Is It Vegan
Are Twizzlers Vegan?
Most chewy candies are made non-vegan in some form, usually by gelatin, but are Twizzlers vegan?
Category · Page 2
72 articles
Is It Vegan
Most chewy candies are made non-vegan in some form, usually by gelatin, but are Twizzlers vegan?
Is It Vegan
They are one of the most iconic candies that have delighted kids for decades, but are smarties vegan?
Is It Vegan
As with most chewy candies, a plant-based diet will always be on the lookout for gelatin. This begs the question, are jelly beans vegan?
Is It Vegan
With a keen eye on plant-based candies, we all want to know, are Jolly Ranchers vegan? The answer is they can be to some!
Is It Vegan
If you have recently become vegan, these may have been your favorite breakfast growing up. But the question remains, are Pop-Tarts vegan?
Is It Vegan
Known for a quick burst of energy, they are all the rage now, but are Monster Energy Drinks vegan?
Is It Vegan
Whilst it might claim to be the original energy drink on the market, it appears that Red Bull still uses a lot of old methods that are not acceptable to a vegan.
Is It Vegan
Questionable ingredients tend to make a lot of cereal unsuitable for a plant-based diet. But today, we want to know if Fruity Pebbles is vegan?
Is It Vegan
Vegan lovers of spirits rejoice! There are plenty of plant-based options that are ok to consume. But is Rum one of them?
Is It Vegan
The name may give it away, but still, people want to know if soy lecithin is vegan?
Is It Vegan
It might be a popular low-calorie version of milk, but anyone asking if skim milk is vegan is going to be disappointed?
Is It Vegan
The bean itself doesn’t look particularly appetizing, but it can be used to make a versatile gum, and we are going to find out more.