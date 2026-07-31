25 Things to Make With Zucchini Before It Takes Over Your Kitchen

Zucchini is about 95% water, and that one number is behind every soggy fritter, watery lasagna, and limp, sad chip you’ve ever pulled out of the oven.

It’s zucchini season, roughly June through August, which means if you grow the stuff you already know the real problem. It isn’t finding a recipe. It’s that the plant will not stop.

First it’s a polite little squash on the counter. A week later you’re leaving grocery bags of it on the neighbors’ porch after dark and pretending you didn’t.

So this isn’t a nutrition ranking or one fussy recipe you’ll make once. It’s a menu, sorted by what you’re actually in the mood for, plus the single skill that makes all of it work.

Here are 25 things to do with a zucchini glut, from fudgy brownies to a jar of pickles.

First, the skill that unlocks this whole list

Almost every zucchini disaster is the same disaster wearing different clothes. Too much water. Fix the water and the rest of this list falls into place.

Four moves cover it. Salt, rest, pat. Salt sliced or shredded zucchini, let it sit 5 to 10 min, then pat or squeeze it dry. The salt pulls the water to the surface so you can get rid of it before it wrecks your pan.

Wring it out. For anything shredded, wrap it in a clean tea towel or cheesecloth and twist. Someone once ran a test of 7 different draining methods head to head, and the winner was a nut-milk bag, which turns out to be the perfect tool for choking every last drop out of a pile of squash.

Flour the slices before they go into a lasagna. A light toss in flour gives the released liquid something to cling to instead of pooling at the bottom of the dish.

Salt zoodles late, as in right before they hit the plate. Salt them early and they weep all over the cutting board and turn to mush before you’ve even cooked them.

That’s the whole trick. Now the fun part.

1. Zucchini bread

The one everybody starts with, for good reason. Grated zucchini melts into the batter and hands over its moisture without any actual vegetable flavor, so you get a tender loaf and nobody at the table is any wiser.

2. Zucchini muffins

Same magic, portioned for breakfast and lunchboxes. Push it toward carrot-cake territory with warm spice, go bright with a lemon and Greek yogurt version, or fold in blueberries. Liners or a well-greased tin never hurt with a batter this moist.

3. Zucchini brownies

Swap some of the butter or oil for grated zucchini and the brownies come out weirdly fudgy, in the good way. This is the sneaky-veggie trick at its most shameless.

You are eating a vegetable. It tastes like chocolate. Don’t overthink it.

4. Gluten-free zucchini bread

Gluten-free flours have a habit of baking up dry and crumbly. Zucchini is basically built to fix that, dumping in moisture that keeps a GF loaf soft instead of sandy.

5. Zucchini chocolate cake

If brownies weren’t enough, there’s a whole triple-chocolate zucchini cake lane to drive down. Dark, rich, and it laughs in the face of your surplus.

6. Zucchini fritters

Crispy edges, tender middle, and one absolute rule: squeeze the shredded zucchini dry first. Skip it and the fritters steam in their own water instead of frying, and you get pale, floppy discs. Do the wringing step and they crackle.

7. Fried zucchini sticks

Cut into spears, dredge in flour or batter, fry until gold. Bar-snack energy, minimal skill required, gone before the oil’s even cooled.

8. Zucchini chips in the air fryer

No breading needed. Slice thin, around an eighth of an inch, salt to draw the water out, then pat the slices dry. Toss in a little oil and air-fry around 400°F for 15 to 20 min. Thin and dry is the whole game here, since any water left behind is water standing between you and crisp.

9. Zucchini fries, breaded

The parmesan-crusted version is the move. One good method runs an air fryer at 370°F for 12 min, or 390°F for 8 min if you flip them halfway. No air fryer? An oven at 425°F for about 20 min, flipped once, gets you there.

The failure mode is crowding. Pile the slices so they overlap and they steam each other into limpness. Give them room, cook in batches, and thank yourself later.

10. Roasted zucchini

The baseline. Olive oil, salt, pepper, hot oven. It isn’t going on a postcard, but it’s the kind of quick side that turns a naked weeknight plate into an actual dinner.

11. Grilled zucchini

Fire does zucchini a favor. The char builds the flavor the raw vegetable never had. Slice it into planks, or char it and toss it with grilled corn, feta, and basil for a salad that tastes like the whole month of July on a plate.

12. Stuffed zucchini boats

Halve them lengthwise and scoop out the middle, but leave a sturdy wall so the boat doesn’t slump. Here’s the part people skip: wring the water out of that scooped flesh before it goes into the filling, or the whole thing turns to soup.

Fill with mozzarella and mint, or tomato, feta, and herbs, or grains and white beans for something heartier. Grill them covered for 8 to 10 min, or bake indirect around 20 min, until a fork slides in and the cheese browns.

13. Baked zucchini with mozzarella

Casserole’s lazy cousin, and I mean that as praise. Slices, a blanket of mozzarella, into the oven. Barely any effort for a dish that reads like you tried.

14. Zucchini noodles

Spiralize or peel into ribbons, and respect the water. Pair zoodles with a heavier sauce, thicken any pan liquid with a splash of cornstarch slurry, salt them only right before serving, and pull them while they still have some bite. There are three easy ways to serve them: raw under a warm sauce, dropped into soup, or a quick sauté for anything oil-based.

15. Zucchini pasta with tomatoes and basil

Not ready to commit to a full zoodle lifestyle? Chop zucchini into chunks and toss it through regular pasta with tomatoes and basil. A fraction of the effort of spiralizing, and the real noodles keep everyone happy.

16. Zucchini lasagna

The one people complain about most, because it comes out watery. It doesn’t have to. Slice the zucchini as thin as you can (a mandoline earns its keep here), salt and drain the slices before you build, and give them that light dusting of flour before layering. Do all three and you get lasagna, not lasagna soup.

17. Cheesy zucchini casserole

A named favorite for a reason. It’s the dish that quietly eats the most squash per square inch, blanketed in enough cheese that nobody clocks how much zucchini they just finished.

18. Zucchini gratin

The dressed-up version. Same casserole spirit, but with a crunchy breadcrumb top for texture against all that softness. Good enough to bring somewhere.

19. Creamy zucchini soup

Here’s the counterintuitive one. Blended zucchini goes irresistibly creamy on its own, no cream required. Sweat some onion and garlic, add zucchini and liquid, simmer until soft, then blend it smooth.

Want it to actually keep you full? A can of white beans blended in does the job of cream and adds protein at the same time.

20. Zucchini fajitas

Sliced zucchini, hot pan, char, a hit of fajita spice, pile it into tortillas. It’s the fastest weeknight glut-buster on this list and it doesn’t ask much of you.

21. Zucchini frittata

Grate it into eggs and now zucchini is breakfast too. A frittata or egg bake is a quiet way to fold a good amount of squash into something you can make ahead and pick at all week while you run down the pile.

22. Zucchini pickles

Turns out you can pickle it. Extension folks point out that zucchini slots right into a standard cucumber pickle recipe, so a tested, properly processed canning recipe gets you shelf-stable jars the same way it does with cucumbers.

23. Chopped into omelets, grated into salads

The stealth move, and extension folks literally call it sneaky zucchini: grated fine, its mild flavor stays so far out of the way that nobody clocks it’s even there. NC State’s extension office chops it into omelets and adds raw grated zucchini to a green salad, and once you trust that it basically disappears, it’s an easy way to sneak a vegetable past even the suspicious eaters at your table.

24. Folded into sauces, cake batter, and nut breads

Same grate-and-hide technique, aimed anywhere. Stir it into a pasta sauce, a chocolate cake batter, a banana or nut bread. Once you learn that zucchini basically disappears when it’s grated fine, a whole lot of your recipes become fair game.

25. Freeze it for winter

When you truly cannot eat one more bite, freeze the overflow and thank yourself in January. For baking, grate it and either steam-blanch for 1 to 2 min until it turns translucent, or skip the blanch, squeeze it bone-dry, and freeze it that way, good for 3 to 4 months.

For slices, water-blanch 3 min, plunge them into cold water under 60°F to stop the cooking, then pack and freeze, also good for 3 to 4 months. Future you, staring at a snowdrift, will be grateful.

Which zucchini for which job

Size matters more than you’d think. The best-eating zucchini runs 6 to 8 inches, when the seeds are still soft and the flesh hasn’t turned. Past 10 to 12 inches the seeds and rind toughen up and the texture goes stringy.

That doesn’t mean the giant bat you found hiding under a leaf is trash. Oversized ones are perfect exactly where cooking hides the texture: grated into baked goods, layered into casseroles, or hollowed out and stuffed. Save the tender little ones for grilling and roasting, where you actually taste them.

One bitter-taste safety check

Quick one, worth knowing if you grow your own. Garden zucchini can, rarely, carry high levels of a compound called cucurbitacin. It turns up most often in plants grown from saved seed that crossed with a wild or ornamental gourd the season before, since it’s the next generation that inherits the trait, not the fruit sitting on the parent plant this summer. When it’s there, it tastes intensely, mouth-puckeringly bitter, and in that concentration it can trigger what’s actually named toxic squash syndrome: nausea, cramps, and a rough few days.

Modern commercial varieties are bred for low cucurbitacin levels, not guaranteed free of it, but the intensely bitter ones are overwhelmingly a home-garden thing. Either way the rule is the same and simple. If a raw bite tastes sharply bitter, spit it out and toss the whole zucchini.

Don’t try to cook around it. And if you ate a good amount of something that bitter and start feeling off, that’s worth a call to your doctor.

The bottom line

Zucchini isn’t hard. It’s just wet. Learn to get the water out, and a counter buried in squash stops being a burden and starts being brownies, soup, pickles, and a freezer stash that outlasts the whole growing season.

The plant was never the problem. It was always waiting on you to squeeze.