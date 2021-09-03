Is It Vegan

TDIV.

Are Egg Whites Vegan?

A closer look at why egg whites are not vegan and some of the mouth-watering alternatives

Sarah Rose Levy
Are Saltine Crackers Vegan?

Almost all brands can boast they are vegan friendly as the recipe is dairy-free and contains no animal-derived ingredients.

Sarah Rose Levy
Is Miracle Whip Vegan?

We are going to take a closer look at Miracle Whip, and see if there are any vegan alternatives.

Sarah Rose Levy
Is Eel Sauce Vegan?

This article explores all you’ll ever need to know about preparing and using this popular Japanese sauce that is commonly used on eel and sushi.

Sarah Rose Levy
Are Starbust Vegan?

It’s complicated since the recipe differs by country. In general, though, the simple answer is that they are not.

Sarah Rose Levy
Is Oyster Sauce Vegan?

Since the main ingredient is Oysters, it is not vegan, but some vegans are fine with consuming bivalves.

Sarah Rose Levy
Are Graham Crackers Vegan?

An in-depth look at their manufacturing process and examine the other brands making Graham Crackers to see if they are also vegan friendly.

Sarah Rose Levy
Are Sour Patch Kids Vegan?

Since many sour candies contain gelatin, it is only right to ask are Sour Patch Kids vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy
Are Churros Vegan?

It is important to know the ingredients to determine whether or not churros are vegan.

Sarah Rose Levy
Are Fruit Roll-Ups Vegan?

All flavors of Fruit Roll-Ups are vegan friendly, with most being similar. But there are various definitions of what makes a product suitable for a vegan lifestyle.

Sarah Rose Levy
Are Twinkies Vegan?

They will outlast us all, but are twinkies vegan? The ingredients list is so long that it gets more and more concerning.

Sarah Rose Levy

Trace Ingredients in Otherwise Vegan Foods

The main and most widely accepted definition of veganism (taken from vegansociety.org) is as follows: “Veganism is a way of living which seeks to exclude, as far as is possible and practicable, all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing or any other purpose.” By making the choice to become vegan, you’re … Read more

Sarah Rose Levy