as you give the rest, since they’re nitrogen fixing.

9. Herbs

Almost any herb grows really well in a container, but the ones you specifically want in a pot are the invasive ones: mint, oregano, and lemon balm.

Plant those in the ground and they’ll stage a hostile takeover of the whole bed. In a container, those roots stay contained where they belong. Bonus, you can move the pot into the shade during the hottest months.

The mint thing is real, by the way. Someone once told me she got a cutting of her mother-in-law’s favorite mint plant 62 years ago, back when they lived in New England, and carried it west when they moved. It’s flourishing in a large container where it only gets about two or three hours of sun a day. Wonderful for mint tea, and it makes a wonderful mint jelly. Try that with a plant in open ground and you’d be pulling mint out of your lawn for the rest of your life.

10. Arugula

We had arugula in our backyard and it grew like a weed. Highly recommend it to anyone who enjoys that peppery flavor.

It gets sharper and more bitter as it ages and as it heats up, so grow it cool and harvest young. It’s one of the ones that tends to bolt in hot weather, so a spot with a little afternoon shade actually helps. A pinch of it makes a plain salad taste like you tried.

11. Microgreens

If you have a windowsill and zero patience, microgreens are the entire hobby compressed into ten days.

You don’t even need a real pot. I grow mustard microgreens in my empty egg carton. Sprinkle seeds thick, keep them damp, snip when they’re a couple inches tall. It’s my little secret for a year-round salad, and it works in the dead of winter.

12. Cherry Tomatoes

Cherry tomatoes are where container gardening starts feeling like showing off. A single plant in the right pot will bury you in fruit.

Go bigger than you think on the container. I used 5 gallon containers last year for my tomatoes and herbs and it worked great, I had more cherry and Roma tomatoes than I knew what to do with. That said, the people pushing 15 and 20 gallon pots aren’t wrong about yield, so if you’ve got the space and the muscle to move them, size up. Grow one plant per pot and water consistently.

I grow Sun Gold in a 7 gallon smart pot with a few companion plants, basil and a flower, and I get tons every season. That’s my favorite cherry tomato so far. Delicious.

13. Peppers

Peppers are a great choice for containers because they grow best with good drainage, and pots provide exactly that.

There’s a second advantage. Peppers like warm soil, and containers heat up faster in spring, which means you can plant earlier and start picking earlier. I have a small space, so I grow peppers, basil, nasturtium, dill, with my cherry tomatoes in a large 23 to 24 inch terra cotta container, and everyone gets along.

14. Peas

Peas love to climb, so give them something to climb and they’re easy. The shallow root system grows well in containers and they’re simple to start from seed.

Look for dwarf varieties like Little Marvel, Sugar Ann, and Tom Thumb if your trellis situation is limited. Same trick as the beans applies: a trellis up the middle of the pot with peas on both sides doubles what you get from the same container. They like it cool, so they’re an early-spring or fall crop, and eating them straight off the vine is half the reason to bother.

15. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are wildly productive in pots, almost suspiciously so. Cucumbers grow really good in pails. I grew over 150 plants last year, 5 seeds per pail.

Give them something to climb and they’ll go vertical instead of sprawling across your whole balcony. I get a big tree stick and some garden tape and I grew cucumbers from it. I’ve also grown them in an oil pan and actually got a lot of them, since not all plants have deep roots. Keep the water steady, because thirsty cucumbers turn bitter.

If you’ve struggled here, you’re not alone. I’ve been gardening for at least 20 years and I’ve NEVER successfully grown cucumbers. They say they’re so easy to grow, but not for me. So if yours sulk, it’s not a character flaw, it’s just cucumbers being cucumbers.

16. Mustard Greens

Mustard greens bring the heat that lettuce can’t. Spicy, fast, and tough enough to handle a cool snap.

I just took my first harvest from my mustard and collards. Can’t wait to see them produce more. Young leaves go raw into salads, older ones cook down soft and savory. Pick often and they keep producing.

17. Bok Choy

Bok choy is a quiet container all-star. Compact, quick, and it doesn’t need a deep pot.

I try to think of veggies that are pricy or you can’t find in stores other than the asian store, like bok choy or broccolini, and this is one of them. It can bolt if it gets stressed by heat, so treat it like the cool-season crop it is and you’ll get crisp little heads in a month or so. Straight into a stir-fry and you’re done.

18. Beets

Beets are two vegetables in one pot, since the greens are as good as the roots. Just don’t overfeed them.

This is the same root-crop rule from the radishes. Rich soil grows you gorgeous beet tops and no actual beet underneath, which I found out the hard way. Never tried it before, but I’m going to try beets in a half whiskey barrel, since potatoes have done well for me in the past. Give them a deeper pot, lean soil, and steady water, and you’ll get both the roots and a free side of greens.

19. Carrots

Believe it or not, carrots are a great choice for growing in containers, you just need depth.

Grow them in a container that’s at least 12 inches deep. Plant by seed directly, then thin to about 3 inches apart, which is the step everyone skips and then wonders why their carrots are tangled together. One heads-up from experience: I sowed some carrot seeds and the one pot I didn’t cover with a plastic bin lid got dug up by critters already, so cover fresh seed if anything furry visits your patio.

20. Potatoes

I actually prefer growing potatoes in containers, and so do a lot of people. Potatoes in tubs are a winner. I had great success growing garlic in grow bags, also potatoes.

Two reasons. Potatoes like acidic soil, which is easy to control in a pot, and harvesting is so much easier. When it’s time, you just dump the whole container into a wheelbarrow and pick out your potatoes instead of stabbing them with a shovel. I started some Yukon Gold potatoes in a 20 gallon grow bag in February, and they’re looking tall and healthy and starting to produce tiny flowers, which I think is a good sign.

21. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are perfect for containers. The vines spill out everywhere, but let them. All that energy is being directed into the sweet potato underground.

Here’s the part most folks miss: you can EAT the leaves, and the vines can be planted to grow more. Unlike a white potato that will rot, the sweet potato can be left in the soil until you need it, and it actually becomes better tasting when stored. They can be stored for a long time after harvest.

One grower’s soil recipe, if you want to get serious: the ideal mix is 50% compost, 30% sand, 15% rice hulls or perlite, whichever is the least expensive, and 5% wood ash. Do NOT add any more fertilizer or you will grow leaves and vines and NO POTATOES.

22. Garlic

Garlic is one of the most low-effort things you can stick in a pot. It grows well all by itself or interplanted like onions as a companion crop, and it does fine even in small containers.

Plant individual cloves in fall, mostly ignore them through winter, and harvest in summer. People grow it at almost comical scale once they catch the bug. I mean, who’s got more than 50 garlic plants in containers on a ninth floor? It’s a long wait, but it’s a hands-off wait, which is the best kind.

23. Onions

Onions are happy in containers and even happier crammed in around other plants. I love interplanting them among my other crops where they make an excellent companion.

They don’t need much root depth, so they slot into the edges of pots you’re already using for something else. To FEED them, one thing I can add: compost your organic scraps. Not in a complicated bin, just look up blender compost. I keep all our organic scraps in a bowl in the fridge, then once a week I put them into the food processor, grind them up, and put that into the dirt.

24. Strawberries

Growing strawberries in a container gets them up off the ground and away from pests, which is half the battle with strawberries.

Day-neutral and everbearing types do best in pots because they fruit across the season instead of all at once. Fair warning, they can be finicky to establish.

I bought 12 bare root strawberry plants and they all died. The company sent me a second batch and all but one died. Everything else in the garden is growing fine, so maybe it’s the source. Start with healthy plants instead of bare roots if you’ve had that luck. I’ve used pails hung from shepherd’s hooks, hanging over other containers, for strawberries, and as they drain they water the plants below.

If slugs find them, you’ve got options. You can buy beer traps that they climb into and can’t get out of. I’ve also heard you can put crushed eggshells, diatomaceous earth, and gritty sand or copper on top of the soil, since it’s hard for them to climb over those things to get to the plant.

25. Ground Cherries

Ground cherries are the secret-handshake crop of container gardeners. Little husked fruits that taste like a pineapple-tomato hybrid, and almost nobody grows them.

I like to plant ground cherries in containers. They do really well, and I can control gathering the fruit better, since the ripe ones drop and you just collect them from the pot instead of the dirt. Weird, delicious, and a guaranteed “what IS that” at any cookout.

26. Okra

Okra is a container favorite if you’ve got heat. This warm-season crop grows right through summer and into fall when half your other plants have quit.

I haven’t quite mastered container okra, but it’s so easy to grow here that I just have a little grove of it in what is supposed to be flower beds. I like to interplant it with quick crops like radishes or lettuce, then okra takes over the whole pot once those finish. The pods go fast, so pick every couple days or they turn into woody little baseball bats.

27. Eggplant

Eggplants do really well in containers, especially if you pick small, compact varieties like Fairy Tale or Bambino.

They prefer warm soil, which means a container lets you plant earlier in spring than you could in cold ground. I grew two varieties of eggplant in Dollar Tree mop buckets in cow manure and compost last year, so you don’t need fancy pots. You need warmth, sun, and a decent-sized container.

28. Cabbage

Cabbage is a cool-season crop that grows well in pots, it just wants room and the right variety. Some cabbage gets so large it takes up the whole bed, so the smaller varieties are the smart pick for container life.

Here’s a fun one most people miss. Those baby cabbages you think didn’t grow are called cabbage sprouts. When you cut the initial cabbage head and keep the root, sprouts will grow. They don’t get very big, that’s why you get two or three, but they are tasty. Keep the water steady and watch for cabbage worms, which will find it no matter where you live.

29. Broccoli

Broccoli can be a little fussier than the leafy stuff, but it grows well in containers if you don’t rush it. Broccoli is my favorite, as well as green beans.

Give it a deeper pot and cool weather. After you cut the main head, leave the plant in, because it keeps throwing off smaller side shoots for weeks, and those little florets are honestly the best part. Plenty of people grow it in 5-gallon buckets without trouble.

30. Squash & Pumpkins

Squash earns the last spot not because it’s hard, but because it’s ambitious. Big plants, big appetite, big pots.

The same rules as zucchini apply, scaled up. Small varieties of winter squash, like mini jack pumpkins, do really well in containers, while the giant types will test the limits of any pot you own. My squash and watermelon grew in 10 gallon buckets and they grew and grew, great harvest, once I made sure I placed trellises to support the vines. Go big on the container, give the vines somewhere to roam, and you’ll be carving or roasting your own by fall.

The Bottom Line

The difference between a gardener and someone who “can’t grow anything” is almost never talent. This helped me understand why my container plants didn’t do well. I used good soil but didn’t continue to feed the soil. It never dawned on me my plants were starving.

So start with the easy stuff up top. Get one zucchini plant going, snip some lettuce, watch a radish go from seed to dinner in a month, and feed the thing once in a while. You’ll be amazed how fast “I kill every plant” turns into “I grew too much, please take some.”