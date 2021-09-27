Is It Vegan
Is Vitamin Water Vegan?
This Coca-Cola-owned beverage sounds like a health kick, but is Vitamin Water vegan?
We all want a bit of oomph from our drinks, but can a vegan turn to Powerade when they need a boost? The truth is it depends.
It’s the go-to sports refreshment for many and one of the most popular drinks in the world, but is Gatorade vegan?
You see them on the shelves of most retail stores, but when you have a bit of heartburn or an upset stomach, can you consume Tums as a vegan?
It can be difficult to get hold of commercial candies that are plant-based, but Warheads are one that you can add to your list as they are vegan.
For many, the smell of a freshly baked baguette is almost as good as eating it, but is it possible for a vegan to enjoy them? The answer is yes. At Least they should be.
A crunchy savory snack that may not offer massive nutritional benefits, but to satisfy a craving, are Veggie Straw’s vegan?
We’re talking about crinkle-cut chips that are irresistible to so many, but are ruffles vegan? Well, the original flavor is. However, the same can’t be said for all the different options they offer.
Delicious with just about every kind of dip or topping imaginable, but are rice cakes
A sour, tangy treat that may be popular in the buckets of treats around Halloween, but are Lemonheads vegan?
There are different flavors, and each one has a handful of culprits to avoid. We’re going to take a close look at why they are unsuitable, and see if any brands are making vegan options.
It’s a similar story to most foods, some Smucker’s Uncrustables flavors are vegan, whilst others are not.