25 Vegetables to Pickle, From the Obvious to the Slightly Unhinged

Most of the pickles in your fridge right now were never fermented, and they never will be.

That jar of dill spears from the store? Vinegar. The pink onions on your taco? Vinegar.

Real fermentation, the bubbling, funky, lactic-acid kind, was the traditional way for most of that history. Vinegar pickling is old too, but it was direct acidification and pasteurization in the 1940s that pushed fast vinegar pickles into the dominant spot they hold today.

Which is good news for you, because vinegar pickling is stupidly easy and needs zero special equipment. No canner, no pressure gauge, no fear. Just a jar, some brine, and a spot in the fridge.

Pickling itself is ancient, older than almost anything else in your kitchen. There’s evidence of cucumbers pickled in the Tigris Valley as far back as 2030 BCE, which puts the practice at roughly 4,000 years old. The word “pickle” even comes from the Dutch pekel, meaning brine.

Here are 25 vegetables worth pickling, starting with the ones you already know and ending somewhere you might not expect.

What Actually Makes a Vegetable Worth Pickling

Firmness. That’s most of it.

The vegetables that pickle well are the snappy ones, the ones with structure that holds up when acid and salt start pulling water out of them. Cucumbers, carrots, radishes, green beans. They go in crunchy and they stay crunchy.

Soft vegetables are where beginners get burned. Zucchini is the classic mistake. It looks pickle-ready, goes in firm, and comes out limp and sad because it just doesn’t have the backbone. If a vegetable turns to mush when you cook it, it’ll probably turn to mush in brine too.

Cut matters as much as the vegetable. Thin slices, around an eighth of an inch, drink up brine fast and stay crisp, while big chunks pickle slower and unevenly. Start with fresh, firm produce, because pickling preserves what you give it. It doesn’t resurrect anything.

Quick Pickle vs. Fermented: The Difference People Keep Getting Wrong

These are two different things, and mixing them up is the most common pickling mistake there is.

Fermenting leans on naturally occurring lactic-acid bacteria to outcompete the stuff that would spoil your food. It’s alive. It takes time, it bubbles, it develops that deep sour funk. Sauerkraut and kimchi live here.

Quick pickling skips all that. You pour a hot vinegar brine over the vegetables, and the acid does the work directly. No waiting on bacteria, no bubbling.

The trade: fermenting is slow and hands-on, but an unpasteurized fermented pickle can carry live lactic-acid bacteria, the kind that pasteurizing later cooks off. Quick pickling gives up that living element in exchange for speed, control, and zero babysitting. It doesn’t make anything shelf-stable, though. Everything in this list is the quick, vinegar, keep-it-cold method.

One thing worth knowing before we start: how fast a quick pickle is ready depends on the recipe. You can often eat them right away, but the flavor usually deepens with a little time. Some recipes suggest as little as 24 hours, others a few days, so follow the one you’re using rather than a blanket rule.

Now, the list itself.

1. Cucumbers

The one that started it all. Cucumbers absorb brine like they were built for it and stay snappy for weeks. Here’s the trick nobody tells you: shave a sliver off the blossom end before pickling, about a sixteenth of an inch. That end carries an enzyme that can soften the whole cucumber, and trimming it off is a classic fix.

2. Red Onions

Slice them, brine them, and watch the whole jar turn pink. That color is real. It bleeds straight out of the onion, and it’s a big part of why pickled red onions are such a fixture on food photos and taco spreads. Sweet, tangy, and perfect on tacos, burgers, and anything else that needs a bright bite.

3. Carrots

Sweet and earthy, and they take beautifully to a spiced brine. Cut them into thin sticks or coins so they pickle through fast. Thick rounds work too, they just make you wait longer.

4. Jalapeños

Hot pepper in, hot pickle out, more or less. A hotter variety generally makes a hotter pickle, and leaving the seeds and membranes in keeps more of the burn than stripping them out. Pickled jalapeño rings are the move for nachos and tacos, and the leftover spicy brine is a gift you’ll use on everything.

5. Banana Peppers

Milder, tangy, and cheerful. Slice them into thin rings and ditch the stems. They’re the peppers that make a sandwich or a pizza suddenly worth eating, and they pickle fast because those walls are thin.

6. Bell Peppers

Sweet, crunchy, and they soak up whatever color the brine is throwing. Great in a mixed jar where they play off the sharper stuff. Not much technique here. Cut them into strips and let them ride.

7. Radishes

Peppery little speed demons. Because the flesh is thin, radishes pickle faster than almost anything else on this list, and red ones bleed a gorgeous pink into the brine. A day in the fridge and they’re already interesting.

8. Garlic

Pickle whole cloves and something strange happens. The raw bite mellows out over a few weeks into something almost sweet and nutty. Eat them straight, drop them in a martini, or chop them into whatever you’re cooking. Patience is the whole recipe.

9. Green Beans

Dilly beans, if you grew up with them. Green beans soak up whatever flavors you put in the brine, which makes them a blank canvas for garlic, dill, and heat. Classic pantry snack, and the correct garnish for a Bloody Mary. Fight me.

10. Cauliflower

Mild, with a crunch that survives the brine better than you’d think. It takes on color like a sponge, going sunny yellow if there’s turmeric in the mix. Reach for plain white vinegar here so the florets stay light instead of muddy.

11. Beets

Earthy and just sweet enough, and a full-blown institution in the Midwest. The move a lot of families swear by: hard-boil some eggs and drop them in the same beet brine. A day later you’ve got shocking pink pickled eggs and a very confused first-time guest.

12. Okra

The secret to okra is restraint. Add it to the jar off the heat instead of simmering it, and it stays crisp instead of going slimy, which is the exact thing everyone’s scared of with okra. Do it right and it’s a snappy Southern staple.

13. Cabbage

Cabbage is a whole spectrum in one vegetable. Shred it, quick-pickle it, and you’ve got a bright tangy slaw in a day. Ferment it instead and you’re in sauerkraut and kimchi territory, a completely different process. Same vegetable, two roads, and it pays to know which one you’re on.

14. Ginger

That pink ginger at the sushi bar? You can make it, and homemade tastes far fresher than the rubbery stuff in the plastic tub. Here’s the fun part: that pink color is often just young ginger’s own pigment doing its thing, not dye. Gari, done right, barely needs help looking pretty.

15. Asparagus

Pick firm, small-to-medium spears with tight tips and skip the woody thick ones. Stand them upright in ice water before they go in the jar and they hold onto way more snap. Pickled asparagus is criminally underused, and it makes an outstanding cocktail spear.

16. Green Tomatoes

The great end-of-season rescue. When frost is coming and your tomatoes flat refuse to ripen, don’t mourn them, pickle them. Cut into wedges, often jarred up with peppers and onions, green tomatoes go tart and firm and save the harvest.

17. Yellow and White Onions

The workhorses. Milder and sweeter than red onions once they hit the brine, they’re the ones you actually want on a sandwich or chopped into a relish. Just don’t expect the pink drama. They keep things pale.

18. Daikon

The big mild radish that anchors đồ chua, the pickled daikon-and-carrot tangle that makes a banh mi a banh mi. Juicy, crisp, and clean-tasting, different enough from a red radish to earn its own spot.

19. Fennel

Anise-sweet and stubbornly crunchy, even after a soak in brine. Pickled fennel wakes up a salad and belongs on any cheese board that’s taking itself seriously. Underrated to the point of being a secret.

20. Turnips

Meet torshi, the neon-pink pickled turnips on Middle Eastern tables everywhere. The color trick is genius. Toss a single slice of beet in the jar and it stains the whole batch an electric magenta. Tangy, crunchy, impossible to ignore.

21. Brussels Sprouts

Halve them first, always, so the brine can actually get inside instead of just glossing the outer leaves. What you get is a snappy, mustard-and-dill-friendly little bite that converts people who swear they hate Brussels sprouts.

22. Corn

Pickled corn is sweet-and-sour in the best way. Whole kernels or tiny cobs, either works, and both turn into a relish or salad topper that makes people ask what that is. Summer surplus, meet your second life.

23. Snap Peas

They stay crisp, they pickle fast, and they look fantastic lined up in a jar. Snap and snow peas are the low-effort, high-payoff pick, ready before your patience runs out and pretty enough to give away.

24. Garlic Scapes

The curly green tops of hardneck garlic, and a farmers-market spring flex. Scapes bring a mild garlicky snap that’s softer than a raw clove, and pickling them is how you make that fleeting season last. Blink and they’re gone.

25. Celery

The most underrated jar on this list. Celery pickles up crunchy and savory and turns into the best Bloody Mary stir stick you’ll ever have, plus a sneaky-good addition to any relish. Nobody expects pickled celery. Everybody should.

The Brine, and How to Not Screw It Up

A quick-pickle brine is almost insultingly simple in its parts: vinegar, water, salt, and a little sugar or honey, warmed just to a simmer so everything dissolves, then poured over your vegetables. Don’t hard-boil it. You’re melting salt, not making a reduction. The one thing not to freewheel is the amounts, so start from a tested refrigerator-pickle recipe and keep its vinegar-to-water-to-vegetable proportions as written.

Use white distilled or cider vinegar at 5% acidity, and actually check the label to confirm it, because not every bottle on the shelf is 5%. When you want the vegetable’s own color to shine (looking at you, cauliflower), go with plain white vinegar so nothing gets muddied.

One small rule saves your jar from looking cloudy: use whole spices, not ground. Peppercorns, mustard seed, dill heads, coriander. Ground spices cloud the brine and make the whole thing look murky even when it tastes fine.

Now the fixes, for when it goes sideways. Soft, slippery pickles usually mean weak brine, or brine you reused past its prime. Shriveled pickles mean the brine was too strong and pulled out too much water. Bitter usually means the spices oversteeped.

And that white film on the surface? Don’t wave it off as automatically harmless. Harmless white sediment can settle at the bottom of a jar, but a film growing on top can be yeast or mold, so lean on your extension service’s spoilage guidance and toss any jar showing mold, softness, sliminess, or an off smell.

A Quick Word on Safety

Everything here is refrigerator pickling: a properly acidic vinegar brine, kept cold, eaten within a reasonable window. Safety comes from doing that combination right, which means a tested recipe, label-verified 5% vinegar, its proportions left alone, clean jars and hands, and the finished pickles staying in the fridge. Get that part right and you don’t need any canning gear to pull this off.

The one line worth respecting: don’t start watering down a recipe’s vinegar to make it taste less sharp. That vinegar isn’t only flavor. It’s the thing keeping the acidity high enough to be safe. If you ever want pickles that live at room temperature on a shelf, that’s a different project with tested recipes and real rules, worth reading up on before you try.

The Bottom Line

Pickling is 4,000 years of humans looking at a firm vegetable and a jar of brine and deciding to make something better. You don’t need to ferment anything, you don’t need equipment, and you definitely don’t need to stop at cucumbers.

Start with the pink onions. You’ll be pickling the celery by Friday.