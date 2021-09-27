TDIV.

Category · Page 4

Is It Vegan

72 articles

vitamin-water

Is It Vegan

Is Vitamin Water Vegan?

This Coca-Cola-owned beverage sounds like a health kick, but is Vitamin Water vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Powerade

Is It Vegan

Is Powerade Vegan?

We all want a bit of oomph from our drinks, but can a vegan turn to Powerade when they need a boost? The truth is it depends.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Gatorade

Is It Vegan

Is Gatorade Vegan?

It’s the go-to sports refreshment for many and one of the most popular drinks in the world, but is Gatorade vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Tums

Is It Vegan

Are Tums Vegan?

You see them on the shelves of most retail stores, but when you have a bit of heartburn or an upset stomach, can you consume Tums as a vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
warheads

Is It Vegan

Are Warheads Vegan?

It can be difficult to get hold of commercial candies that are plant-based, but Warheads are one that you can add to your list as they are vegan.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
baguette

Is It Vegan

Are Baguettes Vegan?

For many, the smell of a freshly baked baguette is almost as good as eating it, but is it possible for a vegan to enjoy them? The answer is yes. At Least they should be.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
veggie straws

Is It Vegan

Are Veggie Straws Vegan?

A crunchy savory snack that may not offer massive nutritional benefits, but to satisfy a craving, are Veggie Straw’s vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
ruffles Potato chips

Is It Vegan

Are Ruffles Vegan?

We’re talking about crinkle-cut chips that are irresistible to so many, but are ruffles vegan? Well, the original flavor is. However, the same can’t be said for all the different options they offer.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Rice Cakes

Is It Vegan

Are Rice Cakes Vegan?

Delicious with just about every kind of dip or topping imaginable, but are rice cakes

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Lemonheads

Is It Vegan

Are Lemonheads Vegan?

A sour, tangy treat that may be popular in the buckets of treats around Halloween, but are Lemonheads vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
hi-chews

Is It Vegan

Are Hi-Chews Vegan?

There are different flavors, and each one has a handful of culprits to avoid. We’re going to take a close look at why they are unsuitable, and see if any brands are making vegan options.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Smucker's Uncrustables

Is It Vegan

Are Uncrustables Vegan?

It’s a similar story to most foods, some Smucker’s Uncrustables flavors are vegan, whilst others are not.

Sarah Rose Levy ·