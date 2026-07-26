What to Plant in August for a Fall Garden (Before You Decide It’s Too Late)

You looked at the calendar, saw August, and figured the growing season already left without you. It didn’t. But here’s the part nobody mentions at the garden center: the “days to maturity” number on your seed packet is lying to you a little, and August heat can make cool-season seeds refuse to sprout out of pure spite.

Fall gardening isn’t a cool-weather hobby. It’s a math problem you solve in the hottest month of the year. Get the math right and you’re eating sweet, frost-kissed spinach in October. Get it wrong and, as one gardening writer put it, your harvest is “a collection of sad, stunted sprouts.”

So before the crop list, let’s fix the two things you’re almost certainly getting wrong. Then we’ll run through 18 crops you can still start this month.

The Countback Method (Or: Why the Packet Number Lies)

Everybody does the same thing. You read “60 days to maturity,” count 60 days from today, and call it a plan. In fall, that plan is broken.

Here’s the real formula, straight from the horticulture folks at Garden Professors:

Days to Maturity + Fall Factor + Harvest Period = the total days you need before your first frost.

The Fall Factor is the tax nobody warns you about. As days get shorter and cooler, plants slow down, so you add an extra 1 to 2 weeks. Botanical Interests pins it at 7 to 10 days. The Harvest Period is another 1 to 2 weeks, because you want a picking window, not one frantic day where everything’s ready at once.

One more trap. If your packet counts “days to maturity” from transplant instead of from seed, add roughly 4 more weeks for the indoor head start you’d have needed.

Two quick examples so this stops being abstract.

Black Seeded Simpson lettuce runs 45 days. Add a 7-day fall factor and a 14-day harvest window and you need 66 days. If your first frost lands around November 1, you seed by August 26. Cutting it close, but you’re fine.

Asian Delight bok choy is a 37-day crop. Add 14 and 14 and you’re at 65 days. Omaha’s first frost hits around October 10, so that one goes in the ground by August 6. See what a colder zip code does to your deadline?

The one number this whole thing hangs on is your local average first-frost date. Look it up through your regional Extension office or NWS climate data before you plant a single seed. Everything else is guessing.

The August Trap: Your Seeds Might Just Say No

Now the part that catches people off guard. You picture fall planting happening in crisp sweater weather. In reality you’re sowing cold-loving seeds into soil that’s been baking all summer, and some of them will flat-out refuse.

Most cool-season seeds germinate best somewhere in the 40 to 70°F range. Lettuce is the diva of the group and often won’t sprout at all once soil creeps above 70°F. So you can do everything right and still stare at a bare bed for two weeks wondering what you did wrong.

The fixes are cheap. Lay shade cloth over the bed about a week before you sow to pull the soil temperature down. Late-summer beds also dry out fast, so give them multiple light waterings a day instead of one deep soak that just floats your seeds to the wrong end of the row.

If a crop is being stubborn, start the slow ones like lettuce and broccoli indoors under lights and move them out once the weather eases.

And do not skip this one: your soil is exhausted. It just fed a full spring and summer garden. Turn it over and work in some balanced fertilizer before the fall crop goes in, or you’re planting hungry seedlings into depleted dirt.

First, Find Your Zone

August in Georgia is not August in Minnesota, and pretending otherwise is how gardens die. The USDA zone map (you span zones 3 through 10 out there) is a rough starting point, not gospel.

Zones 3-4 have a narrow window, so early August for fast stuff like turnips, radishes, and spinach. Zones 5-6 have been in their planting window since mid-July for brassicas, roots, and greens. Zones 7-8 run August into early September for leafy greens, brassicas, roots, and peas. Zones 9-10 are just getting comfortable, with late August through October open for broccoli, cabbage, lettuce, spinach, carrots, beets, and peas.

But as Harvest to Table puts it, “successful fall gardening depends on much more than a number on a map.” Soil temperature (ideally 60 to 80°F for most fall crops) and your actual frost date matter more than the zone alone. The map gets you in the neighborhood. Your thermometer gets you home.

Okay. Here’s what to plant.

1. Radishes

The 21-30-day sprinter of the fall garden. Nothing else here goes from seed to plate this fast, which makes radishes the perfect gap-filler between slower crops. Direct sow them, and keep sowing every 2 to 3 weeks so you aren’t stuck with 40 radishes on the same Tuesday.

2. Spinach

Spinach actually likes what August is about to become. This 30-45-day green germinates best in soil under 85°F, prefers cool air around 50°F, and its flavor gets better as the weather turns. Direct sow it and let the cold do the seasoning for you.

3. Mustard Greens and Mizuna

Fast, peppery, and unbothered by a light frost. Direct sow this 30-40-day crop and you’ll have spicy greens before your slower plants have even decided to show up. A good confidence-builder if you’re new to this.

4. Arugula

Arugula thrives in cool August conditions, especially up north. Direct sow it, and if you want baby greens, sow the seeds closer together and cut early. A 32-55-day range covers you from tender baby leaves to full peppery bunches.

5. Bok Choy

Baby and mini varieties are your friend here since they mature fastest, sometimes in a 30-40-day window against the full 35-75-day span. One quirk: bok choy wants warm soil, 75 to 85°F, to germinate, then handles a light frost once it’s up. That’s the Asian Delight math from earlier in action.

6. Kale

Kale is the tough one that gets better after abuse. Direct sow or transplant this 40-65-day workhorse, and once it’s mature it shrugs off temperatures down to around 20°F. Want it faster? Baby-leaf kale is a 21-day crop.

7. Turnips

Two crops in one, roots and greens, and they take moderate frost in stride. Add 7 to 10 days to the 40-60-day packet number for fall’s slower pace, direct sow, and pull them young at golf-ball size for the best texture. Bigger is not better here.

8. Lettuce

Our diva from earlier. This 45-60-day crop won’t germinate well once soil hits 70°F or above, so sow mid-to-late August for cool September growth, or start it indoors and transplant. Worth the fuss, since homegrown lettuce ruins you for the bagged kind.

9. Beets

A 50-60-day root that sweetens as it cools, so a light chill is doing you a favor. Direct sow them, thin the seedlings, and you get roots and edible greens out of the same row.

10. Collard Greens

Cold-hardy once established and happy to keep going deep into the season. These 50-60-day greens usually go in as transplants, so start seeds indoors about 8 to 10 weeks before your frost date if you want to grow your own.

11. Carrots

Patience pays here. Carrots need soil kept evenly moist to germinate, which in August means checking on them often. Direct sow this 58-75-day root, succession-plant every 2 to 3 weeks, and cold weather will sweeten the harvest.

12. Green Beans

The rebel of a cool-season list. Beans are warm-season with zero frost tolerance, so they only make sense in zones 6 and up at the very front of the August window. Grab a fast bush variety, the under-60-day types, direct sow, and race the frost.

13. Broccoli

Here’s an honest one. Broccoli is transplant-only in most zones and needs seeds started indoors back around May through July. If you didn’t start it already, buy transplants or skip it and circle back to the direct-sow list. Give this 60-70-day crop 12 to 18 inches of elbow room and pick a fall-specific variety.

14. Cauliflower

Same story as broccoli, same head-start requirement, same 60-70-day timeline from transplant. If you’ve got seedlings ready, August is your window. If you don’t, don’t rush seeds into the ground now and expect a head by Thanksgiving.

15. Peas

Fall peas are a quiet treat. Pre-soak the seeds to hurry germination, direct sow mid-to-late August in zones 7-8, and give this 60-70-day crop roughly 2 months before frost. It wants cool weather, not cold, so timing is everything.

16. Cabbage

The long game. Cabbage is transplant-only and needs real time, a full 70-90+ days, but storage varieties reward you by getting sweeter in cool weather. Only worth starting now if you have seedlings in hand or a long season ahead.

17. Rutabaga

The most demanding crop on this list, and the one most likely to run out of runway. It needs the full 90+ days, so if you’re growing rutabaga you plant it the earliest you possibly can in August, or not at all this year.

18. Cilantro

Sneaky-smart pick. Spring-sown cilantro tends to bolt once the weather warms up, but an August sowing sidesteps much of that and hands you leaves as things cool down. Direct sow it and stop buying those wilty grocery bunches.

Stagger It So You’re Not Buried in Radishes

One glut is a rookie mistake. Instead of sowing all your fast crops at once, sow a fresh round every 2 to 3 weeks. Carrots, radishes, and lettuce are the best candidates because they fit multiple rounds before frost. You get a steady trickle instead of a wall of produce you can’t eat fast enough.

What Survives Your First Frost

Not every crop reacts to cold the same way, so know your tiers before the temperature drops.

Shrug off a light frost without complaint: carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce, mustard greens, and spinach. Handle serious cold, down to around 20°F once mature: kale, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and collard greens. And the ones with zero frost tolerance, meaning they have to fully finish before the first frost, are your warm-season holdouts like beans, cucumbers, and summer squash.

The Bottom Line

The reason your neighbor eats garden salads in November and you don’t isn’t luck or a magic zone. It’s that they did the countback math while you counted on your fingers. Look up your frost date, add the fall factor, throw some shade cloth over the bed, and get the seeds in. Your future self, eating a beet that tastes like candy, says thank you.