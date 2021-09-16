Is It Vegan
Are Wheat Thins Vegan?
There are different flavors to consider, but the original, and some of the other varieties of the popular savory sack are vegan.
Although nobody is going to advise you to open a bag of Pita chips at every opportunity, most of the time, they are vegan.
Some brands are making them without animal-derived ingredients, but expect most to be full of unsuitable ingredients for a plant-based diet.
It may be an American classic, but sometimes things are not as wholesome as they seem. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is off the vegan breakfast menu, but there is an alternative available.
Can Mott’s Fruit snacks be enjoyed by a vegan? The answer is that despite a couple of controversial ingredients, most will say yes.
Although deep-fried snacks can be tempting, one that will not be making its way onto a vegan table anytime soon is egg roll wrappers. That’s right, this Asian-inspired snack is not vegan.
Any new vegan will be dying to know if they can still enjoy an English muffin. The truth is, English Muffins can be made vegan, but the traditional recipe is not.
A common find on the label of just about every type of food, cellulose gum is also found in non-food products, but is it vegan?
With a variety of flavors to choose from, many vegans would love Triscuits to be vegan. So, are they?
A delicious sauce that differs depending on where you find it, yum yum sauce is not typically vegan, but it can be made to be.
It may be a popular snack that many people find any excuse to eat, but is Marshmallow fluff vegan?
There is never a bad time to eat kettle corn, and you don’t have to wait for a trip to the cinema to enjoy this healthy snack. But is kettle corn vegan?