Is It Vegan

72 articles

wheat thins

Is It Vegan

Are Wheat Thins Vegan?

There are different flavors to consider, but the original, and some of the other varieties of the popular savory sack are vegan.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Pita Chips

Is It Vegan

Are Pita Chips Vegan?

Although nobody is going to advise you to open a bag of Pita chips at every opportunity, most of the time, they are vegan.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Hawaiian Rolls

Is It Vegan

Are Hawaiian Rolls Vegan?

Some brands are making them without animal-derived ingredients, but expect most to be full of unsuitable ingredients for a plant-based diet.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Is It Vegan

Is Cinnamon Toast Crunch Vegan?

It may be an American classic, but sometimes things are not as wholesome as they seem. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is off the vegan breakfast menu, but there is an alternative available.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
motts fruit snacks

Is It Vegan

Are Mott’s Fruit Snacks Vegan?

Can Mott’s Fruit snacks be enjoyed by a vegan? The answer is that despite a couple of controversial ingredients, most will say yes.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
egg rolls wrapper

Is It Vegan

Are Egg Roll Wrappers Vegan?

Although deep-fried snacks can be tempting, one that will not be making its way onto a vegan table anytime soon is egg roll wrappers. That’s right, this Asian-inspired snack is not vegan.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
English Muffins

Is It Vegan

Are English Muffins Vegan?

Any new vegan will be dying to know if they can still enjoy an English muffin. The truth is, English Muffins can be made vegan, but the traditional recipe is not.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Cellulose Gum

Is It Vegan

Is Cellulose Gum Vegan?

A common find on the label of just about every type of food, cellulose gum is also found in non-food products, but is it vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Triscuits

Is It Vegan

Are Triscuits Vegan?

With a variety of flavors to choose from, many vegans would love Triscuits to be vegan. So, are they?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Yum Yum Sauce

Is It Vegan

Is Yum Yum Sauce Vegan?

A delicious sauce that differs depending on where you find it, yum yum sauce is not typically vegan, but it can be made to be.

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Marshmallow Fluff

Is It Vegan

Is Marshmallow Fluff Vegan?

It may be a popular snack that many people find any excuse to eat, but is Marshmallow fluff vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·
Vegan Kettle Corn

Is It Vegan

Is Kettle Corn Vegan?

There is never a bad time to eat kettle corn, and you don’t have to wait for a trip to the cinema to enjoy this healthy snack. But is kettle corn vegan?

Sarah Rose Levy ·