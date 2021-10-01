TDIV.

Category · Page 3

Is It Vegan

72 articles

All Grocery Is It Vegan Is It Vegetarian Living Restaurants Taste Tests
splenda

Is It Vegan

Is Splenda Vegan?

The answer is that many of their products could be considered vegan in some circles, but for a lot of people, they are not vegan.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
pillsbury biscuits

Is It Vegan

Are Pillsbury Biscuits Vegan?

Today, we’re answering the question, are Pillsbury biscuits vegan? The answer is, it depends.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
goldfish crackers

Is It Vegan

Are Goldfish Crackers Vegan?

We’re looking at one of the most popular savory snacks, but are Goldfish Crackers vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
M&M's

Is It Vegan

Are M&M’s Vegan?

If you have recently become a vegan, you are likely to be wondering which of your favorite confectionery items you need to stay away from. The question is, are m&m’s vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Salt Water Taffy

Is It Vegan

Is Salt Water Taffy Vegan?

You may know these as the chews that have been around since forever, but anyone following a plant-based life will want to know, is saltwater taffy vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Mike and Ikes

Is It Vegan

Are Mike and Ikes Vegan?

Candies are often made with real fruit juice, but that doesn’t always bode well for a plant-based diet. So, are Mike & Ikes Vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
gushers

Is It Vegan

Are Gushers Vegan?

Made by General Mills, these sweet candies may be a childhood favorite for many, but are Gushers vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Rold Gold Pretzels

Is It Vegan

Are Rold Gold Pretzels Vegan?

Call them hard pretzels, call them a salty snack that you usually find in snack bowls all the time, but are Rold Gold pretzels vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Tabasco Sauce

Is It Vegan

Is Tabasco Sauce Vegan?

It is a popular spicy sauce that you only need a little of (depending on how much you like to punish your taste buds), but is Tabasco vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
kool aid

Is It Vegan

Is Kool-Aid Vegan?

As with many popular beverages, you can never be too prudent as a vegan. Doing your due diligence is what part of following a plant-based diet is all about. So, is Kool Aid vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Mountain Dew

Is It Vegan

Is Mountain Dew Vegan?

Many people’s favorite soda might not be so good for them in certain ways. But for those who follow a plant-based diet, the main question will be, is Mountain Dew vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Snapple iced tea

Is It Vegan

Is Snapple Vegan?

he entire Snapple range is enjoyed by many Americans every day, but is it vegan? The answer is that much of their range is vegan, especially their range of teas.

Sarah Rose Levy ·