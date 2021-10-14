TDIV.

Is It Vegan

72 articles

Twizzlers

Is It Vegan

Are Twizzlers Vegan?

Most chewy candies are made non-vegan in some form, usually by gelatin, but are Twizzlers vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Smarties

Is It Vegan

Are Smarties Vegan?

They are one of the most iconic candies that have delighted kids for decades, but are smarties vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
jelly beans

Is It Vegan

Are Jelly Beans Vegan?

As with most chewy candies, a plant-based diet will always be on the lookout for gelatin. This begs the question, are jelly beans vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
jolly ranchers

Is It Vegan

Are Jolly Ranchers Vegan?

With a keen eye on plant-based candies, we all want to know, are Jolly Ranchers vegan? The answer is they can be to some!

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Pop-Tarts

Is It Vegan

Are Pop-Tarts Vegan?

If you have recently become vegan, these may have been your favorite breakfast growing up. But the question remains, are Pop-Tarts vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Monster Energy Drink

Is It Vegan

Is Monster Energy Drink Vegan?

Known for a quick burst of energy, they are all the rage now, but are Monster Energy Drinks vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Red Bull energy drink

Is It Vegan

Is Red Bull Vegan?

Whilst it might claim to be the original energy drink on the market, it appears that Red Bull still uses a lot of old methods that are not acceptable to a vegan.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Fruity Pebbles

Is It Vegan

Are Fruity Pebbles Vegan?

Questionable ingredients tend to make a lot of cereal unsuitable for a plant-based diet. But today, we want to know if Fruity Pebbles is vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
glass of rum

Is It Vegan

Is Rum Vegan?

Vegan lovers of spirits rejoice! There are plenty of plant-based options that are ok to consume. But is Rum one of them?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Soy Lecithin

Is It Vegan

Is Soy Lecithin Vegan?

The name may give it away, but still, people want to know if soy lecithin is vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Skim Milk

Is It Vegan

Is Skim Milk Vegan?

It might be a popular low-calorie version of milk, but anyone asking if skim milk is vegan is going to be disappointed?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Guar Gum

Is It Vegan

Is Guar Gum Vegan?

The bean itself doesn’t look particularly appetizing, but it can be used to make a versatile gum, and we are going to find out more.

Sarah Rose Levy ·