19 Vegetables You Should Plant In July

July looks like the month when the garden starts tapping out, but it’s actually the reset button.

The empty spots where peas, radishes, spinach, or spring lettuce used to be are not wasted space. They’re prime real estate. The trick is choosing crops that either race the first frost or actually like the cooler weather waiting on the other side of summer.

One rule before we start: check your average first frost date and your local Extension calendar. July in Georgia is not July in Minnesota, and a seed packet doesn’t care about your optimism.

Here are 19 vegetables worth planting in July, as long as your frost date gives them enough runway.

1. Snap Beans Or Bush Beans

Bush beans are the sprinters of the July garden. They can mature in about 45 to 65 days, which gives them a real shot in many regions if you get them in before the calendar starts looking mean.

The catch is frost. Even a light frost can kill the plants, so this is a race, not a leisurely fall project. If you have a decent frost-free stretch left, beans are one of the cleanest ways to turn an empty bed into actual food.

2. Cucumbers

Cucumbers can still work in July where the season is long enough. In Delaware and South Jersey guidance, direct seeding runs from July 10 into early August, while Southern calendars can stretch the cucumber window even later.

Pick fast varieties and watch disease pressure. Late cucumbers are not the lazy version of spring cucumbers. They’re the “please don’t get downy mildew before I get sandwiches” version.

3. Summer Squash And Zucchini

Summer squash and zucchini are July filler crops with ambition. They grow fast, they make a lot, and they can turn a bare patch of soil into a plant that looks like it’s trying to annex the walkway.

They are also frost-tender and pest-prone, so don’t plant them late and act betrayed when cold weather wins. If your first frost is far enough away, they’re worth the gamble.

4. Beets

Beets are where the July garden starts getting smug. They take about 50 to 60 days, survive temperatures in the high 20s, and can taste better once the weather cools.

Direct seed them where you want them to grow. Steady moisture matters while they germinate, especially in July soil that can feel like a brick with a grudge.

5. Carrots

Carrots are a fall payoff crop, not a panic crop. Some regional calendars squeeze carrot seeding into early July, while others push them into late July or early August with the right conditions.

Their problem is not the end of the season. It’s the beginning. Carrot seed needs steady moisture to germinate, and July is not famous for being gentle. Shade cloth or a light cover can help keep the seedbed from turning into concrete.

6. Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the classic fall garden moves, but July broccoli usually means transplants, not wishful handfuls of seed tossed into hot soil.

University guidance puts broccoli around 50 to 70 days from transplanting, with light frost tolerance. That makes it a solid bet for fall if you start with sturdy plants and don’t pretend late-July seedlings are magic.

7. Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are possible in July, but they are not forgiving. They can need around 90 to 100 days, which makes them a deadline crop.

Think early-July transplants, not “I found a seed packet on July 28 and felt inspired.” The reward is real, though. Brussels sprouts are among the hardiest crops in the fall garden, with some Extension tables putting them near the 20 degree range.

8. Cabbage

Cabbage is the dependable one in the brassica group. It can take 50 to 90 days, handles cold well, and in some regions can hold in the garden into early winter.

Use transplants for the easiest July start. Cabbage doesn’t need drama. It needs decent soil, steady water, and enough time to form a head before the season shuts the door.

9. Cauliflower

Cauliflower belongs on this list, but it also deserves a warning label. Fall temperatures can be better for heading than brutal summer heat, yet cauliflower is still fussier than cabbage or broccoli.

Transplants are the practical July play. Give it consistent moisture, don’t let it stall in heat, and don’t choose cauliflower as your emotional support vegetable if you hate drama.

10. Collard Greens

Collards are built for the back half of the season. They mature in roughly 40 to 65 days and can handle real cold, which makes them one of the better July-to-fall choices.

Direct seeding can work in many places, especially from mid-July onward. Baby leaves are useful early, and the plants get more interesting once the weather stops acting like a hair dryer.

11. Kale

Kale is the boring answer because it’s often the right answer. It grows in 40 to 65 days, keeps going in cool weather, and can survive temperatures around 20 degrees.

Direct seed it or transplant it, depending on your region and timing. If you only have room for one leafy July crop, kale is hard to argue against. Annoying, but true.

12. Kohlrabi

Kohlrabi looks like a vegetable that escaped from a science classroom, but it earns its spot. It takes about 50 to 60 days and handles light frost.

Harvest it young, around 1.5 to 2 inches across, before it turns woody. The whole point is that crisp, cabbagey crunch. Letting it become a garden baseball is a waste of everybody’s time.

13. Lettuce

Lettuce is not a “plant it whenever” crop. Summer heat can make it bolt and taste bitter, which is lettuce’s way of saying it hates your plan.

For July, think shade, heat-tolerant varieties, or waiting until late July and August in hotter regions. Succession planting small batches makes more sense than dumping a whole packet into hostile weather.

14. Mustard Greens

Mustard greens move fast. Extension tables put them around 30 to 40 days, which makes them useful when your season is shrinking.

In some regions, the better window is late July into August rather than the first hot week of July. They bring bite, speed, and just enough attitude to make plain greens feel less like homework.

15. Radishes

Radishes are the emergency snack of the fall garden. Many types mature quickly, and July or August sowings can keep the harvest moving as long as heat and moisture cooperate.

If the roots don’t swell, don’t sulk immediately. Radish flowers and pods are edible too, with a similar bite. That’s not failure. That’s a weird little consolation prize.

16. Spinach

Spinach is excellent for fall, but July spinach is where gardeners need restraint. It can mature in 35 to 45 days and tolerate light frost, but peak summer heat can make germination miserable.

In many regions, August is the smarter target. If you try it in late July, keep the seedbed cool and moist. Spinach doesn’t want bravery. It wants weather that doesn’t feel personal.

17. Swiss Chard

Swiss chard is useful because it doesn’t demand perfection. It can produce in 40 to 60 days, tolerate light frost, and keep giving cut-and-come-again leaves.

Direct seeding from mid-July into August works in some regional calendars. It also gives you color in the garden without requiring the emotional management plan that cauliflower does.

18. Turnips

Turnips are a two-for-one July crop. You get the greens, the roots, or both, depending on how long your season runs and what you actually like eating.

They usually need about 50 to 60 days for roots and tolerate light frost. Cool weather can make them taste sweeter, which is the rare garden upgrade that comes from the air getting worse.

19. Green Onions And Scallions

Green onions are small, useful, and weirdly satisfying. They take about 60 to 70 days and can survive temperatures in the high 20s.

They also fit into spaces where bigger crops would be ridiculous. Tuck them along edges, between slower fall crops, or anywhere you want future-you to feel clever while cutting something fresh into dinner.

Before You Plant The Whole Seed Rack

July planting works best when you stop thinking in dates and start thinking in lanes.

Warm-season crops like beans, cucumbers, and zucchini have to finish before frost. Cool-season crops like kale, collards, beets, turnips, and cabbage can ride cooler weather and sometimes taste better for it. Brassicas often do better from transplants.

Tiny seeds need steady moisture. Row covers, low tunnels, cold frames, and mulch can buy you time, but they don’t cancel winter.

So yes, plant in July. Just don’t plant like the calendar is a dare. Check your first frost, check your local Extension guide, and use that empty bed like it owes you vegetables.