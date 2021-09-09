TDIV.

Restaurants

Shake Shack

Vegan Options at Shake Shack

Curious about the chain’s vegan options? It all boils down to Veggie Shack, fries, and a drink. Let’s look at this option.

Panda Express

Vegan Options At Panda Express

Panda Express has several dishes that are considered to be vegan on paper. If you are curious about what vegan options you have at Panda Express, this article is right for you.

Chili's Grill & Bar restaurant

Vegan Options at Chili’s

Chili’s offers a number of vegan choices that are both delicious and fairly nutritious. Are you ready to take a look at the veggie-friendly side of Chilis?

mcdonalds

Are McDonald’s Hash Browns Vegan?

McDonald’s’ crunchy go-to breakfast side may or may not be vegan depending on where you get them.

Starbucks

Vegan Options at Starbucks

We are going to look at what food options there are, and how you can have your pick of the most popular drinks made vegan.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

Vegan Options at Five Guys

When you want to sink your teeth into a bunch of Five Guys food, the fries are going to be the obvious go-to. But, is this all-American fast food restaurant one of the few that offers vegan-friendly fries?

panda express chow mein

Is Panda Express Chow Mein Vegan?

While you’re probably one of many people who enjoy the Panda Express chow mein as a meatless dish, you may be surprised to learn that it’s not considered vegan, or vegetarian.

Starbucks Frappuccino

Are Starbucks Frappuccinos Vegan?

Starbucks knows how to make a tempting drink, but for those following a plant-based diet, it can be a tricky business.

