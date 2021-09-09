Restaurants
Vegan Options at Shake Shack
Curious about the chain’s vegan options? It all boils down to Veggie Shack, fries, and a drink. Let’s look at this option.
Restaurants
Restaurants
Panda Express has several dishes that are considered to be vegan on paper. If you are curious about what vegan options you have at Panda Express, this article is right for you.
Restaurants
Chili’s offers a number of vegan choices that are both delicious and fairly nutritious. Are you ready to take a look at the veggie-friendly side of Chilis?
Restaurants
McDonald’s’ crunchy go-to breakfast side may or may not be vegan depending on where you get them.
Restaurants
We are going to look at what food options there are, and how you can have your pick of the most popular drinks made vegan.
Restaurants
When you want to sink your teeth into a bunch of Five Guys food, the fries are going to be the obvious go-to. But, is this all-American fast food restaurant one of the few that offers vegan-friendly fries?
Restaurants
While you’re probably one of many people who enjoy the Panda Express chow mein as a meatless dish, you may be surprised to learn that it’s not considered vegan, or vegetarian.
Restaurants
Starbucks knows how to make a tempting drink, but for those following a plant-based diet, it can be a tricky business.
Restaurants
Beware: Dunkin Donuts’ pumpkin-flavored coffee is NOT vegan. Find out why.